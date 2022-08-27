Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
knoxky.com
Obituary for Loretta Dean (1932-2022)
Loretta Dean, 90, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at her home in Corbin, Kentucky. Born February 2, 1932, in Stinking Creek (Knox County), Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Pete and Cleadie Baker. She was a member of Poplar Grove Baptist Church where she had attended even...
knoxky.com
Obituary for David James Hensley (1955-2022)
David James Hensley, age 67 of Gray was born in Knox County, KY on February 9, 1955 to the late Pearl Boyd and Beula Glenna Mason Hensley and departed this life on August 29, 2022 at his home. He was of the Holiness Faith and enjoyed working on cars and time with family and friends.
knoxky.com
Obituary for Lola Mae Jones (1938-2022)
Mrs. Lola Mae Jones, 84, of Girdler, passed away Friday evening, August 26, 2022 at the Barbourville ARH Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Chris and Fannie Messer Mills born on April 26, 1938 at Fount. Lola Mae was a homemaker and was a faithful member of the...
