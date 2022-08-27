Read full article on original website
allaboutarizonanews.com
Excessive Heat Warning Issued for Arizona
It looks like our cooler monsoon weather might be over. An excessive heat warning has been issued for the Phoenix area and other parts of the state, as temperatures are expected to reach 110°F. The heat warning was issued by the National Weather Service and in effect for the...
Maricopa County votes against Rio Verde Foothills water district
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Anxiety has plagued residents in a Valley community for nearly a year. An impending water cutoff threatening to dry up the majority of their water supply by the end of 2022 is the root cause. The anxiety has been worsened by community members not being able...
AZFamily
Dust Advisory, heavy rains for much of East Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Many areas are seeing blowing dust, gusty winds, and heavy rain. The biggest threat will be damaging winds and flooding due to the heavy rainfall. The storms are packing a punch, leaving some areas like Surprise with over an inch of rain in less than two hours. Wind gusts have been the strongest in areas like Chandler at 51 mph and Luke AFB at 44 mph. Earlier this evening, a Dust Storm Advisory was been advised until 4:45 p.m. for Mesa, Scottsdale, Chandler, Apache Junction, Tempe, Gilbert, Kyrene, and Dobson Ranch areas.
Smile! Paradise Valley installing new speed radar boxes
PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — Paradise Valley is known for many things, including luxury living, beautiful mountain views, shopping, spas and top-notch entertainment. It's also known for its speed traps. Starting Sept. 1, Paradise Valley will deploy new speed radar boxes in school zone areas. This is in addition to...
PICTURES: Storms knock down trees, cause damage in mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Severe thunderstorms often bring damage and unexpected power outages. Crews are already out repairing storm damage. Want to see storm damage but don’t want to head into the elements? Don’t worry. 6 News is here for you with a recap of some of the storm damage mid-Michiganders are facing. A tree […]
fox10phoenix.com
I-10 near Buckeye reopens following a rollover semi-truck crash
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - A rollover semi-truck crash caused a portion of I-10 near Buckeye to close, but traffic is moving once again. For reasons not yet known, the truck crashed near Miller Road on Tuesday, Aug. 30. No further information is available.
fox10phoenix.com
Salt River tubing becomes treacherous as recent monsoons cause rockslide, swift waters
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - People cooling off at the Salt River were warned they could be in for a rough ride as recent monsoon storms have filled the river with lots of debris. The Tonto National Forest says the monsoon created a rockslide that added debris to the river, and tubers say the rapids are moving more swiftly now.
onscene.tv
Deadly North Valley Collision | Phoenix
08.27.2022 | 8:30 PM | PHOENIX – Phoenix Firefighters responded tonight to the intersection of Central Ave and Bell Rd for reports of a vehicle rollover. When crews arrived on scene they found one sedan that rolled on its side with a motorcycle also involved in the collision. Reportedly one adult male patient did not survive his injuries and another adult male was treated and transported to a local hospital in critical condition as a trauma patient.
L.A. Weekly
Teen Injured in Pedestrian Crash near Sossaman Road [Queen Creek, AZ]
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (August 31, 2022) – Tuesday morning, a 14-year-old girl was injured in a pedestrian crash near Sossaman Road. The incident happened on August 30th, near the intersection of Queen Creek Road and Sossaman Road. According to reports, a cross-country team consisting of 30 students was running...
Arizona: Farmers' Almanac predictions for winter 2022-2023
The Farmers' Almanac is a well-respected source of weather information, and its prediction for a mild and dry winter in Arizona has many residents looking forward to cooler temperatures. While this may be good news for those who don't enjoy the hot, humid summers here, it's important to remember that a dry winter can have its own set of problems.
Live updates: Flood warnings in areas of northern Arizona; slight rain chance in the Valley
ARIZONA, USA — There’s still plenty of monsoon moisture hanging around and Arizona is all set to spark yet another round of storm activity on Thursday. The higher terrain is the favored target and the top threat is heavy rainfall triggering flash flooding. Spotty rain chances exist in...
See What This Phoenix Intersection Looked Like 100 Years Ago Vs. Now
The City of Phoenix shared photos of what one intersection looked like 100 years ago along with a more recent view.
AZFamily
Emotions strong at latest Rio Verde Foothills water meeting
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In a little over four months, hundreds in the Rio Verde Foothills community are looking at the possibility of not having water. Several in this unincorporated community have been relying on the city of Scottsdale to haul water to their homes. But Scottsdale is discontinuing this service at the end of the year as part of its water conservation strategy.
AZFamily
Motorcyclist hits and kills donkey on Loop 303 in Peoria
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized after hitting a donkey with his motorcycle Monday morning on Loop 303. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the 303 just west of Lake Pleasant Parkway in Peoria. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the rider was taken to an area hospital in serious condition. His name has not been released.
1 dead after hiking group got lost and ran out of water in Arizona park
One person died after a group hiking in Arizona's Sara Park became lost and dehydrated, officials said Saturday. The Lake Havasu City Fire Department on Friday responded to the 1,100-acre park, located on the border with California, and found a 63-year-old woman, a 27-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man "out of water, dehydrated and showing signs of heat exhaustion," the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement over the weekend. The fire department requested the sheriff's office assistance at around 2:30 p.m.
scottsdale.org
Interstate water brawl leaves cities in dark
In the West, whiskey is for drinking; water is for fighting. Arizona residents felt the reality of that maxim on Aug. 15 as several Western states announced that two months of closed-door negotiations to cut an emergency 12% to 25% from next year’s Colorado River withdrawals had yielded bupkus.
Phoenix New Times
These 8 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Are Now Closed
While some spots are now part of the Valley's history, many of the restaurant closings in metro Phoenix this month occurred so businesses could move or evolve. Fans can take a breath of relief, as their favorite pie shop just moved a couple blocks, or as their local pizzeria will only remain closed as it evolves into a better version of its former self.
Angie’s Lobster rolls out first brick-and-mortar location in Mesa
PHOENIX – Angie’s Lobster took another step toward bringing affordable lobster to the Valley masses by launching its first brick-and-mortar location on Tuesday. The drive-thru at Signal Butte and Guadalupe roads in Mesa is now open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Angie’s Lobster is the latest...
'Arizona summers are brutal': Valley family's car A/C repaired for free
CHANDLER, Ariz — Driving a car without air conditioning is what one Valley family has been doing all summer long. So, when Jakelin Banda and her grandmother, Teresa, were offered free repairs, the excitement was too much to contain!. "It's way better. I don't have to put down the...
kyma.com
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Phoenix
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Phoenix. Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it’s fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there’s room to specialize and pursue your passion.
