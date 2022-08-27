ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludington, MI

michigansportsradio.com

Week 2 WMC Football Preview

Both of these teams are coming off Week 1 victories. Oakridge’s offense picked up where they left off in 2021, as they notched 30 points, three points north of their 2021 average, last week in their win against Sparta. The Oakridge defense looks to be an improved unit from last season, as they allowed just 14 points to a Sparta team that had previously averaged 27 points per game in 2021. Muskegon Catholic Central also picked up where they left off in the 2021 campaign, as they look to make it to Ford Field in 2022. Having played a stout defense in the likes of North Muskegon, Muskegon Catholic Central took home the victory in week one, despite not leading the game until midway through the fourth quarter. While both squads look to exit this matchup remaining undefeated, only one can accomplish that feat.
The Ann Arbor News

Garden Talk: How to plant garlic this fall for an amazing harvest next year

Do you love garlic in your meals? You will love it even more when you dig the fresh garlic bulbs out of your garden next year. Garlic is planted in Michigan in October. It grows just a little bit before the ground turns cold. In spring it’s one of the first leaves to emerge out of the ground. The garlic leaves grow through April, May, and June. The bottom leaves then start to turn brown in July. This is a sign that the big bulb of tasty goodness is awaiting below ground.
Michigan Football
Michigan Sports
localspins.com

Inaugural All Call Music Fest set to power up 'new, different music' in Traverse City

The Labor Day weekend celebration at The Little Fleet will feature eclectic sets by national acts Helado Negro, Daniel Villarreal, Finom, Kaina, Tiny Jag and The Antivillains. Details, schedule at Local Spins. EDITOR’S NOTE: Return to Local Spins later this week for an exclusive interview with headliner Helado Negro. And...
Joseph Mccarthy
#American Football#Overtime Thriller#The Ludington Orioles
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Traverse City, MI — 20 Top Places!

The sleepy Traverse City is a romantic location for holiday escapades for its stunning views, wineries, and dining opportunities. Besides national parks, picturesque port towns, and scenic highways, you’ll also have your choice of restaurants, serving meals from early morning all the way to late at night. Indeed, there...
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police arrest man after meth, cocaine found during traffic stop

GAYLORD, Mich. (WILX) - A man was arrested Saturday night in Otsego County after a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of drugs and paraphernalia. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers stopped a vehicle on Marlette Road at about 9 p.m. in Otsego Lake Township. Police said the driver, a 30-year-old man from Shepherd, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, cocaine and analogues.
9&10 News

MSP Investigating Abandoned Single-Vehicle Rollover Found Near Alba Schools Bug Garage

Michigan State Police are investigating an abandoned rolled vehicle found near the Alba Public Schools bus garage on Sunday. Troopers from the MSP Gaylord Post responded to a call at the Alba Public Schools bus garage road entrance after a school maintenance worker found a vehicle rolled into trees. MSP says the maintenance worker believed it was a vehicle he had heard on his scanner the night before of a black SUV doing donuts on Elm Street.
fox2detroit.com

FBI testimony: Militia members had plan to shoot Whitmer in head

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A preliminary exam got underway for five members of the Wolverine Watchmen militia group accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in Antrim County District Court in Traverse City Monday. The judge went through the entire day with five defense attorneys, each one...

