Week 2 WMC Football Preview
Both of these teams are coming off Week 1 victories. Oakridge’s offense picked up where they left off in 2021, as they notched 30 points, three points north of their 2021 average, last week in their win against Sparta. The Oakridge defense looks to be an improved unit from last season, as they allowed just 14 points to a Sparta team that had previously averaged 27 points per game in 2021. Muskegon Catholic Central also picked up where they left off in the 2021 campaign, as they look to make it to Ford Field in 2022. Having played a stout defense in the likes of North Muskegon, Muskegon Catholic Central took home the victory in week one, despite not leading the game until midway through the fourth quarter. While both squads look to exit this matchup remaining undefeated, only one can accomplish that feat.
Garden Talk: How to plant garlic this fall for an amazing harvest next year
Do you love garlic in your meals? You will love it even more when you dig the fresh garlic bulbs out of your garden next year. Garlic is planted in Michigan in October. It grows just a little bit before the ground turns cold. In spring it’s one of the first leaves to emerge out of the ground. The garlic leaves grow through April, May, and June. The bottom leaves then start to turn brown in July. This is a sign that the big bulb of tasty goodness is awaiting below ground.
What’s next for Idlewild? Once known as the ‘Black Eden’ of Michigan
It was a safe haven for Black families and became famous for its nightlife. In the early 1900s, Idlewild was a resort town where Black people could legally buy property. But the 1,300 acres became largely abandoned in the ‘60s with desegregation. Local 4′s Paula Tutman has been following...
Potential buyer shares vision for Muskegon’s Shaw-Walker property
The developer behind Muskegon's new convention center has set its eyes on the historic and half-derelict Shaw-Walker Furniture property.
Inaugural All Call Music Fest set to power up ‘new, different music’ in Traverse City
The Labor Day weekend celebration at The Little Fleet will feature eclectic sets by national acts Helado Negro, Daniel Villarreal, Finom, Kaina, Tiny Jag and The Antivillains. Details, schedule at Local Spins. EDITOR’S NOTE: Return to Local Spins later this week for an exclusive interview with headliner Helado Negro. And...
Where are property tax rates highest and lowest in Michigan?
Not all property tax bills are created equal. For example, some homeowners in Ecorse in Wayne County have a tax rate 6.6 times higher than people in part of Leelanau County – in northwest Lower Michigan.
Pickup truck pulling camper overturns on I-75 in northern Mich. Sunday
A truck pulling a camper overturned Sunday after a crash on Interstate 75 in northern Michigan, but only minor injuries were reported, officials said. The crash happened at about 1 p.m. on southbound I-75 near Rondo Road in Ellis Township, Michigan State Police said. Ellis Township is in Cheboygan County.
Christian Healthcare Centers files religious discrimination lawsuit against Michigan AG
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In a landmark decision by the Michigan Supreme Court in July, the state's anti-discrimination law was interpreted to cover sexual orientation. The court, in a 5-2 opinion, said the word “sex” in Michigan's key civil rights law applies to sexual orientation and not just gender.
U.S. Coast Guard tows stranded boat away from path of S.S. Badger car ferry
LUDINGTON, MI – A quick response by the U.S. Coast Guard was required to remove a disabled vessel from the path of the S.S. Badger car ferry in Pere Marquette Lake. According to Coast Guard personnel, the vessel suffered sudden engine failure on Aug. 27. The crew quickly got...
Fire causes superficial damage to downtown Frankfort business
What was reported as a possible electrical fire spreading up the exterior wall of a downtown Frankfort business turned out to be a superficial fire.
Northern Michigan man calls 911 to report he beat man with cane and 2x4, killing him
A Northern Michigan man has been charged with murder after authorities say he admitted to using a cane and a wooden board to beat a man to death.
Truck Pulling Camper Overturns on I-75 in Ellis Township
A pickup truck pulling a camper overturned on southbound I-75 in Ellis Township Sunday afternoon. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post responded to a two-vehicle crash in Cheboygan County on southbound I-75 near Rondo Road around 12:55 p.m. Sunday. According to MSP, a 2007 Dodge Ram pulling a...
Best Breakfast in Traverse City, MI — 20 Top Places!
The sleepy Traverse City is a romantic location for holiday escapades for its stunning views, wineries, and dining opportunities. Besides national parks, picturesque port towns, and scenic highways, you’ll also have your choice of restaurants, serving meals from early morning all the way to late at night. Indeed, there...
Michigan State Police arrest man after meth, cocaine found during traffic stop
GAYLORD, Mich. (WILX) - A man was arrested Saturday night in Otsego County after a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of drugs and paraphernalia. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers stopped a vehicle on Marlette Road at about 9 p.m. in Otsego Lake Township. Police said the driver, a 30-year-old man from Shepherd, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, cocaine and analogues.
Michigan couple conspired in multiple rapes of teens resulting in pregnancies, police say
EMMET COUNTY, MI – A Northern Michigan couple is accused of conspiring in multiple rapes of two young teens girls, resulting in three pregnancies, authorities said. It is alleged that Jeremiah Page, 37, and Kristina Sterly, 37, both of Emmet County, were co-conspirators in sexual abuse that began in 2018, WPBN/WGTU reports. They were both recently arrested.
MSP Investigating Abandoned Single-Vehicle Rollover Found Near Alba Schools Bug Garage
Michigan State Police are investigating an abandoned rolled vehicle found near the Alba Public Schools bus garage on Sunday. Troopers from the MSP Gaylord Post responded to a call at the Alba Public Schools bus garage road entrance after a school maintenance worker found a vehicle rolled into trees. MSP says the maintenance worker believed it was a vehicle he had heard on his scanner the night before of a black SUV doing donuts on Elm Street.
FBI testimony: Militia members had plan to shoot Whitmer in head
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A preliminary exam got underway for five members of the Wolverine Watchmen militia group accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in Antrim County District Court in Traverse City Monday. The judge went through the entire day with five defense attorneys, each one...
