San Bernardino, CA

WacoTrib.com

Deputies fatally shoot man armed with machete in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sheriff's deputies fatally shot a man who was allegedly armed with a machete early Wednesday in South Los Angeles, authorities said. The man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. It was not...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WacoTrib.com

Woman sentenced in WVa for scamming money from elderly

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A Nevada woman has been sentenced in West Virginia to more than seven years in prison for scamming money from elderly residents. Shelly Leipham of Las Vegas also was ordered to pay $336,000 Monday in federal court for her conviction in April on charges of money laundering and wire and mail fraud.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WacoTrib.com

Former Kentucky state trooper convicted of conspiracy

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A former state trooper has been convicted in federal court of conspiring to misappropriate weapons belonging to Kentucky State Police, authorities said. Jurors found Michael Crawford, 58, of Georgetown, guilty on Tuesday, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier. Crawford conspired with...
FRANKFORT, KY
WacoTrib.com

Grand jury indicts son in death of former Alaska lawmaker

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A grand jury has indicted the son of a former Alaska lawmaker on charges of murder, manslaughter and evidence tampering in the death of his father, former state Rep. Dean Westlake. Tallon Westlake was arrested earlier this month. The indictment, released by the state Department...
ALASKA STATE
City
San Bernardino, CA
State
California State
San Bernardino, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
WacoTrib.com

California lawmakers reject new firearms tax for 2nd year

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers for the second year rejected a new tax on gun sales Wednesday, despite their passage of numerous other gun control measures this year. The money would go toward gun violence prevention, but the bill was seven votes short of the supermajority it needed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

Minneapolis Star Tribune. August 28, 2022. Editorial: Consistency key for kids, and diversion programs. Counties lack uniform standards for diverting kids from the juvenile justice system. A recent Star Tribune investigation tells the story of two then-16-year-old cousins — Arriell and Debra — who stole a car in April 2021....
MINNESOTA STATE
WacoTrib.com

California governor declares heat wave state of emergency

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California's governor declared a state of emergency Wednesday to increase power production and he urged residents to reduce electricity use as a heat wave spread over the West and officials warned there could possible outages if conditions worsen. Gov. Gavin Newsom's declaration followed a “Flex...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Researchers: Pretrial detention plans wouldn't reduce crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Legislative proposals intended to make it easier to keep certain criminal defendants in jail while awaiting trial would have done little to reduce crime, according to a study by researchers at the University of New Mexico and the Santa Fe Institute. The findings, disseminated Tuesday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WacoTrib.com

California stalls scaled down bail reform after year's delay

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers balked at a scaled-back attempt at reforming the state's cash bail system Wednesday, a year after a more expansive effort also stalled amid headlines over a gruesome killing. The latest version would bar suspects released prior to trial from being charged for things...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Pipe repair requires wide ban on LA County outdoor watering

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — Water officials on Tuesday called on numerous communities in Los Angeles County to eliminate all outdoor watering for 15 days next month while a pipeline that brings Colorado River water to Southern California undergoes emergency repairs. The ban affects homes and businesses in areas with...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
WacoTrib.com

California heat wave sparks fears of fires, power outages

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California was in a state of emergency Thursday as a brutal heat wave brought the threat of power outages and wildfires. Temperatures will continue to reach triple digits in many areas of the state through Labor Day, forecasters said, prompting concerns that people will turn up the air conditioning and strain the state's electrical grid.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Judge temporarily blocks gun control regulations in Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Boulder County is the second Colorado municipality to be hit with a temporary restraining order by a federal judge over its gun control measures. U.S. District Court Judge Charlotte Sweeney granted the restraining order on Tuesday in a lawsuit brought by the Rocky Mountain Gun Owners over Boulder County's recent gun control rules that include a ban on assault weapons.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Public Safety
WacoTrib.com

Deadly bird flu returns to Midwest earlier than expected

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bird flu has returned to the Midwest earlier than authorities expected after a lull of several months, with the highly pathogenic disease being detected in two commercial turkey flocks in western Minnesota and a hobby flock in Indiana, officials said Wednesday. The disease was detected after...
MINNESOTA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Historic windjammer in Maine is going to be sold

ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — A three-masted schooner that’s on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale. The Victory Chimes' owner announced this will be the final season for the windjammer that’s so synonymous with Maine that the 2003 state quarter featured a sailing vessel modeled after the schooner.
MAINE STATE
WacoTrib.com

Editorial Roundup: Florida

South Florida Sun Sentinel. August 25, 2022. Editorial: DeSantis and Cabinet badly botched FDLE appointment. It’s one of the most important hiring decisions a Florida governor can make, and it happened this week. But nobody noticed (until now), and maybe that was the point. In what seemed like the...
FLORIDA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Mammoth Cave to improve underground trail

CAVE CITY, Ky. (AP) — Mammoth Cave National Park plans to start improvements this fall on an underground trail with funding from the Great American Outdoors Act. The park said in a statement that it will receive about $6.5 million in funding to rehabilitate about 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) of a trail from the New Entrance to the Frozen Niagara entrance.
LIFESTYLE
WacoTrib.com

Editorial Roundup: North Carolina

Greensboro News and Record. August 25, 2022. You’ve heard the old saw about the dog chasing the car?. Well, what if he actually catches a sedan or an SUV? Then what?. That may be the case among some Republicans, who have finally engineered the reversal of Roe v. Wade.
POLITICS
WacoTrib.com

Editorial Roundup: Missouri

Kansas City Star. August 29, 2022. Editorial: Mike Parson is talking to Sam Brownback’s ‘tax experiment’ architect. Beware, Missouri. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has called a special session of the state legislature, asking it to consider permanent income tax cuts that would cost the state about $700 million a year, or more.
MISSOURI STATE
WacoTrib.com

Editorial Roundup: New York

New York Post. August 29, 2022. Editorial: Sorry, Hochul: Your bail-reform ‘fixes’ don’t cut it — so stop passing the buck. The mutual finger-pointing by Gov. Kathy Hochul and state judges over surging crime shows no sign of let-up. But don’t be confused: The buck stops clearly with her.
POLITICS

