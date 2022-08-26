ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acadia Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: Lafayette’s Cajun Farmers Market

LAFAYETTE, La. (WVUE) - If you want to experience a farmers market with a big dose of Cajun music and culture, then you need to head to Lafayette. Local farms, cooks and artisans have been selling their wares to the beat of live Cajun music for nearly a decade at this downtown Lafayette park. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Guatemalan chain Pollo Campero to expand in Louisiana with 12 new locations, 400 new jobs

There was a time when airborne trips from Guatemala to the United States were liable to be a sensory overload experience. Hopping on the plane, passengers were likely to be met with the powerful aroma of Pollo Campero’s fried chicken emanating from the flight’s overhead lockers as expats went to extraordinary lengths to bring an old favorite to their new home.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Acadia Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rice#Sugarcane#Acadiana#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Lsu Agcenter
NOLA.com

Will Sutton: Louisiana has a homicide problem. And too many of those killed are Black.

We get so consumed with what’s happening in our neighborhoods and adjacent communities and parishes that we sometimes lose perspective. Take homicides, for example. We hear, read and see homicide reports from other places, usually big cities and metro areas like Chicago, New York City and Washington, D.C. In Louisiana, the violence in Baton Rouge, Monroe, New Orleans and Shreveport gets much of the attention.
LOUISIANA STATE
92.9 THE LAKE

Covid Cases Back on the Rise Across Louisiana

Covid cases are on the rise in Louisiana. Nearly 4,000 new cases have been reported in the state since Friday. And this does not include folks who took home tests and have not required treatment. The State Department of Health says of these new cases, more than 900 of them...
LOUISIANA STATE
Baton Rouge Business Report

Louisiana oil and gas drilling permits on the rise

Louisiana’s Commissioner of Conservation Richard Ieyoub predicts his department will issue more than 800 drilling permits in 2022, significantly higher than the 563 issued in 2021, reports Louisiana Radio Network. “So there has been an increase in drilling, an actual increase over the last year, and certainly we’re going...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
theadvocate.com

Southwest Louisiana-based Paradise Daiquiris buys property in Youngsville. Find out where.

A Lake Charles area-based frozen daiquiri chain has bought property in Youngsville. Paradise Daiquiris of Sulphur, represented by David and Amanda Trahan, bought land at 2760 E. Milton Ave. and the adjacent lot at 2780 E. Milton Ave. from separate sellers for just under $600,000, land records show. The two properties are just west of the Metairie Center shopping center.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
msn.com

Heart of Louisiana: Cypremort Point State Park

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Cypremort Point State Park is one of the few beaches located in southern Louisiana near the Gulf of Mexico. It’s a favorite for area residents looking to spend a day at the beach. Cypremort Point is a south Louisiana state park where the...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Letters: It takes a village to prevent driving while intoxicated

Everyone loves a good story about a small businessman who “beats” the system and gets rich. However, when the subject involves drinking and driving, more attention should have been given to why the “Open Container Ordinance” was needed. Louisiana people love to party and eat good...
LAFAYETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy