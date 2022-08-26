Read full article on original website
Related
fox8live.com
Heart of Louisiana: Lafayette’s Cajun Farmers Market
LAFAYETTE, La. (WVUE) - If you want to experience a farmers market with a big dose of Cajun music and culture, then you need to head to Lafayette. Local farms, cooks and artisans have been selling their wares to the beat of live Cajun music for nearly a decade at this downtown Lafayette park. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here.
theadvocate.com
Stakeholders celebrate news of UL lab expansion, biopharmaceutical corridor that could employ 550
After the University of Louisiana at Lafayette played a key role in the development of a COVID-19 vaccine in 2020, its New Iberia Research Center is poised for an upgrade that would allow the center to take a drug through research, testing and manufacturing. State and local officials announced to...
Bid Results Announced for Nine Statewide Transportation Projects in Louisiana
Bid Results Announced for Nine Statewide Transportation Projects in Louisiana. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced on August 30, 2022, that nine projects throughout the state had recently received bids. Nine contractors submitted obvious low bids totaling $50.7 million. “This month’s letting features a...
theadvocate.com
Guatemalan chain Pollo Campero to expand in Louisiana with 12 new locations, 400 new jobs
There was a time when airborne trips from Guatemala to the United States were liable to be a sensory overload experience. Hopping on the plane, passengers were likely to be met with the powerful aroma of Pollo Campero’s fried chicken emanating from the flight’s overhead lockers as expats went to extraordinary lengths to bring an old favorite to their new home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Iberia Research Center to become hotspot for biotech
New Iberia Research Center to become hotspot for biotech
One more dry day before wet pattern returns
Weather forecast for September 1st, 2022. One more dry day before wet pattern returns over the weekend.
theadvocate.com
$100 million more for transportation: Louisiana receives other states' unspent money
Louisiana will get nearly $100 million in federal transportation aid that went unused by other states, officials said Tuesday. Gov. John Bel Edwards said it is the largest amount Louisiana has collected after successfully obligating the full amount of its federal assistance for 2021-22. The new allocation totals $97.8 million;...
brproud.com
August 29: A day in history that forever changed Louisiana’s geography and residents’ lives in 2005, 2012, and 2021.
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- August 29 will forever be a day that Louisiana residents will remember. Three hurricanes have made landfall on this day. Three storms severely altered our geography and lives, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser reflects on the anniversary of Hurricanes Katrina, Isaac, and Ida. Most of us remember exactly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
Will Sutton: Louisiana has a homicide problem. And too many of those killed are Black.
We get so consumed with what’s happening in our neighborhoods and adjacent communities and parishes that we sometimes lose perspective. Take homicides, for example. We hear, read and see homicide reports from other places, usually big cities and metro areas like Chicago, New York City and Washington, D.C. In Louisiana, the violence in Baton Rouge, Monroe, New Orleans and Shreveport gets much of the attention.
Covid Cases Back on the Rise Across Louisiana
Covid cases are on the rise in Louisiana. Nearly 4,000 new cases have been reported in the state since Friday. And this does not include folks who took home tests and have not required treatment. The State Department of Health says of these new cases, more than 900 of them...
ZipRecruiter Posts Pet Bather-Groomer Job Listing for $6,000 Weekly Salary in Lafayette, LA
Playing with fuzzy fur babies all day may sound like a dream job, and for some pet-loving job seekers in Lafayette, those dreams became a reality.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Louisiana oil and gas drilling permits on the rise
Louisiana’s Commissioner of Conservation Richard Ieyoub predicts his department will issue more than 800 drilling permits in 2022, significantly higher than the 563 issued in 2021, reports Louisiana Radio Network. “So there has been an increase in drilling, an actual increase over the last year, and certainly we’re going...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wwno.org
Where are all the hurricanes? Meteorologist details Louisiana outlook during peak of storm season
On today’s episode of Louisiana Considered, the WWNO/WRKF Coastal Desk reports on this year’s Atlantic Hurricane Season, and commemorates Hurricane Ida’s landfall one year ago. This episode originally aired on Monday, August 29, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above. Despite...
theadvocate.com
Southwest Louisiana-based Paradise Daiquiris buys property in Youngsville. Find out where.
A Lake Charles area-based frozen daiquiri chain has bought property in Youngsville. Paradise Daiquiris of Sulphur, represented by David and Amanda Trahan, bought land at 2760 E. Milton Ave. and the adjacent lot at 2780 E. Milton Ave. from separate sellers for just under $600,000, land records show. The two properties are just west of the Metairie Center shopping center.
theadvocate.com
6 years ago, Louisiana's only women's prison flooded. Now a new one's finally being built.
In the six years since Louisiana's only prison for women flooded, the state's female inmates have been scattered across various facilities that weren't built for them. Now, work is underway to build a new prison designed specifically to rehabilitate them. Construction has started on the new campus for the Louisiana...
LDH: Louisiana experiencing "sixth surge" of COVID
Of newly reported cases, 16% come from Region 7 (Northwest area) and 16% come from Region 4 (Acadiana area).
New Iberia demolishing dilapidated homes in an effort to clean the city
The city of New Iberia is taking action in cleaning the community by tearing down rundown homes in the area.
msn.com
Heart of Louisiana: Cypremort Point State Park
ST. MARY PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Cypremort Point State Park is one of the few beaches located in southern Louisiana near the Gulf of Mexico. It’s a favorite for area residents looking to spend a day at the beach. Cypremort Point is a south Louisiana state park where the...
theadvocate.com
Letters: It takes a village to prevent driving while intoxicated
Everyone loves a good story about a small businessman who “beats” the system and gets rich. However, when the subject involves drinking and driving, more attention should have been given to why the “Open Container Ordinance” was needed. Louisiana people love to party and eat good...
theadvocate.com
Local vendors offering boudin, hand pies at Cajun Field this season; see new menu
Just like the 2022 version of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette football team, the concession lineup will include some new players when the Ragin’ Cajuns play their opening game Saturday night at home against Southeastern Louisiana University. Pat Mould, in charge of retail food and beverage operations and...
Comments / 0