Read full article on original website
Related
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD ROUNDTABLE TO DISCUSS FOOTBALL PROGRAM
Brenham Cub Football will be this week’s topic on the Brenham ISD Roundtable on KWHI. Danny Youngs will discuss his time thus far as Brenham ISD's new athletic director and head football coach, as well as the Cub football program and the team’s young season. The program can...
kwhi.com
SEVEN GRADUATE FROM BLINN VOCATIONAL NURSING PROGRAM
Seven graduates of the Blinn College District’s Vocational Nursing Program were urged to never stop learning during a pinning ceremony held recently at the Dr. W.W. O’Donnell Performing Arts Center on the Brenham Campus. The newest graduates completed Blinn’s blended online program, which includes classroom, laboratory, and clinical...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD UNIFIED/SPECIAL OLYMPICS AT THE BRENHAM SWIM MEET
The Unified Brenham Waves Swim Team picked up several first place finishes at the recent meet held at the Blue Bell Aquatic Center in Brenham. The Waves finished first in 13 different categories. There were also six second place finishes, and three third place finishes. 1ST PLACE FINISHES. 4X25 Relay...
kwhi.com
FAYETTE CO. FAIR BEGINS THURSDAY
The 95th Annual Fayette County Fair gets underway today (Thursday). Four days of activities at the Fayette County Fairgrounds in La Grange kick off today, including live music and entertainment, livestock shows, a carnival, a barbecue cook-off, a 5K run and a parade. Today is Senior Citizen’s Day at the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kwhi.com
MEMORIAL OAKS HOLDING SECOND ANNUAL FIRST RESPONDERS APPRECIATION LUNCH
Memorial Oaks Chapel in Brenham is hosting their second annual “First Responders Appreciation Lunch.”. The lunch is being held on Friday, September 9, from 11am to 1pm at the funeral home located at 1306 West Main Street in Brenham. The meals are free of charge. The First Responders Appreciation...
kwhi.com
BLINN MEN’S SOCCER PLAYS ALBION HURRICANES FC TO A 3-3 TIE
The Blinn College men’s soccer team played to a 3-3 tie with Albion Hurricanes FC on Wednesday at Hohlt Park in Brenham, Texas. The Buccaneers moved to 3-0-1 on the season. All of the goals in Wednesday’s non-conference match came in the second half after the two teams played to a stalemate through the first 45 minutes.
kwhi.com
BURTON LADY PANTHERS FALL TO CALDWELL IN FIVE SETS
The Burton Lady Panthers came close to pulling off the upset over the Caldwell Lady Hornets last (Tuesday) night. Burton won the first two sets 25-9 and 25-21. However, Caldwell came back and won the last three sets 25-19, 25-20, and 15-13. Liesha Aguilar had 22 kills. Victoria Wiesepape added...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. FAIR PARADE ENTRIES AVAILABLE THROUGH TUESDAY
Less than a week remains to sign up to participate in the 154th Washington County Fair parade. Entries for the parade on Saturday, September 10th through downtown Brenham are due by Tuesday. The parade will start at 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Market Street, featuring dozens...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ELKS LODGE TO HOST STAG NIGHT, LADIES SHRIMP DINNER SEPT. 19-20
Brenham Elks Lodge #979 will raise money for Elks charities at two fundraisers next month. The lodge will host Stag Night on Monday, September 19th and a Ladies Shrimp Dinner on Tuesday, September 20th. For Stag Night, a meal of calf fries, wings and shrimp will be served. Tickets are...
kwhi.com
CUBETTES AND LADY PANTHERS HIGHLIGHT FULL SLATE OF VOLLEYBALL
The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team is back in action tonight (Tuesday) as they travel to Episcopal. The Cubettes are 18-10 on the season, and coming off of a 5-2 performance at last weekend's "Battle of the Brazos" Tournament, which included winning their last three matches in a row. The Freshman Team begins things at 4:30pm, followed by the JV at 5:30, and the Varsity at 6:30.
kwhi.com
BELLVILLE CHAMBER COMMUNITY GATHERING SEPT. 15 AT NEWLY RESTORED TURNVEREIN
The Bellville Chamber of Commerce will step into 1883 at its upcoming Community Gathering. The Chamber celebration will be held Thursday, September 15th from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the historic and newly restored Bellville Turnverein Pavilion, which has undergone renovations since late 2019. Guests will be treated to dinner...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CUBETTES WIN A FIVE SET THRILLER OVER EPISCOPAL
It went to five sets, but the Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team came away with a hard fought 3-2 victory over Episcopal last (Tuesday) night. Episcopal won the the first set 25-12, Brenham won the second set 26-24, and Episcopal won the third set 25-19 to take a 2-1 lead. With...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kwhi.com
BURTON SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES FREE SCHOOL LUNCHES FOR STAFF, INCENTIVE PAY
Employees in Burton ISD will have their school meals covered by the school district, and will also receive $1,000 in incentive pay before the winter break. On Monday, the Burton School Board agreed to pay for meal costs for the district’s 87 staff members for the full school year. This comes after the board moved at its last meeting to provide meals to all students at no charge in order to assist families who are dealing with rising costs.
kwhi.com
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH IN FAYETTEVILLE HOSTING LABOR DAY FEAST
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fayetteville is inviting the public to their upcoming Labor Day Feast. The festivities begin this Sunday at 10am featuring a mass with polka music. Then starting at 10:30am, workers will set-up a drive-thru line and be serving plates-to-go. They are serving beef, pork,...
fox44news.com
College Station HS fights trigger law enforcement response
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – There was a big law enforcement presence at College Station High School after several fights between students were reported. Brazos County Sheriff’s Office Deputy David Wilcox tells FOX 44 News that deputies were dispatched to College Station High School, located at 4002 Victoria Avenue, around 4 p.m. Friday – just as classes were letting out. The School Resource Deputy said there was a fight that began between a couple of students – which led to several other fights starting between students. At least 15 total students were involved in these fights.
Police and paramedics sat: Northgate is getting more dangerous
Police and firefighters put together an extensive data-driven report relaying how first responders have been seeing an uptick in arrests and injuries in the Northgate area over the past three years.
Prepare for this storm season in Fort Bend County's drive-thru distribution event
The drive-thru distribution comes five years after Hurricane Harvey hit, a reminder that we need to have a supply kit ready during hurricane season.
kwhi.com
GRAND JURY RETURNS 28 INDICTMENTS
The Washington County Grand Jury met Tuesday and returned 28 indictments. Kaleib Kyle Ahart, 28 of Austin, was indicted for Money Laundering of between $2,500 and $30,000. Marckel Lee Burns, 27 of Brenham, was indicted for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Philippe August Cras, 63 of Kingwood...
kwhi.com
THE SPECTATOR: THE CITY HAS A MONEY PROBLEM
The City of Brenham has a money problem. The problem is not that the City doesn’t have enough revenue. The problem is the City spends it as fast as it comes in…and the staff and Council members justify it by saying “we have to have this”. Under their proposed budget for the next fiscal year, property tax revenue is increasing over 18%, and overall revenue increases over 10%. That’s an additional $1.7 million in revenue by leaving the tax rate the same as last year and calling it a “zero net revenue budget”. Of course, we all know our property valuations have skyrocketed this past year. And while homestead property is capped at a 10% increase each year, commercial property has no such protection. Hence the 200 and 300% increases in valuation the property in downtown Brenham experienced this year. The valuation of my company’s downtown property almost tripled, which means we will be paying almost three times the tax that we did last year.
Texas intruder who 'terrorized' college-aged women sentenced to life
A Texas intruder who "terrorized" multiple college-aged women in their apartments and stood over them while he groped or sexually assaulted them has been sentenced to life in prison.
Comments / 0