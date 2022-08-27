Read full article on original website
Influenza cases expected to rise as mask use lowers
WISCONSIN (WKBT) — COVID-19 is still of great concern in the United States, but public health officials are also preparing for an infectious influenza season. Infectious disease specialists at Mayo Clinic Health System say the flu will reemerge in Minnesota and Wisconsin this winter. The reason for this is...
Biden headed to Milwaukee, Pittsburgh on Labor Day
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to travel to the battleground states of Wisconsin and Pennsylvania on Labor Day, about two months before the election. Biden will speak at Milwaukee’s Laborfest celebration and will go to Pittsburgh where other national labor leaders are appearing at that city’s Labor Day Parade, both the White House and labor unions said Monday. Biden plans to “celebrate Labor Day and the dignity of American workers,” according to the White House.
Vos withdraws subpoenas, ending Wisconsin election inquiry
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader on Friday withdrew subpoenas submitted as part of a GOP-led investigation into the 2020 election, marking the end of a 14-month endeavor that yielded no evidence of election fraud. Speaker Robin Vos withdrew subpoenas that Michael Gableman, the former Wisconsin...
