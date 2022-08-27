Read full article on original website
Related
KIVI-TV
No charges filed against Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee following investigation
IDAHO — No charges will be filed against current Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee following an investigation into a briefing incident, Idaho State Police announced Wednesday. Clearwater County Prosecutor's Office and Idaho State Police opened an investigation into Lee soon after he allegedly broke Sgt. Kirk Rush’s neck during a daily department briefing in October 2021.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho State Police officer arrested, charged with felony battery domestic violence
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – An Idaho State Police specialist has been placed on paid administrative leave after he was charged with felony battery domestic violence with a traumatic injury. Derek James Emmert, 38, was arrested after he allegedly bruised a woman, according to a criminal complaint filed by the...
Police Recover 23 Firearms, Narcotics, Ammunition and Cash During Execution of Search Warrant in Caldwell
CALDWELL, ID - During the early morning hours of Tuesday, August 30, 2022, the Caldwell Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team worked in conjunction with the Canyon County Sheriffs Office SWAT Team to serve an extremely high-risk search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of East Elgin Street in Caldwell, Idaho.
Be on lookout for attempted murder suspect, Boise County Sheriff asks
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise County Sheriff's Office is searching for an Idaho man who's wanted on attempted murder and weapons charges. Danny Edwin Thompson, 55, is suspected of first-degree attempted murder and for possession of a firearm as a felon. A $500,000 warrant has been issued for his arrest.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man charged with arson after fire damages front yard of Boise Bench home
BOISE, Idaho — A man who was suspected of starting a fire at a Boise home was arrested by police Tuesday afternoon. James Lemm was arrested after a preliminary investigation named him as a suspect in a fire that damaged a fence and yard of a home in the area of West State Street and North Clover Drive, on Sunday, Aug. 14.
Police: Woman killed grandfather in Idaho shooting
A Caldwell woman has been accused of killing her grandfather. Esmeralda Ahumada, 34, has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of her 81-year-old grandfather Friday inside a residence at 2500 Rawhide Drive in Caldwell. The man’s name has not yet been released. Caldwell police responded to a report of a male with a possible gunshot wound to the chest at the residence at 9:36 p.m. Friday. The...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho doctor arrested after police say he inappropriately touched people at his job
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — A doctor has been arrested on suspicion of inappropriately touching multiple people at his place of work, according to the Boise Police Department and St. Luke’s website. Just after 8 a.m. Monday, the Boise officers arrested Stanley Waters on a warrant for two counts...
Two arrested on drug, weapons charges after Caldwell SWAT raid
CALDWELL, Idaho — Two people believed to be affiliated with a Mexican drug cartel are in jail on suspicion of drug trafficking and weapons violations following a SWAT Team operation Tuesday in Caldwell. The Caldwell Police and Canyon County Sheriff's Office Special Weapons and Tactics teams served an "extremely...
IN THIS ARTICLE
signalamerican.com
Evidence suggests Fruitland boy’s disappearance ‘Criminal’
The search for a Fruitland boy more than a year after his disappearance continues, the Fruitland Police Department holding a press conference on Wednesday, Aug. 24 to update the public on the investigation. Michael “Monkey” Vaughn was last seen at about 6:30 p.m. on July 27, 2021, in the area...
Meridian Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash Sunday
MERIDIAN, Idaho (KLIX)-A 41-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash with car Sunday evening in Meridian. According to the Ada County Coroner's Office, the crash happened between the motorcycle and vehicle on West Franklin Road. Coroner Dotti Owens identified the victim as Joshua Trent, of Meridian. The man was taken to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The Ada County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.
beckersspine.com
Idaho orthopedic surgeon arrested for alleged misconduct at practice
Orthopedic surgeon Stanley Waters, MD, was arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching multiple people at Americana Orthopaedics in Boise, Idaho, Idaho Statesman reported Aug. 29. The allegations stem from two separate reports made in July, the report said. According to Boise police, he allegedly touched "multiple victims." Dr. Waters was booked...
Chaos erupts at Idaho fair as police respond to stabbing, shooting that injured two
Idaho police say that a fight on Friday night at the Western Idaho Fair left one person stabbed and another person with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The fight broke out at around 9:45 in a parking lot of the Western Idaho Fair in Boise, Idaho, according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boise dog owner believes his dog was kidnapped and is being held for ransom
BOISE, Idaho — Most of us remember the joy of getting our first pet, something that Chico McKinney's son Chase remembers vividly after getting his first puppy a month ago. That is until his puppy went missing a short time after. On August 2, Chase's dog got out of...
boisestatepublicradio.org
How to protect your catalytic converter from thieves
In the middle of the night a row of cars, including yours, sits parked along the street in a quiet residential neighborhood. A criminal disappears underneath the first car and 30 seconds later crawls back out with a large chunk of metal. He’s just stolen your car’s catalytic converter and he moves quickly down the street sliding under cars stealing more converters, which can bring him hundreds or thousands of dollars when he resells them.
KTVB
Two teens hurt after fight, 'chaos' breaks out at fair
One person was stabbed; another was hurt by an apparent accidental, self-inflicted gunshot. The Ada Co. Sheriff's Office is still looking for some who were in fight.
81-year-old Caldwell man killed by his granddaughter
CALDWELL, Idaho — An Idaho woman was arrested by police after she reportedly shot and killed her grandfather in Caldwell Thursday night. Caldwell Police responded to a report of a man with a gunshot wound to the chest Thursday at 9:36 p.m. Once they arrived at the residence, they found an 81-year-old man who had been shot in the chest. The man was examined by paramedics and declared dead at the scene.
West Ada School District bus stop issues continue
MERIDIAN, Idaho — (Editor's note: Some of the distances included in this report have been updated to be more accurate.) West Ada School District started the school year last week – and for some parents, it has been more than difficult getting their children on and off the bus.
spotonidaho.com
Eagle doctor accused of inappropriate touching at clinic
A 68-year-old Eagle doctor is accused of inappropriately touching multiple victims at his work.Boise Police says officers arrested Dr. Stanley Waters of Eagle o...
Former Idaho lawmaker convicted of rape to be sentenced Wednesday
BOISE, Idaho – A former Lewiston lawmaker convicted of rape will be sentenced on Wednesday. Aaron von Ehlinger faces up to life in prison for raping a 19-year-old legislative intern at his Boise apartment in 2021. He was a state representative at the time but later resigned. He was convicted earlier this year, but last week, a judge denied von...
Southwest Idaho woman gets jail, fines for Medicaid fraud
A southwestern Idaho woman who pleaded guilty to defrauding the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Medicaid program by falsely claiming services to participants with developmental disabilities has been sentenced to 180 days in the Ada County Jail and must repay more than $146,000 in criminal restitution. The post Southwest Idaho woman gets jail, fines for Medicaid fraud appeared first on Local News 8.
Comments / 1