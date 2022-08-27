Photo gallery: North Kansas City at Hickman high school football

By Nate Latsch | Photos by Sophia Scheller

The North Kansas City Hornets football team has two of the top prospects in the state of Missouri on its defensive line in seniors Adepoju Adebawore and Edric Hill.

This summer, Adebawore committed to the University of Oklahoma and, more recently, Hill committed to the University of Alabama.

This fall, the Hornets' dynamic duo is committed to destroying opposing offenses.

North Kansas City opened the season with an impressive 28-0 road win at Columbia Hickman on Friday night and Hill made his presence felt with three sacks to lead the defensive effort.

The Hornets (1-0) will be back in action at home next Friday against Raytown South (1-0), which opened the season with a 46-27 win over Truman.

Hickman (0-1) will host Helias Catholic (1-0) next Friday. Helias is coming off a 31-21 win at Hannibal.

North Kansas City at Hickman football photo gallery

Photos by Sophia Scheller