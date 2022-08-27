ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Kansas City, MO

Photo gallery: North Kansas City at Hickman high school football

By Nate Latsch
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N3IJC_0hY6groq00

By Nate Latsch | Photos by Sophia Scheller

The North Kansas City Hornets football team has two of the top prospects in the state of Missouri on its defensive line in seniors Adepoju Adebawore and Edric Hill.

This summer, Adebawore committed to the University of Oklahoma and, more recently, Hill committed to the University of Alabama.

This fall, the Hornets' dynamic duo is committed to destroying opposing offenses.

North Kansas City opened the season with an impressive 28-0 road win at Columbia Hickman on Friday night and Hill made his presence felt with three sacks to lead the defensive effort.

The Hornets (1-0) will be back in action at home next Friday against Raytown South (1-0), which opened the season with a 46-27 win over Truman.

Hickman (0-1) will host Helias Catholic (1-0) next Friday. Helias is coming off a 31-21 win at Hannibal.

North Kansas City at Hickman football photo gallery

Photos by Sophia Scheller

Sophia Scheller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QZKar_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33YafY_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fVICa_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WSSIM_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EKiTA_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48QvXH_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IioO5_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aCHjs_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29sQd2_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h9nV7_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49lihU_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IH5vs_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nXrmC_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E7daN_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mkgva_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I05yQ_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LAj01_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04InLc_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yDCue_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qWJah_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wWOXJ_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wCE8T_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aHEGj_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cBpOS_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OMXmd_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yaZd1_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tnolY_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZVIkZ_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zsXB1_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uFbTa_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vGU03_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D0Ugw_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UzNdK_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qxIuz_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UJoVG_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zohHo_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1waFnb_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G8xhy_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V451u_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XW8jv_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KawAY_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PS8N7_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27YcZo_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AzyxS_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36OiTS_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rd8co_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yJ9kT_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iL04k_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qkQvW_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21y0nO_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RTvSe_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2knaBv_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1juPk1_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=496UfI_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bguwi_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RjjLx_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0skqDL_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nhmKG_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nSlCD_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HY5Xu_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vA3N2_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zH2bM_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Jw15_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RMm6t_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GqRa0_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43h7S8_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CVcbR_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QT7Vx_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EPSIt_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12hSHA_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EgX1z_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xL8xs_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ocPK1_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QWNFT_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ovYZQ_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D3oPV_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rei8B_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oC68X_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W50Mi_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02h9iN_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33V6Wn_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40VxqD_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34AHcf_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bKTl7_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16jSDg_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KQPHw_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vq7KU_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=402RMG_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kh1T7_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DqVc2_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CgPR6_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M84kz_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JPgIm_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oGmtP_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lgvBO_0hY6groq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZgUwF_0hY6groq00

Comments / 0

 

