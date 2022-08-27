Cordell Volson staying on sideline means he'll likely start at left guard for Bengals

With former Fairfield High School standout Jackson Carman and 2022 fourth-round pick Cordell Volson both in uniform for Saturday night's preseason finale between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams at Paycor Stadium, some wondered if both would play at left guard.

Carman starting the game at left guard and Volson remaining on the sideline during the first quarter suggested that coaches may already have seen what they need to see from the rookie to rest him for the season-opener Sept. 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers .

Many suggested that Volson had appeared to take the inside track with the starting left guard job during joint practices between the teams earlier this week.

Social media reactions from The Enquirer's Kelsey Conway and Charlie Goldsmith:

Goldsmith wrote last week that Volson took first-team reps in practice.

