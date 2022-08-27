ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Akron man arrested, charged with inducing panic after Summit Mall evacuated in gun scare

By Alan Ashworth, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago

Summit Mall was evacuated Saturday after an incident involving two men, including one who exposed a gun during a confrontation, police said.

“There was an altercation between two males at the mall,” said Fairlawn Police Sgt. Shawn Adams. “A 21-year-old male from Akron brandished a handgun.”

No one was injured, Adams said.

“It was not an active shooter,” Adams said. “No shots were fired. He fled the mall and was apprehended outside the mall at Chase Bank.”

Reports on social media claimed an active shooter had been loose in the mall.

Adams said the mall was cleared to reopen by 6:30 p.m. after the incident more than two hours earlier. Many stores remained closed.

'Our store was cleared in seconds'

An employee at a mall store who did not wish to be identified said the store she worked at was evacuated quickly as word of the gun spread.

"This has been going on for an hour and a half," she said at about 5:30 p.m., referring to the police presence. "The mall was probably cleared within 10 minutes. Our store was cleared in seconds."

Her store was planning to remain closed for the day.

Despite the social media reports of a shooting, the employee said she heard no gunshots and said police told her no shots had been fired.

"There wasn't a shooting," she said. "They saw the dude hold up something in his hand."

Other witnesses in the mall at the time of the incident said they saw people running and shouting that there had been a shooting.

Adams said the 21-year-old who had the gun was taken to Summit County Jail with an initial charge of inducing panic.

“That could change pending the investigation,” Adams said.

The other male involved fled the scene, but is not expected to be charged.

'I grabbed her and got out of there'

Chantal Foster of Akron said she had purchased some shoes and was getting water at the mall Starbuck’s when the evacuation started.

“It was so quiet,” she said. “I turned and saw everybody running.”

Foster said her daughter was playing at a children’s area when the chaos started.

“I was looking for my daughter,” she said. “I grabbed her and got out of there. We were all just standing outside here trying to figure out what was going on.”

She said people in the crowd were posting to social media that an active shooter was in the mall.

“People on Facebook were saying people got shot,” she said.

Her brother, Chris Foster of Akron, said people were shouting about the incident as they fled the mall.

“I had my sister with me,” he said. “When everybody was running, they were, like: ‘Somebody’s got a gun,’” he said.

Chantal Foster said repeated gun-related incidents have made her wary of large crowds.

“(It) makes me more cautious,” she said. “I try to stay out of big functions.”

Hunter Jackson of Medina and Grace Gentry of Cincinnati were at the Apple store when the evacuation began. They fled with others out the back door of the shop.

“We found a safe place to hide around the back,” Jackson said.

“It was so fast,” Gentry said. “We heard everybody (fleeing) and we’re outside almost instantaneously.”

Gentry had just activated a new phone that was being held by an Apple employee.

“That’s when everybody started yelling,” Jackson said. “It was too quick. Somebody tells me to get out of a mall, I’m leaving.”

Gentry said she hadn’t been able to retrieve her phone. She and Jackson were trying to contact the Apple store to find out when they could pick it up.

Jackson said he saw 10 to 12 people on the roof of the mall after he and Gentry had taken cover.

The mall employee who did not wish to be identified said her store conducted a head count of employees after the evacuation. She said employees and customers alike seemed shaken.

“You could see the fear in everybody,” she said.

Adams said the mall and store personnel acted efficiently to preserve public safety.

“They did a great job as far as evacuating the mall and locking the stores down,” he said.

Leave a message for Alan Ashworth at 330-996-3859 or email him at aashworth@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @newsalanbeaconj .

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron man arrested, charged with inducing panic after Summit Mall evacuated in gun scare

Comments / 22

jerry
4d ago

It's sad that these kids think Lifes a movie, parents FAILED! A man used to deal with situations 1 on 1, now their taught to either stab,shoot or gang up on people. It all starts at Home!!!

Reply(2)
8
iz2crazy
4d ago

while I'm sure it was scary. the fact that people are way too overly dramatic feeling like they have to post prior to facts is just adding to the fear and chaos...sad...

Reply
5
Blackpearl
4d ago

I was there. It was one of the most scariest thing in my life. I was at one end of the mall and my daughter and her friends were at the other end.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Shooting outside Akron hookah lounge wounds 1

AKRON, Ohio — A fight broke out in a hookah bar in downtown Akron early Tuesday morning, spilling outside and leading to a shooting that wounded a 28-year-old man, police say. Police say the unknown suspect fired multiple shots at the victim during the fight, which occurred just after...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspect in shooting at Bedford car dealership released on bond

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The car dealership employee accused of shooting a customer was back in Bedford Municipal Court on Tuesday. Bedford police said Andrew Mach shot the customer at around 1:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon at Hyundai of Bedford on Rockside Road. First responders found the customer on the...
BEDFORD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
Fairlawn, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Fairlawn, OH
City
Medina, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Adams
cleveland19.com

Winking Lizard Tavern employees remember former co-worker

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The murder of a Bedford man continues to shatter the hearts of those he loved--including his coworkers. “Everybody I think collectively is just very heartbroken that he’s not with us anymore,” said Jennifer Sivec, the director of learning and development at the company. Employees at...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Summit Mall#The Mall#Chase Bank
spectrumnews1.com

Citizen review board for police: Two initiatives underway in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Akron is now on track to create a long-awaited citizen review board to provide oversight of the police department. The city has talked about such a board for years, officials said. In recent weeks, groups protesting the fatal police shooting of 25-year-old Jayland Walker have also called for a review board along with other police reforms.
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
cleveland19.com

28-year-old man found dead inside Elyria home

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police and the Lorain County Coroner are investigating the death of a 28-year-old man. Elyria police said they were called to a home in the 100 block of Church St. around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of an unresponsive man. When officers arrived, they...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

2nd teenager convicted of killing 14-year-old in Maple Heights

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A second teenager charged with the murder of a 14-year-old boy in Maple Heights pleaded guilty in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court. Sha’shawn Anderson was killed around 3:40 p.m. on Nov. 1, 2021. Maple Heights police said he was shot in the back on Adams Street.
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy