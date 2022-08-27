Read full article on original website
Waunzelle P. Petre
Waunzelle P. Petre passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022 in Little Rock. Visitation is scheduled 9:00-10:30am Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Home in Hope. Graveside service to follow at White Oak Grove Cemetery in DeAnn with Rev. Curtis Bobo officiating, under the direction of Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Home.
Sonja Hubbard named to Farmers Bank & Trust Board of Directors
Magnolia, AR (August 29, 2022) – The Farmers Bank & Trust Board of Directors recently announced the addition of Sonja Hubbard as a Director. In addition, Mrs. Hubbard will serve as the Audit committee chair for the Bank. While Farmers Bank is majority female-owned, Sonja will be the first female to serve on the Board of Directors.
Hope Downtown Network calls for applications for building improvement grants
Wednesday, August 31, 2022, Hope–The Hope Downtown Network recently voted to provide two grant opportunities to business and property owners located in downtown Hope. Thanks to grant funds from Main Street Arkansas, Hope Downtown Network (HDN) received $5,000. The network voted to add $1000 to that amount in order to offer a total of $6000 in matching funds.
Hempstead County Fair hosts this week’s Community Coffee
Representatives and students from the Hempstead County Fair hosted the Chamber Community Coffee at the Hub this morning, and these proud kiddos got the chance to share with members of the community a preview of their contributions to the big event this week. Twelve-year-old Huck Plyler, who is showing five...
Forklift certification course to be taught at UAHT September 17
A forklift certification training class will be held at the University of Arkansas Hope campus on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Technical & Industrial Building, room 160. The class is $80 per person and is limited to a maximum of 15 participants available on a first-come, first-served basis. The course is instructed by Iry T. Rice, owner of Rice Safety Consultants. The class is compliant with OSHA specifications and provides a three-year certification.
