‘Armed and dangerous’ Georgetown murder suspect arrested in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted for murder in Georgetown was arrested Wednesday evening in Darlington County, according to the Georgetown Police Department. Stevion Marsh was taken into custody and investigators are headed to Darlington County Wednesday evening to transport him back to Georgetown. Chief William Pierce thanked the community for assistance. The […]
Victim identified, woman in critical condition after Florence shooting
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — The victim of a shooting in Florence Tuesday night has been identified. Kalique Allen, 26, of Florence died in a shooting in the 500 block of South Cashua Drive, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. von Lutcken added a female victim that was...
U.S. Marshals join Marlboro, Darlington county authorities in hunt for wanted man
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A search is underway in Marlboro County for a man who has outstanding warrants, authorities said. U.S. Marshals, a Darlington County SWAT team and the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the man in the area of New Bridge Road near McColl, according to Marlboro County Chief Deputy Larry […]
Argument leads to deadly shooting in Lee County, sheriff says
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An argument between two men Wednesday night led to a deadly shooting on Bulbs Drive off Browntown Road in Lee County, according to Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon. Simon said two men got into an argument and that’s when one pulled out a gunshot...
Victim Identified in Georgetown Shooting
An update on the shooting in Georgetown we told you about yesterday.. The victim has been identified but the suspect remains at large. 25 year old Stevion Marsh is the suspect of the shooting which happened around 1 a.m. in the 2500 block of Prince Street, he is still considered ‘armed and dangerous’. The victim in that shooting has been identified as 51 year old Cornelius Smith. Smith was taken to the Georgetown Memorial Hospital and died later at MUSC. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Georgetown Police Department.
Heavy police, fire presence as authorities investigate shooting in Carolina Forest neighborhood
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the Carolina Forest area on Wednesday. The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened at around 1:45 p.m. in the area of Centennial Circle, which is off Carolina Forest Boulevard. It’s unclear if anyone was hurt...
NCPD: Woman accused of hitting person with vehicle during altercation
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman has been arrested after being accused of hitting a person with a vehicle amid a dispute in North Charleston. According to North Charleston Police, the incident happened Tuesday around 7:15 p.m. along the 2000 block of W. Jimtown Drive. Police arrived at the location and met with a […]
Deputies: Man charged with murder in Sumter shooting death
Sumter Co., S.C. (WOLO)– In Sumter Co., deputies say a man is charged with murder in a recent shooting. Investigators say on August 19th they responded to what was initially reported as a drug overdose at a home on Antelope Dr. When they arrived, deputies say the victim identified...
Man killed in Robeson County crash
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Tony Locklear, 69, was killed after he failed to yield at the intersection of Barker Ten Mile Road and East Powersville Road in the Lumberton area and […]
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after Florence shooting on South Cashua Drive: Police
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to a shooting Tuesday night on the 500 block of South Cashua Drive at Highland Avenue in Florence, according to Lt. Bob Drulis with Florence police. Drulis said that one person is dead and another is in critical condition. There is no suspect...
Two-county chase led to deadly crash involving Marion County sergeant, crash report states
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A chase that started in Horry County led to a deadly crash in Marion County back in March, according to a South Carolina Highway Patrol crash report. WMBF News obtained the report through a Freedom of Information Act request and received it on Tuesday...
South Carolina deputy fired after inmate escapes hospital
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A deputy has been fired for her role in an inmate’s escape from a Monck’s Corner hospital on Saturday, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office. Ryan David Ellis escaped from Trident in Moncks Corner after he was taken there for a “medical emergency,” according to authorities. He was found […]
Marlboro Co. man arrested for not filing tax returns, made more than $407K in 6 years
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Marlboro County man has been arrested and charged with six counts of failing to file Individual Income Tax returns, pay taxes, and keep records. George Ray Grier, 59, of McColl, failed to file Individual Income Tax returns for tax years 2014-2019 while he...
Lawsuit settlement reached for special needs student attacked on SC school bus: Attorneys
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit filed in 2019 against the Chesterfield County School District involving a special needs child who was attacked by a fellow student on a school bus, according to a news release from the Wukela Law Firm of Florence.
Conway Police Department to conduct public safety checkpoints throughout September
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers with the Conway Police Department said they will be conducting public safety checkpoints in the month of September. These checkpoints are put in place to deter driving under the influence and aggressive driving, according to the department. Checkpoints, according to the department, are also...
Crash with injuries reported on Highway 501 near Myrtle Beach: SCDPS
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are responding to a collision with injuries on Highway 501 Southbound, according to reports from the SC Dept. of Public Safety. The crash has caused a backup of traffic and SCDPS said the roadway is blocked. ABC15 will update if more information is...
Man charged with trying to drown South Carolina K-9 officer after police chase
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A man is behind bars after police said he tried to drown a police dog after fleeing from a traffic stop in North Charleston. Police were on patrol Friday in the Ferndale area when they spotted a vehicle that turned without using its signal, according to a police report. The […]
Win Ed's Car Contest! Your chance to drive home the baby blue Camaro
WPDE — From giving out free pizza celebrating no hurricanes to giving away his notorious baby blue Camaro - Ed loves giving back to the Grand Strand community and wants one of you to win big!. Now is the chance to win a used 2012 Chevrolet Camaro SS with...
Trial underway for man accused of killing 2 people in Galivants Ferry in 2017
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Testimony was scheduled for Tuesday in Horry County Circuit Court for an Aynor man accused of killing two people in 2017. Brandon Craig Gore is accused of murder in the deaths of killing Porscha Cobb, 25, and Dexter Cobb, 26. Police found the two of them dead inside a home on […]
Williamsburg Co. deputies searching for missing 16-year-old girl
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing child. Jeterrius Daniels, 16, was last seen at her home Friday on Damascus Road in Kingstree, deputies say. She stands 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. Deputies...
