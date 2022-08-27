ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingstree, SC

WBTW News13

‘Armed and dangerous’ Georgetown murder suspect arrested in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted for murder in Georgetown was arrested Wednesday evening in Darlington County, according to the Georgetown Police Department. Stevion Marsh was taken into custody and investigators are headed to Darlington County Wednesday evening to transport him back to Georgetown. Chief William Pierce thanked the community for assistance. The […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
wpde.com

Argument leads to deadly shooting in Lee County, sheriff says

LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An argument between two men Wednesday night led to a deadly shooting on Bulbs Drive off Browntown Road in Lee County, according to Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon. Simon said two men got into an argument and that’s when one pulled out a gunshot...
LEE COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

Victim Identified in Georgetown Shooting

An update on the shooting in Georgetown we told you about yesterday.. The victim has been identified but the suspect remains at large. 25 year old Stevion Marsh is the suspect of the shooting which happened around 1 a.m. in the 2500 block of Prince Street, he is still considered ‘armed and dangerous’. The victim in that shooting has been identified as 51 year old Cornelius Smith. Smith was taken to the Georgetown Memorial Hospital and died later at MUSC. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Georgetown Police Department.
GEORGETOWN, SC
abccolumbia.com

Deputies: Man charged with murder in Sumter shooting death

Sumter Co., S.C. (WOLO)– In Sumter Co., deputies say a man is charged with murder in a recent shooting. Investigators say on August 19th they responded to what was initially reported as a drug overdose at a home on Antelope Dr. When they arrived, deputies say the victim identified...
SUMTER, SC
WBTW News13

Man killed in Robeson County crash

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Tony Locklear, 69, was killed after he failed to yield at the intersection of Barker Ten Mile Road and East Powersville Road in the Lumberton area and […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

South Carolina deputy fired after inmate escapes hospital

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A deputy has been fired for her role in an inmate’s escape from a Monck’s Corner hospital on Saturday, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office. Ryan David Ellis escaped from Trident in Moncks Corner after he was taken there for a “medical emergency,” according to authorities. He was found […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
