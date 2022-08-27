Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Wis. man revives history, restores approx. 170-year-old farmhouse
DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - Old farmhouses are getting new love, and for one man, it’s an opportunity to preserve the past for future generations. Woody Knox, a master carpenter, is restoring a two-story farmhouse in Deerfield, roughly 170 years old. Also a retired project manager, Knox wants to make it his final project.
Madison police again discover wire strung across Allied Dr. bike trail
MADISON, Wis. — Police say they once again found a piece of cord strung across a Madison bike path early Wednesday morning as they continue to look into who may be looking to harm bicyclists. The department says officers have now been assigned to patrol the area after a...
‘I’m very lucky’: Cord tied across end of Dane County bike bridge clotheslines cyclist, reappears days later
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Local cyclists are sounding the alarm to warn their fellow bikers about a cord that has been found tied across a bridge on the Badger State Trail like a clothesline three times in recent days. “ went from 15 mph to 0, just like that,” Gregg A. Goldstein said of his ride to work last Friday–...
nbc15.com
Construction set to begin to rebuild US 12/18 , County AB intersection
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Construction is set to begin next week on a $27 million project to rebuild an intersection of US 12/18, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Tuesday. The contract signed by Gov. Tony Evers indicated that a diamond interchange with roundabouts will be placed just east of...
nbc15.com
4 injured, incl. 11-year-old flown to hospital, after Beaver Dam crash
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - Four people were injured, including an 11-year-old who was flown to a UW Hospital after a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Beaver Dam on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, just before 4:30 p.m., officials responded to a two-vehicle crash on County...
americancraftbeer.com
Two Wisconsin Craft Beer Institutions Close
When COVID hit in 2020, we expected a massive number of brewery closures, that didn’t happen. Sure some breweries did close during what would become almost two years of on and off lockdowns, but many of those were struggling even before the pandemic. Even though beer sales are recovering...
What is Wisconsin-Style Pizza?
As a purveyor of all things pizza, it's strange for me to admit that I've never heard of a specific type of pie. I mean, sure and of course, I've had Chicago-style pizza, and even Detroit style and better yet, the Quad Cities' very own style of pizza but this is a new one even to me.
WISN
Man, 29, dies in motorcycle crash in New Berlin
PEWAUKEE, Wis. — A 29-year-old New Berlin man was killed early Tuesday in a motorcycle crash in Pewaukee. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office said a deputy saw a motorcycle speeding eastbound on State Highway 16 at Ryan Road. The deputy found the driver had lost control and crashed nearby.
nbc15.com
Suspect arrested in shooting of two teens outside Madison McDonald’s
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the shootings of an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old in the parking lot of a McDonald’s on Madison’s north side. According to the Madison Police Department, Jamari Mondie was booked Monday on counts of attempted...
New Berlin man dies after losing control of motorcycle in Pewaukee
A 29-year-old New Berlin man died after he lost control of his motorcycle, left the road and crashed Tuesday morning, authorities say.
nbc15.com
Two people tied up and robbed in Madison home
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators are still searching for the three men accused of tying up and robbing two victims in their Madison home. According to the Madison Police Department, the suspects broke into the home, in the 2800 block of Dryden Drive, around 2 a.m. and restrained two people who lived there. The trio also allegedly took cash and other unnamed property from them.
nbc15.com
4 injured in Clinton shooting
CLINTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four people were taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after authorities received word that multiple people were injured in a Town of Clinton shooting, the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reports. According to the Sheriff’s Office, officers learned there were going to be multiple victims...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin fairgrounds has ‘extensive’ damage, suspect arrested
(WFRV) – A suspect has reportedly been arrested following repeated and ‘extensive’ damage to fairgrounds in southwestern Wisconsin. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page, about a case of property damage at the fairgrounds. The incident reportedly happened during the evening hours of August 20 through the early morning hours of August 21.
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best sports bars in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
dailydodge.com
Mazomanie Woman Accused Of Fleeing Then Hiding From Dodge County Authorities
(Trenton) Cash bond has been set at $10,000 for a Mazomanie woman accused of running then hiding from Dodge County authorities. Autumn Gernon is facing multiple felonies including Fleeing, Possession of Narcotic Drugs, and Bail Jumping as well as a misdemeanor charge of Resisting. According to the complaint, sheriff’s deputy...
Four hurt in early morning Rock County shooting
CLINTON, Wis. (WTVO) — Four people were taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after a shooting in rural Rock County. Officers responded to a shots fired complaint in the 9200 block of Little Lane in the Town of Clinton around 12:35 a.m., according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. They were told that there […]
Darrell Brooks escorted out of court Friday following outburst
Darrell Brooks, the man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens in the Waukesha Christmas Parade, will be back in court Friday for a motion hearing.
Suspicious fire prompts investigation in Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Fire investigators are looking into a “suspicious” fire inside a Freeport home Friday morning. The Freeport Fire Department was called to a home on S. Blackhawk Avenue around 1:30 a.m. for a reported fire. The flames caused heavy damage to the house, but no one was found inside. Officials say they […]
oshkoshexaminer.com
Here’s why Oshkosh boat crash case has been transferred to Madison
Rumors, especially on social media, that named a range of top local officials as passengers on the powerboat that collided July 9 with a commercial paddleboat are the reason why the local prosecutor has shifted the case to the Wisconsin Department of Justice. A well-known local businessman, Jason Lindemann, was...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Are Searching For This Individual, Recognize Them?
