KOMO News
Ballard residents are taking back their street, moving heavy planters in to keep RVs out
SEATTLE — Frustrated and fed up. Some Ballard residents are taking back their street. They've moved in heavy planters to keep RVs and campers from moving in. Even though it's a clear violation - some residents say it’s a risk they're willing to take, but that's not the case for everyone.
Home renovation turns into nightmare for Lake Stevens family
LAKE STEVENS, Wash — It started as a simple plan to turn their garage into an apartment for Shawn Alameda's elderly parents, but things came apart quickly. "It's a nightmare," said Shawn. "This is honesty the worst thing we've ever experienced as adults in our lives." The Alamedas say...
dailyphew.com
Every Day This Dog Rides The Bus All By Herself To Go To The Park
Meet Seattle’s celebrity dog, Eclipse, who takes a bus to a nearby park all by herself. “All the bus drivers know her. She sits here just like a person does,” fellow rider Tiona Rainwater told KOMO. “She makes everybody happy. How could you not love this face?”
Man ‘fishing for cash’ at bank drop boxes across Snohomish County behind bars
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — The man officials say was “fishing for cash” at more than a dozen banks across Snohomish County, including Bothell and Mount Vernon, is now behind bars. Officials said that 27-year-old Sean Stewart has been on this “fishing expedition” for months. They said it...
myeverettnews.com
Last Week To Catch The Ferry To Everett’s Jetty Island
Just a reminder that this is the last week to catch the ferry from the Port of Everett to Jetty Island. Ferry service ends Sunday September 4th. Here’s what you need to know if you’re thinking of heading over. About the Jetty. First off – let’s make sure...
KING-5
Craving catfish? Seattle's best comes from a gas station - Fuel Up
SEATTLE — They bread it, fry it, and sell up to 1,100 pounds of it a week. The Beacon Hill Shell Station and Deli has been serving catfish, hot and crispy, for 16 years. It’s $8.99 a pound, and it walks out the door the instant it comes out of the fryer. They couldn’t keep it in the display case when we were there midday on a Monday.
Crews battle house fire in Puyallup
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Crews battled a house fire in Puyallup early Wednesday. Central Pierce Fire & Rescue first tweeted about the fire in the area of 109th Avenue Court East and 53rd Street Court East at 4:46 a.m. Video from the scene showed billowing smoke and firefighters on the...
KXRO.com
Motorcycle accident sends two Lakewood residents to hospital
A motorcycle accident on SR 8 over the weekend sent two people to the hospital. A Washington State Patrol report states that a 29-year-old Lakewood man and his 29-year-old rider, also from Lakewood, on a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle were both injured on Saturday when they were ejected from the bike.
Yes, Whatcom. That haze you’re seeing is wildfire smoke
Air quality impacted by late summer heat wave.
rentonreporter.com
Two reported dead in fiery car crash in the Cascade-Fairwood area
At approximately 5:47 pm on Aug 27, Renton Regional Fire Authority crews were dispatched to a vehicle fire at SE 186th St & 140th Ave SE. Upon arrival, responders realized the incident was a 2-vehicle accident with a vehicle and telephone pole on fire and two people trapped. The fire...
New footage shows Washington ferry crash that caused millions of dollars in damages
SEATTLE — New footage from Washington State Ferries (WSF) shows the moment of impact when the Cathlamet crashed into a terminal in west Seattle. The state ferry that was damaged during a "hard landing" at the Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal on July 24 could be out of service for the rest of the year.
downtownbellevue.com
Russel Wilson’s West Bellevue Home Gets $2M Price Reduction
Originally hitting the market for $28 million on Lake Washington, Russel Wilson and Ciara’s West Bellevue home went on sale in April 2022. After sitting on the market for four months, the price has been reduced by $2 million for a total of $26 million. The listing of the...
myeverettnews.com
Salvation Army Everett Corps, Old Navy And Volunteers Send Local Students Back To School In Style
While it was virtual during the pandemic it was all hands on and in person today at the Old Navy Store at the Everett Mall as the Salvation Army organized a back to school shopping event for kids from Everett and Marysville. Captain Caleb Fankhauser with the Salvation Army Everett...
Delivery drivers put a stop to surveillance efforts by Seattle company
SEATTLE — Worker tracking is a trend being seen more and more across the American workforce. It's a practice where companies use technology to monitor productivity levels from their employees. For workers that spend much of their time on the road, that vehicle can turn into an office, a...
myedmondsnews.com
Planting Edmonds: Meet Aplo, a mountain beaver
Planting Edmonds’ is a monthly column written by members of Edmonds Floretum Garden Club. Greetings! This is Rachel the Roving Reporter. Today for all you gardeners and curious mammal spotters I will be interviewing a rarely seen local inhabitant: the mountain beaver. Our guest today goes by the name Aplo, short for Aplodontia rufa.
q13fox.com
Police search for driver in fatal Everett hit-and-run
EVERETT, Wash. - Everett police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a pedestrian who was hit by a car died last week. Investigators said on Aug. 15 a pedestrian was hit by an SUV in the 5400 block of Broadway. The pedestrian died about a week later. Police said...
Hang Glider Found Dead After Crashing Into Trees In Washington
A witness claims the victim may have suffered a heart attack.
constructiondive.com
Seattle-area light rail extensions delayed by myriad problems
A slew of issues have delayed construction on the $10 billion Sound Transit expansion project, which will eventually extend light rail service from Seattle to western Washington state. The problems include a monthslong local concrete workers strike, pandemic-related delays, a collapsed embankment and issues with track supports that the contractors,...
q13fox.com
Elderly women targeted in Mill Creek jewel theft scam
MILL CREEK, Wash. - Two elderly women fell victim to a scam, where the suspects took their jewelry in broad daylight in their own Mill Creek driveways, according to police. According to the Mill Creek Community Association (MCCA), two women, ages 70 to 80, were targeted while shopping or banking and followed back to their homes. In both cases, a suspect approached both women, telling them it was her birthday and to celebrate, she wanted to give some jewelry to anyone she met.
whidbeylocal.com
Oak Harbor Music Festival Headliner 2022
The Oak Harbor Music Festival (OHMF) enters its tenth year, providing three days of free music on Pioneer Way, with highly acclaimed rocker Ayron Jones headlining this year’s bill. Jones’ single “Mercy” hit number one on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock chart in 2021, and he recently returned from a tour...
