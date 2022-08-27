ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dailyphew.com

Every Day This Dog Rides The Bus All By Herself To Go To The Park

Meet Seattle’s celebrity dog, Eclipse, who takes a bus to a nearby park all by herself. “All the bus drivers know her. She sits here just like a person does,” fellow rider Tiona Rainwater told KOMO. “She makes everybody happy. How could you not love this face?”
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Everett, WA
Everett, WA
Cars
Local
Washington Cars
myeverettnews.com

Last Week To Catch The Ferry To Everett’s Jetty Island

Just a reminder that this is the last week to catch the ferry from the Port of Everett to Jetty Island. Ferry service ends Sunday September 4th. Here’s what you need to know if you’re thinking of heading over. About the Jetty. First off – let’s make sure...
EVERETT, WA
KING-5

Craving catfish? Seattle's best comes from a gas station - Fuel Up

SEATTLE — They bread it, fry it, and sell up to 1,100 pounds of it a week. The Beacon Hill Shell Station and Deli has been serving catfish, hot and crispy, for 16 years. It’s $8.99 a pound, and it walks out the door the instant it comes out of the fryer. They couldn’t keep it in the display case when we were there midday on a Monday.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Crews battle house fire in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Crews battled a house fire in Puyallup early Wednesday. Central Pierce Fire & Rescue first tweeted about the fire in the area of 109th Avenue Court East and 53rd Street Court East at 4:46 a.m. Video from the scene showed billowing smoke and firefighters on the...
PUYALLUP, WA
KXRO.com

Motorcycle accident sends two Lakewood residents to hospital

A motorcycle accident on SR 8 over the weekend sent two people to the hospital. A Washington State Patrol report states that a 29-year-old Lakewood man and his 29-year-old rider, also from Lakewood, on a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle were both injured on Saturday when they were ejected from the bike.
LAKEWOOD, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#On The Waterfront#The Wheels#Vehicles#Myeverettnews Com
downtownbellevue.com

Russel Wilson’s West Bellevue Home Gets $2M Price Reduction

Originally hitting the market for $28 million on Lake Washington, Russel Wilson and Ciara’s West Bellevue home went on sale in April 2022. After sitting on the market for four months, the price has been reduced by $2 million for a total of $26 million. The listing of the...
BELLEVUE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
myedmondsnews.com

Planting Edmonds: Meet Aplo, a mountain beaver

Planting Edmonds’ is a monthly column written by members of Edmonds Floretum Garden Club. Greetings! This is Rachel the Roving Reporter. Today for all you gardeners and curious mammal spotters I will be interviewing a rarely seen local inhabitant: the mountain beaver. Our guest today goes by the name Aplo, short for Aplodontia rufa.
EDMONDS, WA
q13fox.com

Police search for driver in fatal Everett hit-and-run

EVERETT, Wash. - Everett police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a pedestrian who was hit by a car died last week. Investigators said on Aug. 15 a pedestrian was hit by an SUV in the 5400 block of Broadway. The pedestrian died about a week later. Police said...
EVERETT, WA
constructiondive.com

Seattle-area light rail extensions delayed by myriad problems

A slew of issues have delayed construction on the $10 billion Sound Transit expansion project, which will eventually extend light rail service from Seattle to western Washington state. The problems include a monthslong local concrete workers strike, pandemic-related delays, a collapsed embankment and issues with track supports that the contractors,...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Elderly women targeted in Mill Creek jewel theft scam

MILL CREEK, Wash. - Two elderly women fell victim to a scam, where the suspects took their jewelry in broad daylight in their own Mill Creek driveways, according to police. According to the Mill Creek Community Association (MCCA), two women, ages 70 to 80, were targeted while shopping or banking and followed back to their homes. In both cases, a suspect approached both women, telling them it was her birthday and to celebrate, she wanted to give some jewelry to anyone she met.
MILL CREEK, WA
whidbeylocal.com

Oak Harbor Music Festival Headliner 2022

The Oak Harbor Music Festival (OHMF) enters its tenth year, providing three days of free music on Pioneer Way, with highly acclaimed rocker Ayron Jones headlining this year’s bill. Jones’ single “Mercy” hit number one on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock chart in 2021, and he recently returned from a tour...
OAK HARBOR, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy