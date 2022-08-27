SEATTLE — They bread it, fry it, and sell up to 1,100 pounds of it a week. The Beacon Hill Shell Station and Deli has been serving catfish, hot and crispy, for 16 years. It’s $8.99 a pound, and it walks out the door the instant it comes out of the fryer. They couldn’t keep it in the display case when we were there midday on a Monday.

2 DAYS AGO