Tracking the Tropics: Four possible areas of development being monitored

We are tracking four areas of potential development now across the Caribbean and Atlantic Basin. We are just 2 weeks away from the peak of the season, and things look to heat up as we get closer to that peak. Currently there are no immediate threats to Southwest Florida or the U.S. Coast. However, we will be monitoring the tropics closely as it becomes more active.

A new area to watch, roughly 600 miles east of Bermuda, has shown some signs of shower and thunderstorm organization associated with a small low pressure center. Odds are low at this time for this area at just 10% in 2 day and 20% in the next 5 days. Model data hints as a frontal system moving off the east coast by late next week which would help divert any development away from the coast. In addition, conditions for development look to become less favorable past 2-3 days.

We are continuing to monitor an area in the Northwestern Caribbean where we could see a trough of low pressure develop. This area has a 20% chance of development over the next 5 days. Development Is possible as we approach the early to middle part of next week. If anything were to develop in this region it would likely move to the west-northwest toward the Yucatan Peninsula.

We also continue to monitor an elongated trough across the central Atlantic. This tropical wave is producing some showers and thunderstorms and has increased slightly in chances of development as it shows better signs of organization. The National Hurricane Center has designated a 20% chance of development in 2 days and a 50% in 5 days, placing it in a moderate chance for development in the long outlook. Conditions do look to be favorable and we could see a tropical depression out of this system by the middle of next week as it tracks west-northwest.

Another area off the west coast of Africa is expected to see a tropical wave to move through early next week. This has led to a 20% chance of development in the next 5 days. Further development could be possible as it makes way across the Atlantic.

