Is Walden University withholding diplomas from black students? One former doctoral candidate says "Give me my degree"Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Annual Beloved Benefit Raises 6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Free Senior Preview Coming to Marietta's North Georgia State Fair on Sept. 22, with Special Events for Attendees 55+DeanLandMarietta, GA
See More Deer, Fewer People, When You Hike Noses Creek at Kennesaw Mountain ParkDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Walmart Re-Opening Called “Problematic” Due to FireJoel EisenbergPeachtree City, GA
FOX Sports
Pujols delivers as Cardinals outlast Reds in 13 innings, 5-3
CINCINNATI (AP) — Albert Pujols hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 13th inning, Lars Nootbaar added a two-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals twice used five-man infields to stop the Cincinnati Reds and pull out a 5-3 win on Wednesday night. In his final game in Cincinnati,...
Georgia Football Star Reportedly In Car Accident Monday
Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert reportedly had a scare on Monday when he was involved in a car crash. Gilbert, who is expected to have a major role in the Bulldogs' loaded tight end group this season, was uninjured in the accident, but his white Mercedes was totaled, according to UGASports.com.
Ronald Acuña Jr. injury: Braves latest update doesn’t sound promising
Ronald Acuña Jr. knows he has to grind it out to get through this season for the Atlanta Braves. The Atlanta Braves could have used Ronald Acuña Jr. in the final two games of their road series vs. the St. Louis Cardinals. After obliterating the Redbirds in St....
St. Louis Cardinals Pitcher Adam Wainwright’s New Country Song is… Something Else
The St. Louis Cardinals are in a playoff race. They’re ahead in the NL Central and, barring a mega collapse, should be finishing the regular season atop their division. Albert Pujols has made his triumphant return to the Cards, and they look to have a chance to make a real run.
Look: Max Scherzer, Wife Announce Big Personal News
Max Scherzer is hoping to add a World Series ring in 2022. He already knows he will be adding another baby in 2023. Scherzer and his wife Erica announced that they are awaiting the birth of their fourth child, a baby girl, scheduled for February 2023. The Scherzers already have two daughters and a son.
Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. Aggravates Injured Knee, Plans to Play Through It
Atlanta Braves' outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. returned from a torn right ACL earlier this summer. After homering in Wednesday night's game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, and missing the club's last three games, Acuña says his knee isn't feeling well, but he will play through it for the time being.
Braves sadly in familiar territory with latest Ronald Acuña Jr. injury news
It is not going to be easy the rest of the way for Atlanta Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. With Ronald Acuña Jr. still dealing with knee issues, the Atlanta Braves find themselves in familiar territory when it comes to this year’s postseason push. Although he...
numberfire.com
Garrett Stubbs catching for Phillies on Tuesday
Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Stubbs will catch for right-hander Aaron Nola on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. J.T. Realmuto moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Stubbs for 11.6 FanDuel points on...
FOX Sports
MLB Playoff Watch: Cardinals start to separate in NL Central
A seven-team race is developing for six National League playoff spots. The Dodgers are running away with the West, 19.5 games ahead of the second-place Padres. The Cardinals are beginning to separate themselves from the Brewers, six games ahead entering Tuesday. The Mets and Braves continue to vie for the top spot in the East, with just three games between them, but the second-place finisher is already almost assured a wild card.
MLB・
FOX Sports
Braves rookie Spencer Strider's fastball is much more than raw gas
A grunt, a whir, a whiff, a pop, a shake of the head, a confident strut from a mustachioed man in tight pants, a dissatisfied trudge back to the dugout. That’s usually how things go when Spencer Strider, the Atlanta Braves’ superb rookie hurler, unleashes his trademark four-seam fastball. Ask any catcher who has been given the responsibility or privilege of handling that fastball, and they’ll all use the same word: electric. That’s fitting; electricity moves at 90% the speed of light, just like Strider’s triple-digit fastball.
7 outstanding and 4 poor efforts from Cardinals in Braves series win
The St Louis Cardinals’ weekend series against the Braves had an epic playoff feel. The Cardinals won two of the three games from the World Series reigning champion Braves this weekend. The Cardinals lost terribly on Friday, 11-4. They won a close one on Saturday, 6-5. They won a pitchers duel of a game turned homer fest on Sunday, 6-3.
Watch: This Georgia football video will move you to tears as we prepare for 2022 season
For the first time since 1981, Georgia opens the season as the reigning national champions. We’re over seven months removed from the Dawgs’ title win over Alabama, but the emotions are just as strong as they were on Monday, January 10. It’s been 231 days since Kelee Ringo...
