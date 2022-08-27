ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

NME

Canadian radio stations pull Arcade Fire from air

A number of Canadian radio stations have paused playing Arcade Fire‘s music after allegations made against frontman Win Butler. Last week, an investigation was published by Pitchfork which saw four fans of the band accused Butler of sexual misconduct. After he was accused of “inappropriate” actions, Butler replied to...
MUSIC
NME

PUP announce live EP ‘PUP Unravels Live in Front of Everyone They Know’

PUP have dropped details of new live EP, ‘PUP UNRAVELS LIVE IN FRONT OF EVERYONE THEY KNOW’. The EP, which was recorded across several hometown shows in Toronto whilst the band were out on tour earlier this year, is due to arrive on October 16. It also serves as a follow on from the bands latest album ‘THE UNRAVELING OF PUP THE BAND’, which dropped earlier this year.
ROCK MUSIC
NME

Johnny Depp to join majority of Jeff Beck’s North American tour

Johnny Depp is set to join Jeff Beck for the majority of the guitarist’s upcoming North American tour – tickets are available here. The pair – who released a joint album, ’18’, back in July – will perform together over the course of Beck’s North American tour, which kicks off this October.
MUSIC
Entertainment
NME

Gently Tender: “This band is about figuring out who you are in the midst of chaos”

Gently Tender have spoken to NME about their long-awaited debut album, ‘Take Hold Of Your Promise!’, and how it tackles dealing with “anxieties and chaos”. The band formed out of the ashes of Palma Violets following their split in 2016, with former members Sam Fryer, Will Doyle and Peter Mayhew, joined by The Big Moon’s Celia Archer and guitarist Adam Brown.
MUSIC
NME

Gang Of Youths cancel North American tour dates, citing burnout

Gang Of Youths have pulled next month’s North American tour dates, citing burnout as the reason for the last-minute cancellation. The Australian indie rockers were due to play shows in the US and Canada, kicking off in Milwaukee’s The Rave II in Wisconsin on September 13 before wrapping at Las Vegas’ 24 Oxford in Nevada on October 1.
MUSIC
NME

Halsey: “No amount of experience makes you invincible to trends”

“I’m so fucking grateful I get to tour this album here this year,” Halsey tells the audience midway through her powerhouse headline performance at Reading Festival. It’s been a year and a day since they dropped their innovative fourth album ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ and the twin, top-billed spots at Reading & Leeds 2022 mark the first time she’s been able to play these songs on British soil. After battling a gnarly bout of food poisoning at Leeds – they smashed it onstage, despite illness – their Sunday gig at Reading Festival proves a triumph – hailed by NME as a “a ballsy but poignant statement from a true rockstar”.
MUSIC
NME

Yungblud to play three iconic LA venues in one night next week

Yungblud has announced that he’ll be playing three intimate LA shows in one night next week – see all the details below. The Doncaster artist – real name Dominic Harrison – will hit the stage at The Roxy, Whiskey a Go-Go and The Viper Room on Thursday, September 8 for his ‘Occupy The Strip’ takeover.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Music
NME

Måneskin want to join forces with BLACKPINK

Måneskin have revealed they want to join forces with K-pop girl group BLACKPINK. The Italian glam rock band said as much in an interview with iHeartRadio at the 2022 MTV VMAs. When asked to pick one person to join their band, vocalist Damiano David picked “the whole BLACKPINK group”, to enthusiastic agreement from his bandmates.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Milli Vanilli biopic cast revealed in first-look photos

The first photos have been released from the upcoming Milli Vanilli biopic Girl You Know It’s True. Directed by Simon Verhoeven, Girl You Know It’s True follows the story of duo Fabrice Morvan and Rob Pilatus who, after achieving international success in the late 1980s as Milli Vanilli, were involved in a scandal when it was discovered they didn’t sing vocals on any of their songs.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Ryan Reynolds invites fans of K-pop band Stray Kids to put pressure on Vanarama National League

Ryan Reynolds has encouraged fans of K-pop band Stray Kids to put pressure on the Vanarama National League to allow football clubs to stream live matches. The actor, who bought Wrexham AFC with It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney in 2021 and has since gone on to executive produce an FX docuseries about it with his co-owner that’s airing on Disney+, is hoping that Stray Kids’ fanbase can help.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Noel Gallagher reveals details of new custom Gibson guitars

Noel Gallagher has revealed more details of his two new custom Gibson and Epiphone guitar models, which launch today (August 30). The indie icon announced the plans for a signature electric guitar launch earlier this year, hinting at its imminent arrival last week. Two models have now been unveiled –...
MUSIC

