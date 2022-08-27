“I’m so fucking grateful I get to tour this album here this year,” Halsey tells the audience midway through her powerhouse headline performance at Reading Festival. It’s been a year and a day since they dropped their innovative fourth album ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ and the twin, top-billed spots at Reading & Leeds 2022 mark the first time she’s been able to play these songs on British soil. After battling a gnarly bout of food poisoning at Leeds – they smashed it onstage, despite illness – their Sunday gig at Reading Festival proves a triumph – hailed by NME as a “a ballsy but poignant statement from a true rockstar”.

