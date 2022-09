No. 11 Oregon (0-0) vs. No. 3 Georgia (0-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC) Line: Georgia by 16 1/2 according to . Series record: Georgia leads 1-0. Georgia is looking to get started on another national championship season against the lone currently ranked team among its first 10 opponents. If the Bulldogs get by this one, the only other stiff test on their regular-season schedule would appear to be at No. 20 Kentucky in mid-November. Oregon 's Dan Lanning makes his head coaching debut against the team where he spent the last three years as co-defensive coordinator.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 HOUR AGO