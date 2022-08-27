ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

ESPN

The Thompson twins and Overtime Elite's unproven path to the NBA

TIM FULLER WAS one of dozens of scouts filling a Louisville gym in late April 2021 to assess some basketball talent. Among the players on the former Power 5 assistant coach's list: Amen and Ausar Thompson, from unsponsored AAU team Florida Pro HSA, who initially hadn't been on his radar but came recommended by a friend.
ESPN

Candace Parker scores 22, Sky beat Sun 85-77 to tie series

CHICAGO --  Candace Parker can appreciate that the Chicago Sky seem to dial up their best basketball whenever their backs are against the wall. That certainly was the case as Parker scored 22 points and the Sky evened the semifinal series with an 85-77 win over the Connecticut Sun in Game 2 of the WNBA playoffs on Wednesday night.
ESPN

Garrett Wilson's athletic voyage: From cruise-ship phenom to New York Jets first-rounder

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Greetings from the Wilson family vacation, circa 2008. We're on a luxury cruise ship in the middle of the Caribbean, sailing toward the island of St. Thomas. On board is a really cool basketball court, where Kenny Wilson and the three oldest of his four boys -- ages 12 to 14 -- are dominating 4-on-4 games. The youngest, Garrett, 8, future wide receiver and New York Jets first-round draft pick, is off to the side, dribbling on his own.
ESPN

AP Source: Russell Wilson gets five-year, $245M extension

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --  The Denver Broncos and quarterback Russell Wilson have agreed on a five-year, $245 million extension that includes $165 million in guarantees, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday morning. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the extension,...
DENVER, CO

