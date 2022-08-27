ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

ESPN

Philadelphia Eagles rookies Nakobe Dean, Jordan Davis showing 'special chemistry'

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis called his first taste of the NFL "kind of what you'd expect" and "a lot different at the same time." The ever-raucous Philly crowd gathered for the preseason opener against the New York Jets at Lincoln Financial Field stirred memories of playing in front of the University of Georgia faithful at Sanford Stadium, he said. But being surrounded on the field by a sea of green after four years of seeing nothing but Bulldog red took some getting used to.
AP Source: Russell Wilson gets five-year, $245M extension

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --  The Denver Broncos and quarterback Russell Wilson have agreed on a five-year, $245 million extension that includes $165 million in guarantees, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday morning. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the extension,...
Candace Parker scores 22, Sky beat Sun 85-77 to tie series

CHICAGO --  Candace Parker can appreciate that the Chicago Sky seem to dial up their best basketball whenever their backs are against the wall. That certainly was the case as Parker scored 22 points and the Sky evened the semifinal series with an 85-77 win over the Connecticut Sun in Game 2 of the WNBA playoffs on Wednesday night.
