ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Weather: A picturesque weekend continues to close out August

By Kristin Emery
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M9QTD_0hY6dlf500

KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (8/27) 03:28

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A beautiful weekend is underway with clear skies tonight and seasonable lows in the lower to mid-60s.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Aware : Hot Sunday then scattered thunderstorms Monday afternoon/evening.

Alert : None.

The heat will ramp up a bit tomorrow with sunshine and warm breezes out of the south pushing high temperatures into the upper 80s. Game time temperature for the Steelers' final preseason game at 4:30pm at Acrisure Stadium will be around 88 degrees, so wear cool clothing and stay hydrated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xbpcM_0hY6dlf500
KDKA Weather Center

Monday will still be steamy but a front will bring a bit of relief along with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Behind the front, temperatures by mid to late week dip to the upper 70s for very comfortable, dry weather for the Backyard Brawl Thursday night and into the Labor Day weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07O8nH_0hY6dlf500
Your 7-day forecast, as of August 28, 2022. KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Week closes out dry and warm, but weekend rain a possibility

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Yesterday, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection put out a concerning notice asking some Pennsylvanians to conserve water. Counties included under the notice were in the central and eastern parts of the state with about two-thirds of the commonwealth being placed under a "drought watch."WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosSo the memo wasn't for Western Pennsylvania for now, but could that change?  Well, the easy answer is yes it could change. While there have been a couple of big rain days over the past months here or there, we...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Dry and pleasant weather continues through the week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We get a break from the rain for the next couple of days.  I actually have the region dry through Friday with rain chances returning on Saturday morning. High temperatures today should hit the upper 70s with a couple of places hitting 80 degrees.   WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosMorning temperatures did dip to the 50s for most places.Looking ahead pleasant and comfy weather will be in place through Friday.  I have Thursday's highs hitting 80 in Pittsburgh. Morning lows will once again dip in most places to the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Hot and humid conditions Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) --  It's going to be another hot and humid day, but rain is on the way!.FIRST ALERT: None right nowAWARE: Hot and humid today with scattered showers and storms this evening through Tuesday.We are off to a clear, muggy start with lows nearly 10 degrees above average in the low 70s.We will have sunshine for most of the day but areas north of I-80 near dinner time could have a quick shower or thunderstorm. The cold front will continue to pass overnight and tomorrow bringing humid conditions and feel like temperatures at or near 90 today. Tomorrow, pack the umbrella in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Heat, humidity return to begin last week of August

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - August may be ending this week, but the muggy temperatures aren't leaving us just yet.WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosALERT: None.AWARE: Hot and humid Monday, scattered showers and t-storms late Monday into Tuesday afternoon. Dry and muggy overnight tonight with another hot, humid, sunny day to start the week Monday. Scattered showers will start to pop late Monday afternoon and a few thunderstorms are possible through the evening ahead of an approaching cold front. That front will pass Tuesday bringing another round of showers and a few scattered storms followed by cooler, drier air for the rest of the week. Highs Thursday and Friday will only reach the upper 70s just as we start September! 80s return just in time for the Labor Day weekend along with sunshine sticking around. Monday/Tuesday are the only real chances we have for rain all week. Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police prepared for Backyard Brawl and busy Labor Day weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The renewal of the Backyard Brawl is expected to bring tens of thousands of people to the North Shore and surrounding area. Pittsburgh police said there will be a zero-tolerance policy in place for anyone causing problems.  According to Pittsburgh police, they want it to be a fun and safe atmosphere for everyone. They know it's a rivalry game and there have been years of build-up for the two fan bases, so they're teaming up with other agencies to handle the large crowds around town.  Not only will there be the football game, but there's also Rib...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh's 'Sister Bridges' to get LED lighting upgrade this year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some colorful upgrades are coming to Pittsburgh's "sister bridges." On Wednesday, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald announced that the Roberto Clemente, Andy Warhol, and Rachel Carson (Sixth, Seventh, and Ninth Street bridges, respectively) bridges are getting LED lights installed beginning next month. The lighting will change colors for different seasons and events. "We also want to make sure that the beauty and artistic nature of our bridges are shown off as well," said Fitzgerald. "We have such a beautiful city and these bridges are so unique, really, the only type of bridges like this in the world - where there's three suspension bridges together."The city is hoping to finish the project by the end of next year. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Megabus expanding services to connect Pittsburgh with 22 other cities

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One of the largest bus companies in North America is expanding in Pennsylvania.Megabus announced it's partnering with Fullington Trailways to connect Pittsburgh with 22 cities.The partnership also connects State College, Philadelphia, Harrisburg and New York City with other cities. "We're excited to have the opportunity to embark on this partnership to expand service throughout Pennsylvania," said Colin Emberson, VP Commercial for megabus.com in a press release. "As the demand for travel continues to grow, these new routes will offer many convenient new options for our customers and will be a great addition to our existing network."  Megabus didn't list all the cities, but said the new schedules are already available online and trips begin on Thursday. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

PTL Links: September 1, 2022

Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topics Renaissance FestivalPittsburgh MagazineThe Backyard BrawlAllegheny County Music FestivalNational Cinema DayPittsburgh Today Live On Social MediaFacebookTwitterInstagram
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#Picturesque#Smartphone App#Kdka Tv#School Closings Delays#Kdka Mobile App
CBS Pittsburgh

Fern Hollow Bridge Collapse: 5th lawsuit set to be filed against city

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another lawsuit is set to be filed against the city of Pittsburgh in connection with the Fern Hollow Bridge collapse in January. Attorney Richard Schubert filed a notice to sue the city on Tuesday. His client Joseph Engelmeier, a recent University of Pittsburgh graduate, has suffered extreme pain and emotional trauma, Schubert said."As he was driving out, the bridge collapsed in front of him," Schubert said. "He was in a Hyundai SUV and he was approaching the bridge, it was snowing at the time, and he said the road was white, and all of the sudden it went...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Two Pittsburgh Police officers, one supervisor fired in connection with falsified timecards

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Three members of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police have been fired for allegedly falsifying timecards.KDKA has confirmed that two officers and their immediate supervisor were let go.The officers were put on leave back in April after they were accused of lying about when they were out on patrol.They were supposed to have been on bike patrol on the river trails downtown, but were reportedly at home.KDKA has reached out to the police union and the Citizen Police Review Board for comment. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Bob Pompeani receives proclamation from Allegheny County Council

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The honors just keep pouring in for Bob Pompeani.Pompeani received a proclamation at the Allegheny County Courthouse on Tuesday evening for his 40 years of service to the sports lovers of Pittsburgh.From Stanley Cups to Super Bowl wins, he's been there for the last four decades, bringing viewers the latest sports news and the biggest games -- all in the city he loves."It is about recognizing a man for his accomplishments and everything he has done, not only in his work, but in the community," said Councilman Bob Macey."The most important thing for me is to meet people, to try and help people because I know I've relied on a lot of people during my struggles with health issues and anything else -- and if you can do that you've made a big difference," Pompeani said. 
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Gainey says Pittsburgh needs more police after not hiring officers for 2 years

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In the face of rising crime and gun violence, there hasn't been a new police officer hired in Pittsburgh for more than two years.Amid his calls for police reform, many expected Mayor Ed Gainey would be one to defund the police, but in an exclusive interview with KDKA, the mayor unveiled his plans to form two new police classes to bolster their ranks.The sound of bagpipes graduating a new police class hasn't been heard in years. Two years ago in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests, then-Mayor Bill Peduto told the last class to go home...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Pittsburgh

CitiParks pools to modify swimming pool operating hours

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today is the perfect day to jump in the pool.And you still have plenty of time to take a dip in one of the CitiParks pools. Today is the last day all pools will be open during their normal operating hours.Starting tomorrow, only seven pools will remain open through Labor Day, with reduced lap and open swimming hours.CitiParks said it's due to many of their lifeguards heading back to school.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Child falls out of window in Plum

PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) — A 1-year-old boy fell out of a window in Plum. Allegheny County police said officials learned Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. that the child fell out of a window on Winchester Drive. The 1-year-old was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to police.KDKA-TV has learned the boy fell from the second-story window of a home. Police are investigating. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
PLUM, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania State Police investigate shooting at East Pittsburgh gas station

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a shooting at a gas station in East Pittsburgh. Details remain limited, but dispatchers tell KDKA that the first call for help came in just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday.Troopers were seen investigating at the Sunoco station along Lincoln Highway.It's unclear if anyone was injured.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story. 
EAST PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh finds homes for all its Envigo beagles

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - All the beagles Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh helped save from a breeding facility in Virginia have found their new forever homes. HARP was one of five Pittsburgh-area organizations that took in 21 beagles from the Envigo facility that was breeding beagles for medical research and had to surrender about 4,000 dogs.   "The beagles under our care were introduced to a life of love that they had never known before," HARP said on Facebook Tuesday. The beagles also went to Animal Friends, where a few went up for adoption this past weekend, and to the Beaver County, Butler County and Washington Area humane societies. HARP said all the beagles it was caring for are now with loving and trusting families. "These families were ready to show these pups that a home full of love was meant for them, too," HARP wrote.   
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

South Hills Village light-rail station evacuated after fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The South Hills Village light-rail station was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after a rail car caught on fire. Pittsburgh Regional Transit said overhead powerlines caused the fire. Six people were inside, but no one was hurt, PRT said. Around 2:30 p.m., the agency said the fire had been put out and three bus shuttles were on the way to operate between Washington Junction and South Hills Village. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

PTL Links: August 31, 2022

Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topics Alliana's KitchenPittsburgh Shakespeare In The ParksRania's CateringAllegheny Health NetworkHighmark Blue Cross/Blue ShieldBe Kind 21Pittsburgh Today Live On Social MediaFacebookTwitterInstagram
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pitt linebacker SirVocea Dennis takes advantage of NIL opportunities

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you are a Pitt football fan, you have no problem remembering SirVocea Dennis' interception last year against Clemson. Dennis picked off a rare shuffle pass and took it to the endzone to seal the victory against the Tigers. "That morning, I said I was going to catch an interception and if I did I would give the ball to my mother," Dennis said. "So, the fact that it happened, and like I did it, I was just so amazed."Dennis has been an amazing player in his first three years, and now he's a captain. Like many, he never...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Ronald McDonald House and Steelers launch annual 'Sacks for Kids' program

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On Tuesday, the Steelers hosted a kickoff event for its annual "Sacks for Kids" program. Bordas and Bordas will donate $500 to the Ronald McDonald House of Pittsburgh for each sack made by the team's defense this upcoming season. Last year, they scored more than $300,000 for a total of 67 sacks. The money supports families whose children are in need of medical care. "We're so blessed for every sack the Steelers make," said Eleanor Reigel, the CEO of the Ronald McDonald House. "Jamie Bordas will donate $500 to the house and over the several years we've been doing this project with him, he has donated $222,000. That makes a significant difference to what we do each and every day to help support the families of Ronald McDonald House." The house provides families traveling to Pittsburgh for pediatric medical care with a place to eat, sleep, and find support. Over the past three seasons, the Steelers as a team have led the NFL in total sacks - good news for the program. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
67K+
Followers
30K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy