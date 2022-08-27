Read full article on original website
University of La Verne Professor Inducted Into Royal Academy of Economics and Financial SciencesUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Eastvale, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorEastvale, CA
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMoreno Valley, CA
pepperbough.com
Mistakes ‘pile up’ in Yellowjacket straight set loss to Cardinals
San Bernardino, CA—Errors, miscommunication, and sloppy play at the net defined the Yellowjackets match up against the San Bernardino Cardinals yesterday. The team entered the match at 2-3 looking for a chance to reach .500 against the 0-2 Cardinals. Instead, the Yellowjackets returned to Colton with a 2-4 record after dropping this one in straight sets, 3-0 (25-19, 25-16, 25-19).
MaxPreps
High school football: No. 2 Mater Dei vs. No. 7 Corona Centennial headlines MaxPreps Top 10 Games of the Week
Mater Dei overcame a 21-7 third-quarter deficit last week to escape with a 24-21 win over No. 8 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas). The offensive-minded Huskies have scored 127 points in two games this season and look to topple the Monarchs for the first time since 2015. Another MaxPreps Top 25...
madehoops.com
Devin Williams Commits To UCLA
2023 | 6-10 Big | Compton Magic (3SSB) & Centennial High (CA) Williams recently committed to UCLA over the likes of USC, Texas Tech, UNLV, and more. He is the Bruins’ first commit of their 2023 recruiting class. Mick Cronin recently put together a strong 2022 recruiting class, which consisted of Amari Bailey, Adem Bona, and Dylan Andrews. It’ll be interesting to see who joins Williams in UCLA’s 2023 class. Isaiah Collier, Ron Holland, Andrej Stojakovic, and Brandon Williams are a few other prospects UCLA is targeting in the 2023 class.
pepperbough.com
‘Breaking Up Is Hard to Do’ . . . so the Class of 1962 don’t
Colton, CA—Class reunions are part of our cultural fabric. You have the classic 10-year, then the 25th year, maybe a 50th year if the majority of the class leadership is still alive. The Colton Union High School Class of 1962, on the other hand, has theirs annually. “We plan...
pepperbough.com
CJUSD jump starts podcast to showcase student voices across the district
Colton, CA—Today, August 30, CJUSD’s communication department will drop the first episode of their podcast “#CJUSDChats.” Hosted by Lynette White, Jamal Boyce, and Nyree Clark, the podcast will feature a series of different guest hosts from schools across the district to discuss issues of concern to the CJUSD community.
247headline.com
Teen Rescued After Falling From the Side of a Big Falls Waterfall
A 17-year-old female was injured on Monday morning after falling approximately 15 feet while climbing up the side of a waterfall in Big Falls in the San Bernardino National Forest. At around 10:35 a.m. a 911 call was received from a friend of the injured hiker indicating that the Highland...
tmpresale.com
YES: Close to the Edge 50th Anniversary Tour in Riverside, CA Oct 25, 2022 – presale password
The YES: Close to the Edge 50th Anniversary Tour presale password that we’ve had so many requests for is here! Everyone with this pre-sale info will have a great opportunity to acquire tickets before the general public. Now is the best time to purchase your tickets – before they...
msn.com
2 zip-tied, 1 shot in Southern California home invasion
2 zip-tied, 1 shot in Southern California home invasion. Sheriff’s deputies say a man returned to his Temple City home early Sunday morning and was met by suspects who demanded property and robbed him. That allegedly came after they broke in and zip-tied two women upstairs.
newsantaana.com
Arizona man charged with robbery spree that targeted Big Lots and PetSmart stores in So. Cal.
LOS ANGELES – An Arizona man was charged today in a federal criminal complaint alleging he robbed 10 stores in Southern California and Arizona during a three-week crime spree that ended in a high-speed chase in which he fired upon federal agents and, after police rammed his car, he accidentally shot himself under his chin.
Fire on Tyler Street in Coachella
A fire has broken out off of the I-10 freeway on Tyler Street in Coachella. The fire is at the Corona Yacht Club Compound, where palm trees and vegetation are fueling the blaze. Riverside County Sheriff's have closed off access to Tyler Street at Vista Del Sur and near Avenue 47. CalFire is on scene The post Fire on Tyler Street in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
citywatchla.com
Families are Vacating California to Leave Chaos Behind
Another old friend Zack sold his home and moved his wife and 3 young children to Texas. Why are good people fleeing Los Angeles?. The current trend for many families in the Los Angeles region is to leave the Hostile, Homeless, Over Taxes and Crime Infested neighborhoods and overcrowded pace of the hectic Los Angeles region and start a new life in a safer, more affordable, and milder place outside California. Many families I personally know have moved or are planning on moving to states like Tennessee, Florida, Arizona, Washington, Virginia, and Idaho to name a few of the favorite places California families have chosen to start a new life with greater opportunities, an improved Quality of Life, and a more affordable place to purchase a home, raise a family and find work that provides economic stability and a much happier lifestyle for themselves and family members.
foxla.com
Riverside home invasion leads to shootout; 1 suspect dead
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A home invasion in Riverside ended in a deadly shootout Wednesday morning. It happened around 2 a.m. at the Windemere apartment complex off Sycamore Canyon Boulevard. Police say at least two men tried to break into an apartment, leading to a shootout between the suspects and the...
L.A. Weekly
Arturo Limas, Grace Salgado Dead after Head-On Accident on Cedar Avenue [Bloomington, CA]
44-Year-Old Driver, 39-Year-Old Passenger Killed in 2-Car Crash on Orange Street. The incident happened on August 14th around 1:40 a.m., near Orange Street. According to reports, a Hummer collided head-on with another vehicle. However, further events leading up to the crash remain unclear. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced 44-year-old Limas,...
NBC Los Angeles
Masked Smash-and-Grab Robbers Target Inland Empire Supermarket Chain
Masked men with hammers robbed at least four jewelry stores inside a popular supermarket chain in the Inland Empire, smashing counters at Cardenas Markets, authorities confirmed Monday. Investigators say the robbers are getting away with a lot of jewelry. During a recent robbery at a Fontana Cardenas Market, the robbers...
L.A. Weekly
Two Hospitalized after Multi-Vehicle Crash on North Sanderson Avenue [Moreno Valley, CA]
MORENO VALLEY, CA (August 31, 2022) – On Tuesday evening, two people were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash on North Sanderson Avenue. According to the Riverside County Fire Department, the collision happened just before 7:00 p.m., around North Sanderson Avenue and Gilman Springs Road. Eventually, first responders arrived and...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed When Pickups Collide on Highway 74 in Homeland
A 67-year-old man was killed in a collision on Highway 74 in Homeland when he pulled in front of a pickup that had the right of way, the California Highway Patrol said Monday. The fatal crash occurred about 2:20 p.m. Sunday on the 74 at Sultanas Road, according to Officer Mike Lassig.
L.A. Weekly
Ian Michael Tayler Fatally Struck in Car Crash on Sunflower Drive [Morongo Valley, CA]
45-Year-Old Man Dead after Auto Collision on Avalon Avenue. The incident took place around 11:57 p.m., near the intersection of Avalon Avenue and Sunflower Drive. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that officers located Taylor with serious injuries upon arrival. Due...
paininthepass.info
Car Slams Into Back Of Semi Trailer On Northbound I-215 In San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A gray sedan slammed in the back of a semi on northbound Interstate 215 in San Bernardino Tuesday late afternoon. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash involving an semi and a dark gray Toyota Camry. The crash took place at about 4:48pm August 30, 2022 just before the Palm Avenue/Kendall Drive exit.
vvng.com
Eastbound side of SR-138 in the Cajon Pass closed due to fatal crash
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The eastbound side of Highway 138 on the Phelan side is closed due to a fatal traffic accident investigation. The crash was reported at 4:54 pm, on August 24, 2022, on State Route 138, approximately two miles from the I-15 freeway, near Lone Pine Canyon Road.
One Killed, One Injured During Vehicle Crash on Freeway in West Covina
One person was killed and another injured during a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in West Covina, authorities said.
