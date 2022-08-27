ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Terrace, CA

pepperbough.com

Mistakes ‘pile up’ in Yellowjacket straight set loss to Cardinals

San Bernardino, CA—Errors, miscommunication, and sloppy play at the net defined the Yellowjackets match up against the San Bernardino Cardinals yesterday. The team entered the match at 2-3 looking for a chance to reach .500 against the 0-2 Cardinals. Instead, the Yellowjackets returned to Colton with a 2-4 record after dropping this one in straight sets, 3-0 (25-19, 25-16, 25-19).
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
madehoops.com

Devin Williams Commits To UCLA

2023 | 6-10 Big | Compton Magic (3SSB) & Centennial High (CA) Williams recently committed to UCLA over the likes of USC, Texas Tech, UNLV, and more. He is the Bruins’ first commit of their 2023 recruiting class. Mick Cronin recently put together a strong 2022 recruiting class, which consisted of Amari Bailey, Adem Bona, and Dylan Andrews. It’ll be interesting to see who joins Williams in UCLA’s 2023 class. Isaiah Collier, Ron Holland, Andrej Stojakovic, and Brandon Williams are a few other prospects UCLA is targeting in the 2023 class.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pepperbough.com

‘Breaking Up Is Hard to Do’ . . . so the Class of 1962 don’t

Colton, CA—Class reunions are part of our cultural fabric. You have the classic 10-year, then the 25th year, maybe a 50th year if the majority of the class leadership is still alive. The Colton Union High School Class of 1962, on the other hand, has theirs annually. “We plan...
COLTON, CA
pepperbough.com

CJUSD jump starts podcast to showcase student voices across the district

Colton, CA—Today, August 30, CJUSD’s communication department will drop the first episode of their podcast “#CJUSDChats.” Hosted by Lynette White, Jamal Boyce, and Nyree Clark, the podcast will feature a series of different guest hosts from schools across the district to discuss issues of concern to the CJUSD community.
COLTON, CA
msn.com

2 zip-tied, 1 shot in Southern California home invasion

2 zip-tied, 1 shot in Southern California home invasion. Sheriff’s deputies say a man returned to his Temple City home early Sunday morning and was met by suspects who demanded property and robbed him. That allegedly came after they broke in and zip-tied two women upstairs.
TEMPLE CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Fire on Tyler Street in Coachella

A fire has broken out off of the I-10 freeway on Tyler Street in Coachella. The fire is at the Corona Yacht Club Compound, where palm trees and vegetation are fueling the blaze. Riverside County Sheriff's have closed off access to Tyler Street at Vista Del Sur and near Avenue 47. CalFire is on scene The post Fire on Tyler Street in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
citywatchla.com

Families are Vacating California to Leave Chaos Behind

Another old friend Zack sold his home and moved his wife and 3 young children to Texas. Why are good people fleeing Los Angeles?. The current trend for many families in the Los Angeles region is to leave the Hostile, Homeless, Over Taxes and Crime Infested neighborhoods and overcrowded pace of the hectic Los Angeles region and start a new life in a safer, more affordable, and milder place outside California. Many families I personally know have moved or are planning on moving to states like Tennessee, Florida, Arizona, Washington, Virginia, and Idaho to name a few of the favorite places California families have chosen to start a new life with greater opportunities, an improved Quality of Life, and a more affordable place to purchase a home, raise a family and find work that provides economic stability and a much happier lifestyle for themselves and family members.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

Riverside home invasion leads to shootout; 1 suspect dead

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A home invasion in Riverside ended in a deadly shootout Wednesday morning. It happened around 2 a.m. at the Windemere apartment complex off Sycamore Canyon Boulevard. Police say at least two men tried to break into an apartment, leading to a shootout between the suspects and the...
RIVERSIDE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Masked Smash-and-Grab Robbers Target Inland Empire Supermarket Chain

Masked men with hammers robbed at least four jewelry stores inside a popular supermarket chain in the Inland Empire, smashing counters at Cardenas Markets, authorities confirmed Monday. Investigators say the robbers are getting away with a lot of jewelry. During a recent robbery at a Fontana Cardenas Market, the robbers...
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed When Pickups Collide on Highway 74 in Homeland

A 67-year-old man was killed in a collision on Highway 74 in Homeland when he pulled in front of a pickup that had the right of way, the California Highway Patrol said Monday. The fatal crash occurred about 2:20 p.m. Sunday on the 74 at Sultanas Road, according to Officer Mike Lassig.
HOMELAND, CA
paininthepass.info

Car Slams Into Back Of Semi Trailer On Northbound I-215 In San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A gray sedan slammed in the back of a semi on northbound Interstate 215 in San Bernardino Tuesday late afternoon. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash involving an semi and a dark gray Toyota Camry. The crash took place at about 4:48pm August 30, 2022 just before the Palm Avenue/Kendall Drive exit.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

