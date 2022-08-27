ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bear hunting season opens in Maine

Subsistence and hobby hunters now have their chance at hunting black bears as the season kicks off in Maine today. According to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, Saturday was youth bear hunting day, but general hunting season opens today and lasts through Nov. 26. Hunters may use bait from now until Sept. 24. Trapping season runs from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31, and hunting with dogs will be allowed from Sept. 12 through Oct. 28.
MAINE STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

NY state to roll out new gun laws Thursday

The state will roll out a bevy of new gun safety measures this week, including a law that bans firearms in “sensitive locations” like Times Square, officials said Wednesday. New York lawmakers in July approved a package of legislation aimed at circumventing a June Supreme Court decision that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Pastor pushing for change after grandson died of overdose

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A pastor is trying to bring change after his grandson died of an overdose. Bridge to Recovery addiction treatment center lined its lawn with purple flags to symbolize the victims who have died from overdose in North Carolina. According to the North Carolina Department of...
UNION COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

How the hot, dry summer could affect this upcoming foliage season

Extreme heat and moderate-to-severe drought may negatively affect the foliage season for some this upcoming fall. We're on the cusp of Labor Day weekend, which for many signifies the end of summer and start of fall. I LOVE me some fall here in Upstate N.Y., but I'll never understand people who wish away summer early.
ENVIRONMENT
spectrumlocalnews.com

NY students with disabilities will have new chance to complete education

Students with disabilities who may have "aged out" of an education program due to the COVID-19 pandemic will have a renewed chance beginning in September to finish their school work under a law approved earlier this year. The measure, backed by state Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, is meant to help students...
EDUCATION
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York lawmakers seek better tracking of gun purchases

New York state lawmakers are trying to enlist the major credit card companies in an effort to better track firearms purchases and help flag potentially suspicious buys. A group of 50 lawmakers led by state Sen. Zellnor Myrie and Assemblymember Chantel Jackson released a letter on Monday urging credit card CEOs at Mastercard and American Express to make a coding change that would enable them to categorize gun dealers as a distinct group of sellers.
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

North Country lawmaker says concealed carry law needs clarity

A Democratic state lawmaker who represents the North Country region of New York is concerned the state's new concealed carry law for firearms is too broadly written and will criminalize gun ownership in the Adirondack Park. The concerns raised by Assemblyman Billy Jones have been in part clarified by the...
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Smoldering wildfire expected to pick up again, commander says

Over 200 forest rangers, firefighters and first responders continue to battle three fires on the Shawangunk Ridge. A Tuesday night rainstorm slowed the spread of the Napanoch Point wildfire in Ulster County, but didn't stop it. As of Wednesday, 270 acres were still burning in the Minnewaska State Park Preserve.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Financial headwinds continue for New York restaurants

Many restaurant owners in New York are reporting increasingly worse financial conditions for the industry as their struggles continue in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey released on Wednesday. The survey results from a trade group, the New York State Restaurant Association, underscore the ongoing financial...
RESTAURANTS
spectrumlocalnews.com

New Yorkers get some answers on new gun laws taking effect Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New Yorkers with concealed carry gun permits and those seeking the permits are now getting some answers about new gun laws. "For anyone that chooses to apply for a pistol permit on Sept. 1 or after, there's a new set of rules," said Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo. "There's going to be a new set of documents and forms that they need to do."
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Foods and stands that won't break the bank at the State Fair

Everyone loves a bargain, especially with prices rising. But how can you get a bargain meal at the state fair?. There are several spots on the fairgrounds where you can get food for a low price point. Here’s an example of a meal on a budget you could find at...
RESTAURANTS

