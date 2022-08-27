Read full article on original website
'The challenges are getting harder every year': Texas is struggling to produce cotton in 2022
THRALL, Texas — Stiles Farm manager Ryan Collett says he’s lucky to have some harvestable cotton on their 2,716 acres in east Williamson County. "Nothing good can happen with this cotton still here,” Collett said. "The best thing we can do is get it out of the field, take our money and run. Get ready for next year."
