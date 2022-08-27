ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Man found shot in vehicle Louisville's Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot inside a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Louisville's Russell neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD First Division responded to the shooting on West Chestnut and 11th streets around 4:30 p.m., according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. The man, who age is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

24-year-old shot and killed in Portland neighborhood identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 24-year-old man who was killed in the Portland neighborhood on Tuesday has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner's Officer identified the man as 24-year-old Kelvin Sam Jr. Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a shooting in the 300 block of North 19th Street on Tuesday...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Motorcyclist killed in Okolona crashed identified as 20-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man killed on his motorcycle in Okolona on Tuesday has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said the victim was 20-year-old Nathan Young. Louisville Metro Police Department said its seventh division responded to a crash on Preston Highway at Oaklawn Drive just after 6...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man found shot and killed inside vehicle at Boone Square Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man was found shot dead inside of a vehicle at Boone Square Park in the Portland neighborhood. Around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to reports of a shooting at the park, according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler. When officers arrived, they...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
Louisville, KY
WLKY.com

TARC driver finds small child wandering alone in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A young child was found wandering in the street in the California neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 9 a.m., LMPD Second Division officers responded to the report of a child by themselves wandering in the street near 23rd and Date Streets. That is just north of Victory Park and to the west of Dixie Highway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Family of 13-year-old killed in 2018 crash waiting for justice

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sitting on the porch of her West Louisville home Wednesday afternoon, Ernestine Tyus reflected on her late grandson. "He'd be 17 years old. This would be his last year in school. There's no telling what Ki'Anthony would be doing," she said. But she will never know....
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
WLKY.com

25-year-old man found shot to death in New Albany, police say

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot in New Albany. New Albany police said they were called around 2 a.m. on Thursday to the 1300 block of Beechwood Avenue for reporters of a shooting. When they arrived, they said they found Dajour...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WLKY.com

Louisville man arrested for starting apartment fire with people inside

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was arrested on Monday for intentionally starting a fire inside an apartment complex with residents inside. According to an arrest report, 60-year-old Robert Curran was seen and then later admitted to starting a fire inside an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Hazelwood Avenue.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Four people sent to hospital after hit and run on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were sent to the hospital after a driver running from police hit several cars Tuesday morning. Shively Police said an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop around 1:15 a.m. on Dixie Highway at Gagel Avenue. The driver did not stop, and the officer...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville father arrested after seriously injuring 3-year-old son

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville father was arrested last week after Norton Children's Hospital contacted the Louisville Metro Police Department with reports of a child with injuries that aligned with child abuse. LMPD said that a witness also reported that 34-year-old Darrius Tabron had abused his son. The witness...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD investigates overnight shootings that injured 3 people including 12-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating a series of overnight shootings that left three people shot, including a 12-year-old. Around 1 a.m., officers were called to respond to the 3900 block of Accomack Drive on a report of a shooting. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers found a 12-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Murder suspect arrested after escaping on house arrest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A murder suspect is back behind bars after escaping from custody while on house arrest. Reco Smith was arraigned on Tuesday for escape and other charges. Smith was arrested over the weekend after police said the 20-year-old cut off his monitoring device and disappeared back in April.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville Metro council helping LMPD rebuild trust with community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Council Public Safety Committee got an update on Wednesday on one of the recommendations made in the top to bottom review of Louisville Metro Police Department. The Hillard Heintze review was ordered following the death of Breonna Taylor and subsequent protects. Louisville contracted...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

JCPS security officer arrests convicted felon with handgun on school grounds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A convicted felon was arrested outside of a Jefferson County Public School on Tuesday for having a gun on the property. An arrest slip said that 30-year-old Dillon Sutherland was outside of Atkinson Elementary looking into vehicles when a staff member reported him. The slip said when an SSO approached him that Sutherland reached for something in his right pant pocket, which the SSO said was a gun.
LOUISVILLE, KY

