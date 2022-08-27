ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

KIVI-TV

High temperatures killing sturgeon in Idaho, part of CJ Strike Reservoir to close in response

IDAHO — As warm weather continues across Idaho, fish populations are suffering from deoxygenated water and abnormal living conditions. This has forced Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) to close portions of the Snake River to study what is causing high mortality rates in sturgeon. The portion of water near CJ Strike Reservoir is closed until September 25. IDFG officials say conservation efforts are important during times of unprecedented weather.
IDAHO STATE
NBCMontana

Billings man pleads guilty for trafficking meth in Montana, Idaho, Oregon

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Billings man admitted to trafficking methamphetamine in Montana, Idaho and Oregon and was sentenced to 15 years on Wednesday. Robert Allen Williams, 58, pleaded guilty in April to possession with intent to distribute meth and later led law enforcement on a high-speed chase before crashing near Laurel.
BILLINGS, MT
Boise, ID
Idaho Government
Post Register

ITD plans environmental impact statement of I-15/U.S. 20 Connector project

Just under two weeks remain for local residents to submit comments for Idaho Transportation Department’s notice of intent of an environmental impact statement of the Interstate-15/ U.S. Highway 20 Connector project. The connector project’s purpose is to address safety, congestion, mobility and travel time on Interstate 15 and Highway...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Idaho brought hundreds of Afghans to safety. Will they be allowed to stay?

Toddlers and young children skipped through the hallways of the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho in Nampa the evening of Aug. 18. They came and went from a packed banquet room, where their parents and families shared dinner, fresh baklava and tea, and talked about their former home, Afghanistan, and their current home, Idaho.
NAMPA, ID
FOX Reno

Rum Creek now biggest fire in Oregon, surpassing 10,000 acres

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Following an explosive weekend of growth, the Rum Creek Fire, burning to the northwest of Grants Pass, has scorched 10,709 acres as of Monday morning and has virtually no containment. The fire started Aug. 17 when lightning moved across the region. Officials at the Northwest...
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Wildfire smoke to descend on valley, lowering air quality

WESTERN OREGON – With the Cedar Creek Fire and Rum Creek Fire burning a total of more than 21,000 acres, fire officials are warning that prevailing winds will bring smoke into cities in western Oregon. Fire officials say that moderate amounts of smoke will be present in most cities...
OREGON STATE
Idaho State Journal

Shots fired: Investigation ongoing into officer-involved shooting in southern Idaho

BUHL — A report of “shots fired” crackled over police radios early Friday morning after a high-speed pursuit ended near Buhl, and the motionless body of a black-haired male was seen by a deputy as he arrived seconds afterward. Law enforcement agencies are releasing limited information about the officer-involved shooting, but court documents filed in Twin Falls County Fifth Judicial District shed light on what led to it. The Magic...
BUHL, ID
visitidaho.org

Fall in Idaho Is Beyond Words

Like pulling out your favorite cozy blanket for the season, the feeling of fall in Idaho is back. Illuminate your senses with vibrant hues, scrumptious flavors and spine-tingling scenery that will leave you speechless. Experience the Sights and Sounds of Fall. Keep your eyes and ears open for a kaleidoscope...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Heat wave to hit East Idaho this week, likely to last through Labor Day weekend

The National Weather Service in Pocatello is predicting a heat wave with possible near-record heat will hit East Idaho this week. The hot temperatures hit Tuesday and are expected to continue through Sept. 6. Due to the potential of record-breaking heat, no precipitation is expected during that period. Temperatures in Pocatello are expected to sit in the high 90s over the next week, with a possible 100-degree day set for...
POCATELLO, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

This Idaho Company is Being Sued By The Federal Trade Commission

Far up in northern Idaho sits the small town of Sandpoint, Idaho. With a population of just over 8,000 people-- the town is a popular vacation destination and the housing market has been on fire as of late. That isn't all that is going on in Sandpoint, however. The small town is home to many local businesses, business owners, and even tech firms.
SANDPOINT, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho Patients Left Feeling Violated After Visiting This Doctor

This writer can't think of anything more intrusive, more trust-breaking, or more slimy than what you're about to read. Just a heads up. When you visit a doctor, it's expected that you'll be assisted in one way or another to cure what ails you. Maybe it's medicine, physical therapy, or even a simple change to your diet. What you don't expect is that doctor to break their oath and go beyond the limit of what is and isn't appropriate between a doctor and patient. Which is sadly exactly what this doctor in question did.
BOISE, ID

