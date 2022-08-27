Read full article on original website
KIVI-TV
High temperatures killing sturgeon in Idaho, part of CJ Strike Reservoir to close in response
IDAHO — As warm weather continues across Idaho, fish populations are suffering from deoxygenated water and abnormal living conditions. This has forced Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) to close portions of the Snake River to study what is causing high mortality rates in sturgeon. The portion of water near CJ Strike Reservoir is closed until September 25. IDFG officials say conservation efforts are important during times of unprecedented weather.
NBCMontana
Billings man pleads guilty for trafficking meth in Montana, Idaho, Oregon
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Billings man admitted to trafficking methamphetamine in Montana, Idaho and Oregon and was sentenced to 15 years on Wednesday. Robert Allen Williams, 58, pleaded guilty in April to possession with intent to distribute meth and later led law enforcement on a high-speed chase before crashing near Laurel.
KTVZ
Rum Creek Fire threatens over 7,000 structures in SW Oregon; task force from 6 C. Oregon fire depts. joins fight
GALICE, Ore. (AP) — The Rum Creek Fire in remote southwest Oregon has burned nearly 12,000 acres, or nearly 19 square miles, is threatening thousands of homes and is only about 1% contained. More than 1,300 firefighters are on scene, including a Central Oregon task force of 15 from six agencies.
Watch a Beautiful Double Rainbow Appear in a Summer Hailstorm at Idaho Lake
Much of Idaho is experiencing a heatwave and record-breaking temperatures this week. But if you were in Northern Idaho a few days ago you might have experienced a rare summer hailstorm, complete with a beautiful double rainbow. Hailstorm Over Idaho Lake Produces Cool Double Rainbow. The video was recorded on...
Idaho Town Ranked “Coolest Small Town in Idaho” … Do You Agree?
Far & Wide recently updated their list of America's Coolest Small Towns by State — and you won’t believe what city they chose for Idaho. Of course, Boise is the coolest city (I’m not biased or anything). But Boise isn’t in the running for this because there’s...
Post Register
ITD plans environmental impact statement of I-15/U.S. 20 Connector project
Just under two weeks remain for local residents to submit comments for Idaho Transportation Department’s notice of intent of an environmental impact statement of the Interstate-15/ U.S. Highway 20 Connector project. The connector project’s purpose is to address safety, congestion, mobility and travel time on Interstate 15 and Highway...
Never Forgotten: Idaho Fish & Game Remembers Biologists, Pilot Killed in 2010 Helicopter Crash in Kamiah
KAMIAH - On Wednesday, the Idaho Fish & Game took to social media to remember biologists Larry Barrett, Dani Schiff and pilot Perry J. Krinitt, who were all killed twelve years ago to the day in a helicopter crash in Kamiah. "Our hearts are heavy today as we remember both...
Post Register
Idaho brought hundreds of Afghans to safety. Will they be allowed to stay?
Toddlers and young children skipped through the hallways of the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho in Nampa the evening of Aug. 18. They came and went from a packed banquet room, where their parents and families shared dinner, fresh baklava and tea, and talked about their former home, Afghanistan, and their current home, Idaho.
KTVB
'She's calling me to bring her home': No evidence found to connect remains with Idaho missing woman cold case
Patty Lee Otto went missing from Lewiston in 1976. Two years later, a woman's remains were found in Oregon. Police found no additional evidence to connect the cases.
FOX Reno
Rum Creek now biggest fire in Oregon, surpassing 10,000 acres
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Following an explosive weekend of growth, the Rum Creek Fire, burning to the northwest of Grants Pass, has scorched 10,709 acres as of Monday morning and has virtually no containment. The fire started Aug. 17 when lightning moved across the region. Officials at the Northwest...
kezi.com
Wildfire smoke to descend on valley, lowering air quality
WESTERN OREGON – With the Cedar Creek Fire and Rum Creek Fire burning a total of more than 21,000 acres, fire officials are warning that prevailing winds will bring smoke into cities in western Oregon. Fire officials say that moderate amounts of smoke will be present in most cities...
Shots fired: Investigation ongoing into officer-involved shooting in southern Idaho
BUHL — A report of “shots fired” crackled over police radios early Friday morning after a high-speed pursuit ended near Buhl, and the motionless body of a black-haired male was seen by a deputy as he arrived seconds afterward. Law enforcement agencies are releasing limited information about the officer-involved shooting, but court documents filed in Twin Falls County Fifth Judicial District shed light on what led to it. The Magic...
visitidaho.org
Fall in Idaho Is Beyond Words
Like pulling out your favorite cozy blanket for the season, the feeling of fall in Idaho is back. Illuminate your senses with vibrant hues, scrumptious flavors and spine-tingling scenery that will leave you speechless. Experience the Sights and Sounds of Fall. Keep your eyes and ears open for a kaleidoscope...
eastidahonews.com
5 animals found with CWD in northern Idaho and here’s what hunters need to know
IDAHO FALLS – Chronic Wasting Disease was detected for the first time in Idaho in 2021 after five total animals, including mule deer, white-tailed deer and elk tested positive in hunting Unit 14 between Riggins and Grangeville. Having CWD in Idaho will require hunters to know more about this...
Heat wave to hit East Idaho this week, likely to last through Labor Day weekend
The National Weather Service in Pocatello is predicting a heat wave with possible near-record heat will hit East Idaho this week. The hot temperatures hit Tuesday and are expected to continue through Sept. 6. Due to the potential of record-breaking heat, no precipitation is expected during that period. Temperatures in Pocatello are expected to sit in the high 90s over the next week, with a possible 100-degree day set for...
This Idaho Company is Being Sued By The Federal Trade Commission
Far up in northern Idaho sits the small town of Sandpoint, Idaho. With a population of just over 8,000 people-- the town is a popular vacation destination and the housing market has been on fire as of late. That isn't all that is going on in Sandpoint, however. The small town is home to many local businesses, business owners, and even tech firms.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Chris Cargill is leaving Washington, pushing Idaho tax cuts with new think tank
(The Center Square) – Chris Cargill, 41, is leaving his 13-year role as director of Washington Policy Center’s office in Spokane to get a sister think tank launched in Idaho later this year. Cargill will be the first president of Mountain States Policy Center that will represent Eastern...
Idaho Cop Charged With Heinous Crime; Still Getting Paid
We look to the police to protect us, to look out for us, and to be there for us in our time of need. At least, that's what we're supposed to think, right? This story may sadly sway you. You'd imagine that if you're charged with a serious violent crime,...
Oregon Church Blames Idaho, Utah For Stealing Entire Congregation
A 26,000 square foot building in Portland, Oregon sits vacant as there are no longer bodies to fill it. With a market value of over $11 million, it will take a special someone to buy this place, which was built in 1929. What is it?. If you guessed a church,...
Idaho Patients Left Feeling Violated After Visiting This Doctor
This writer can't think of anything more intrusive, more trust-breaking, or more slimy than what you're about to read. Just a heads up. When you visit a doctor, it's expected that you'll be assisted in one way or another to cure what ails you. Maybe it's medicine, physical therapy, or even a simple change to your diet. What you don't expect is that doctor to break their oath and go beyond the limit of what is and isn't appropriate between a doctor and patient. Which is sadly exactly what this doctor in question did.
