ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green Level, NC
City
Holly Springs, NC
City
Carrboro, NC
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Garner, NC
WRAL News

Crash brings down power pole on St. Mary's Street in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — A car on Thursday brought down a power pole along St. Mary's Street, closing a section of the roadway. Officials at the scene said a drunk driver hit the pole around midnight at the Clay Street intersection, near Broughton Magnet High School and Fred Fletcher Park. The man was arrested.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

12 Things to do with your kids this weekend in NC (Sept. 2-4)

Raleigh, N.C. — Lots of fun ideas for families this weekend!. 13th Annual African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County - This two-day festival will include free block parties on Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh on Saturday and Sunday. The parties are followed by concerts in front of Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are required to attend the concerts, but not the block party.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Perennial#Millbrook Wildcats#Tigers
WRAL News

Cary Academy's tenth grade class at Concord Mills Mall when man shot by police

Concord, N.C. — A man is in critical condition after being shot by Concord police officers near Concord Mills Mall on Wednesday. Police said they were called to the mall in the afternoon after receiving a report three men stole credit cards from someone inside the mall. When officers attempted to approach the three people outside the mall, police said they ran back into the mall and a chase began.
CONCORD, NC
WRAL News

Former grad student sues UNC over race discrimination

Chapel Hill, N.C. — A former graduate student of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Tuesday filed a federal lawsuit against the school and three of her teachers for racial discrimination and retaliation. Rose Brown's attorneys said she was the only Black female in the UNC...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WRAL News

Sheriff: More than 80 street signs stolen in Fayetteville

Fayetteville, N.C. — Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright said Monday that more than 80 street signs were stolen in Fayetteville last weekend. He's looking for the public's assistance to help find those who are responsible for these thefts. The county had to pay around $20,000 to replace these stolen...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Woman found shot inside van in Raleigh after crash

Raleigh, N.C. — A woman was found Wednesday morning shot inside a van along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Raleigh Boulevard before 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
63K+
Followers
68K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy