Louisville Metro council helping LMPD rebuild trust with community
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Council Public Safety Committee got an update on Wednesday on one of the recommendations made in the top to bottom review of Louisville Metro Police Department. The Hillard Heintze review was ordered following the death of Breonna Taylor and subsequent protects. Louisville contracted...
TARC driver finds small child wandering alone in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A young child was found wandering in the street in the California neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 9 a.m., LMPD Second Division officers responded to the report of a child by themselves wandering in the street near 23rd and Date Streets. That is just north of Victory Park and to the west of Dixie Highway.
Grand jury indicts man accused of striking family while driving in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A grand jury has indicted a southern Indiana man accused of driving into a family from Kansas in downtown Louisville. Michael Hurley is charged with murder, assault and driving under the influence. Police said he drove his car onto a curb on Market Street last month,...
Arson investigators looking for 2 women after Louisville business catches fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fire near the Auburndale neighborhood has prompted Louisville Metro Arson to investigate. LMA said that MetroSafe dispatched fire crews to the 7000 block of 3rd Street Road just before 5 p.m. on Aug. 21 for a structure fire at a Dollar General. They said when...
24-year-old shot and killed in Portland neighborhood identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 24-year-old man who was killed in the Portland neighborhood on Tuesday has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner's Officer identified the man as 24-year-old Kelvin Sam Jr. Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a shooting in the 300 block of North 19th Street on Tuesday...
Motorcyclist killed in Okolona crashed identified as 20-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man killed on his motorcycle in Okolona on Tuesday has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said the victim was 20-year-old Nathan Young. Louisville Metro Police Department said its seventh division responded to a crash on Preston Highway at Oaklawn Drive just after 6...
Barry's Cheesesteaks announces new location in Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular Louisville restaurant has announced where it is moving to for a new location. Last week, Barry's Cheesesteaks and More announced it would soon be moving and rebranding. In a Facebook post on Monday, the restaurant announced that it is moving to Valley Station. The...
JCPS security officer arrests convicted felon with handgun on school grounds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A convicted felon was arrested outside of a Jefferson County Public School on Tuesday for having a gun on the property. An arrest slip said that 30-year-old Dillon Sutherland was outside of Atkinson Elementary looking into vehicles when a staff member reported him. The slip said when an SSO approached him that Sutherland reached for something in his right pant pocket, which the SSO said was a gun.
Southern Indiana deputy arrested for 'identity deception'
HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — A Harrison County Sheriff's deputy has been arrested for posing as an officer for the New Albany Police Department and sending false emails. Indiana State Police said that Ralph Weaver, 37, sent an email in May 2022 to ISP, Floyd County Prosecutor's Office, Floyd County Sheriff, Floyd County court system and two Louisville news stations making allegations of misconduct at NAPD.
Fire department unveils new baby box in Shively
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Shively will be the latest location that mother's can safely surrender their babies. The 119th baby box in the U.S. was unveiled in Shively on Tuesday. Shively's fire department held a blessing for the box, which provides parents a safe way to surrender their newborn. Each...
Metro Councilman calling on Housing Authority to terminate contract with property management company
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Councilman Jecorey Arthur has filed aresolution calling on the Louisville Metro Housing Authority to terminate its contract with the company managing Liberty Green and Sheppard Square Apartments. During a news conference Wednesday night, Arthur along with the Louisville Tenants Union accused CT Group of...
Funeral home owner turns self in, faces first criminal charges since bodies discovered
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The first criminal charges against a disgraced southern Indiana funeral home owner have been filed nearly two months after police discovered decomposing bodies and the cremated remains of over a dozen people. Randy Lankford turned himself in at the Clark County Jail Tuesday after three felony...
Jefferson County Attorney's Office drops charges against Louisville activist following death
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just a week after a well-known Louisville activist died, the Jefferson County Attorney's Office dismissed all criminal charges against him. Chris Wells had been charged with disorderly conduct and inciting a riot. Wells, who was just 33, died on Aug. 21. Police said they found him...
Change of trial venue requested by former LMPD officer's lawyer in Breonna Taylor case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The lawyer for former Louisville Metro Police officer Joshua Jaynes has requested that his trial be moved to a different location. Jaynes is a defendant in the federal case regarding the death of Breonna Taylor. Specifically, Jaynes has been charged with federal civil rights and obstruction...
Family of 13-year-old killed in 2018 crash waiting for justice
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sitting on the porch of her West Louisville home Wednesday afternoon, Ernestine Tyus reflected on her late grandson. "He'd be 17 years old. This would be his last year in school. There's no telling what Ki'Anthony would be doing," she said. But she will never know....
Sunergos Coffee Shop workers move to unionize, surprising owners
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Laurel Deppen) — Workers at Sunergos Coffee Ltd. announced Friday their intent to form a union to petition for better human resources, affordable health care and paid time off,according to Louisville Business First. Matthew Huested and Brian Miller, co-founders and owners of Sunergos, found out about the...
Organizers call 118th Kentucky State Fair a 'success'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While the Kentucky State fairgrounds look much different Monday than they did just 24 hours prior, organizers call it a successful 118th year. "One of the ways I measure success is where the people come from and this is where Kentuckians come together so we had people here from Pikeville to Paducah," president and CEO if Kentucky Venues David Beck said. "All 120 counties from Kentucky were represented."
Expansion of Bullitt County Hospital aims to expand access to healthcare
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — A $76 million hospital expansion is underway in Bullitt County. “There are no inpatient services here in Bullitt County. We are going to bring that to them, and my goal is to truly impact the health care and the health of Bullitt County residents,” said Dorie Shelburne, UofL Health-South Hospital CEO.
New program in Indiana focusing on pregnant mothers' health
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A new program rolling out in Indiana aims to improve the health of mothers and their babies. "In 2020 Indiana had 522 babies who died before their first birthday," said Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana State Health Commissioner. Box exposed the ugly truth about Indiana's infant...
Louisville man arrested for starting apartment fire with people inside
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was arrested on Monday for intentionally starting a fire inside an apartment complex with residents inside. According to an arrest report, 60-year-old Robert Curran was seen and then later admitted to starting a fire inside an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Hazelwood Avenue.
