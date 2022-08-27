Read full article on original website
ifiberone.com
Chelan man killed in Yakima County crash
WEST VALLEY - The Yakima Herald Republic reports a Chelan man is dead after wrecking his vehicle in West Valley just outside of Yakima on Tuesday. The publication wrote that Kenneth Charley Nichols of Chelan was driving in the 19000 block of Cottonwood Canyon Road at about 12:30 p.m. when the crash happened.
Finley brush fire spreads to 10 vehicles parked in a remote yard
FINLEY, Wash. — Firefighters from across Benton County rushed to the scene of a brush fire that spread to several cars stationed in a remote lot on Wednesday morning. According to a social media notice shared by Benton County Fire District #1, crews were sent to a reported brush fire off Bowels Road in Finley at 8:48 a.m. on August 31.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Power restored in Reata Rd area
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE: 8/31/22 1:05 p.m. Benton PUD crews have restored power to the Reata Road area in west Kennewick. Benton PUD crews responded to the outage around 12 p.m. Wednesday. 908 customers were without power. According to the PUD the outage was the result of farm equipment striking a...
nbcrightnow.com
Ride-along with a police officer enforcing unlawful homeless encampments in Yakima; Clean City Program
YAKIMA, Wash. -- In just the first six months of 2022, the Clean City Program cleaned more than 2,200 graffiti incidents, cleaned 87 tons of garbage and removed 800 grocery carts from streets. The program worked with Yakima police officers to enforce unlawful homeless encampments. The city invested more than...
KEPR
Loader tips, smashes into vehicle in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — One passenger sustained minor injuries after police said a loader tipped over and crashed into their vehicle in Richland. At about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, officers with Richland Police and crews with Richland Fire responded to the intersection of Keene Rd and Westcliffe Blvd near the Yokes in Richland.
nbcrightnow.com
Man sentenced for 2021 landlord attack in Benton County
KENNEWICK, Wash.- On Wednesday, August, 31st, Paul Anthony McVay was sentenced in Benton County Superior Court to 140 months in prison for his role in an attack on his co-defendants landlords in December of 2021. In July, McVay was found guilty of Burglary in the First Degree with a Deadly...
nbcrightnow.com
BFT route 66 in Pasco discontinued
PASCO, Wash.- As students head back to school this week the Ben Franklin Transit is reminding riders that its Route 66 in Pasco is no longer in service. The dropping of Route 66 is part of a planned service enhancement to Route 67. Route 67 service frequency will now increase...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Deceased man found in Jefferson Park identified
WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla police reports the adult subject found deceased Monday afternoon in Jefferson Park has been identified as Ricky L. LaForge, 59, with a last known address in Yakima. At 12 p.m. Monday, dispatch was notified via 911 that there was an adult suspect who appeared...
nbcrightnow.com
Grain craft mill in Pendleton continues to burn
PENDLETON, Ore. - Fire crews in Pendleton are still watching the ongoing burning of a grain craft mill. The fire has caused hot spots in areas that crews can't get to, like the basement. Chief Jim Critchley says they'll continue to work hard, but until they get a demolition plan...
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick police investigate deadly stabbing
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is investigating a second-degree murder case after family found 66-year-old Susan Martin dead in a home on August 30. Just before 10:30 a.m., the family called emergency personnel to the home on W 7th Avenue, reporting stab wounds. A 73-year-old male has...
They’re cutting down trees along Gway. What’s coming next to Richland?
Cedar and Sage Homes is the developer for the project
Fleeing suspect dodged a bullet during police chase at Kennewick apartment complex
Police believe the man was on fentanyl when he ran.
KIMA TV
Investigation on hit-and-run case comes to a close, potential charges coming
YAKIMA—It has been over 3 months since a bicyclist was hit and killed by a car in Yakima. Deputies say we might finally get some answers. After months of deputies trying to sift through evidence and gather video for the investigation of the death of 66-year-old Wendy Baker, deputies say they have enough to turn the case over to the prosecuting office tomorrow.
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima police need help finding missing woman
YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Police Department is asking for the public's help finding 36-year-old Heather Sears, who was reported missing by her family. Anyone with information on her location should contact YPD at 509-575-6200.
Tri-Cities opioid overdose deaths skyrocket. You can carry this medicine to save a life
Overdose deaths are up 300% in food service workers and up 100% in construction workers and laborers.
Special Investigators identify man shot at during pursuit on Columbia Center Blvd
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Special investigators identified the man who was shot at by law enforcement during a pursuit on Columbia Center Blvd as 35-year-old James Dean West. The Benton County Jail roster shows five separate charges against West — three of which stem from the August 22 incident. These include second-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and a misdemeanor for physical control. However, the inmate roster says that the assault charge has been dropped as of August 25.
nbcrightnow.com
WSP investigating after woman jumps out of car near Grandview
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is investigating a non-traffic fatal collision near Grandview on Saturday, August, 27th. According to the State Patrol, the single vehicle, was travelling westbound on I-82 near milepost 72, a mile west of Grandview, when the female passenger, Carina Rodriguez Elizondo, 33, of Sunnyside exited the vehicle while it was in motion.
