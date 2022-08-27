ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelan man killed in Yakima County crash

WEST VALLEY - The Yakima Herald Republic reports a Chelan man is dead after wrecking his vehicle in West Valley just outside of Yakima on Tuesday. The publication wrote that Kenneth Charley Nichols of Chelan was driving in the 19000 block of Cottonwood Canyon Road at about 12:30 p.m. when the crash happened.
UPDATE: Power restored in Reata Rd area

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE: 8/31/22 1:05 p.m. Benton PUD crews have restored power to the Reata Road area in west Kennewick. Benton PUD crews responded to the outage around 12 p.m. Wednesday. 908 customers were without power. According to the PUD the outage was the result of farm equipment striking a...
Benton County, WA
Loader tips, smashes into vehicle in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. — One passenger sustained minor injuries after police said a loader tipped over and crashed into their vehicle in Richland. At about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, officers with Richland Police and crews with Richland Fire responded to the intersection of Keene Rd and Westcliffe Blvd near the Yokes in Richland.
Man sentenced for 2021 landlord attack in Benton County

KENNEWICK, Wash.- On Wednesday, August, 31st, Paul Anthony McVay was sentenced in Benton County Superior Court to 140 months in prison for his role in an attack on his co-defendants landlords in December of 2021. In July, McVay was found guilty of Burglary in the First Degree with a Deadly...
Front-End Loader Slides into Car in Richland

(Richland, WA) -- A close call and a minor injury after Richland Police say a front-end loader slides off the trailer carrying it, and sideswipes a car alongside it. This happened off Westcliffe Blvd and Keene Road Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say the truck hauling the trailer may have been moving too fast and, which forced the loader off and into the car trying to make a right turn. A passenger inside the car had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution. Crews had to shut Westcliffe down at Keene, while a commercial tower was brought in to try and clear the wreck. Washington State Patrol Commercial Enforcement was brought in to investigate.
BFT route 66 in Pasco discontinued

PASCO, Wash.- As students head back to school this week the Ben Franklin Transit is reminding riders that its Route 66 in Pasco is no longer in service. The dropping of Route 66 is part of a planned service enhancement to Route 67. Route 67 service frequency will now increase...
Deceased man found in Jefferson Park identified

WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla police reports the adult subject found deceased Monday afternoon in Jefferson Park has been identified as Ricky L. LaForge, 59, with a last known address in Yakima. At 12 p.m. Monday, dispatch was notified via 911 that there was an adult suspect who appeared...
Grain craft mill in Pendleton continues to burn

PENDLETON, Ore. - Fire crews in Pendleton are still watching the ongoing burning of a grain craft mill. The fire has caused hot spots in areas that crews can't get to, like the basement. Chief Jim Critchley says they'll continue to work hard, but until they get a demolition plan...
Kennewick police investigate deadly stabbing

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is investigating a second-degree murder case after family found 66-year-old Susan Martin dead in a home on August 30. Just before 10:30 a.m., the family called emergency personnel to the home on W 7th Avenue, reporting stab wounds. A 73-year-old male has...
Investigation on hit-and-run case comes to a close, potential charges coming

YAKIMA—It has been over 3 months since a bicyclist was hit and killed by a car in Yakima. Deputies say we might finally get some answers. After months of deputies trying to sift through evidence and gather video for the investigation of the death of 66-year-old Wendy Baker, deputies say they have enough to turn the case over to the prosecuting office tomorrow.
Yakima police need help finding missing woman

YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Police Department is asking for the public's help finding 36-year-old Heather Sears, who was reported missing by her family. Anyone with information on her location should contact YPD at 509-575-6200.
Special Investigators identify man shot at during pursuit on Columbia Center Blvd

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Special investigators identified the man who was shot at by law enforcement during a pursuit on Columbia Center Blvd as 35-year-old James Dean West. The Benton County Jail roster shows five separate charges against West — three of which stem from the August 22 incident. These include second-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and a misdemeanor for physical control. However, the inmate roster says that the assault charge has been dropped as of August 25.
WSP investigating after woman jumps out of car near Grandview

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is investigating a non-traffic fatal collision near Grandview on Saturday, August, 27th. According to the State Patrol, the single vehicle, was travelling westbound on I-82 near milepost 72, a mile west of Grandview, when the female passenger, Carina Rodriguez Elizondo, 33, of Sunnyside exited the vehicle while it was in motion.
GRANDVIEW, WA

