Tellico Village, TN

wvlt.tv

Franklin police officer to return to Tennessee after suffering severe heart attack abroad

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Franklin Police officer will return home from abroad after suffering a severe heart attack on his honeymoon last week. Family members said Franklin Police officer Scott Legieza had passed all of the medical tests and procedures needed to get him home and that he feels OK after suffering from a major heart attack while on his honeymoon cruise with his wife. He was then air-lifted off the ship and taken to a hospital in St. Maarten.
FRANKLIN, TN
fox5atlanta.com

Tennessee authorities searching for 'endangered' 2-month-old boy

Authorities in Tennessee are asking for the public's help in locating a 2-month-old infant believed to have been abducted. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released an alert Tuesday regarding 2-month-old Gunner Boland, who was reported missing from White County, TN. The baby is believed to be with his non-custodial father, 35-year-old Daniel Boland Jr. The baby is considered to be endangered.
WHITE COUNTY, TN
Claiborne Progress

State trooper, deputy killed in helicopter crash

Tennessee Highway Patrol Sgt. Lee Russell of the THP Aviation Division and Marion County Sheriff’s Department Det. Matt Blansett were conducting an aerial mission in the Chattanooga area when the helicopter they were operating crashed in a wooded area of Marion County. We are saddened to report that both men lost their lives while serving the people of Tennessee on this mission.
MARION COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police looking for missing Florida man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department put out an alert Wednesday morning announcing they were looking for a missing Florida man. Harry Lebkuecher, 21, is from Clermont and was last seen at Central Baptist of Bearden on Deane Hill Drive around 7:30 Tuesday morning, KPD officials said. Lebkuecher reportedly does not have his wallet, ID or any other of his belongings and is likely walking on foot west.
KNOXVILLE, TN
City
Loudon, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Tellico Village, TN
Person
Bill Ballinger
radionwtn.com

Martin First City in Tennessee To Connect to Fast Charge TN

MARTIN, Tenn. – The Weakley County Municipal Electric System announced today that it is the first local power company in Tennessee to install a fast charger location as part of Fast Charge TN, a partnership between the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), and Seven States Power Corporation.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
WJHL

What’s the penalty for illegally catching trout in Tennessee?

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fishing is one of Tennessee’s most popular outdoor activities. However, with the exception of one Free Fishing Day each year, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) requires anglers to be licensed to catch fish in the state. There are a variety of hunting and fishing license packages available through the […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Jacksonville Daily Record

Texas Roadhouse to St. Augustine

St. Johns County continues to review development plans for Texas Roadhouse to build a 7,831-square-foot, 322-seat restaurant at the St. Augustine Outlets. The property is a 2.06-acre outparcel at Outlet Mall Boulevard and Outlet Centre Drive. It will be a full-service, sit-down restaurant with 290 inside seats and 32 on...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
wvlt.tv

Tracking Today's First Alert Weather Day

TENNESSEE STATE
News Break
Politics
wvlt.tv

Jehovah’s Witnesses to resume door-to-door ministry

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume door-to-door ministry in Knoxville and other areas in East Tennessee starting on Thursday. The practice was stopped more than two years ago due to the pandemic, during which time Jehovah’s Witnesses ministered solely through letters, phone calls and virtual Bible studies.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Elijah Simmons

TENNESSEE STATE

