A World War II train car is converted into a luxurious Smoky Mountains vacation rentalEllen EastwoodMaryville, TN
Tennessee Man Vanished While On A Phone Call With His SisterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClinton, TN
The mystery of America's "Lost Sea" is that no one knows how large it really isAnita DurairajSweetwater, TN
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
Major discount grocery chain opening another new location in Tennessee on August 10thKristen WaltersAthens, TN
Franklin police officer to return to Tennessee after suffering severe heart attack abroad
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Franklin Police officer will return home from abroad after suffering a severe heart attack on his honeymoon last week. Family members said Franklin Police officer Scott Legieza had passed all of the medical tests and procedures needed to get him home and that he feels OK after suffering from a major heart attack while on his honeymoon cruise with his wife. He was then air-lifted off the ship and taken to a hospital in St. Maarten.
Tennessee authorities searching for 'endangered' 2-month-old boy
Authorities in Tennessee are asking for the public's help in locating a 2-month-old infant believed to have been abducted. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released an alert Tuesday regarding 2-month-old Gunner Boland, who was reported missing from White County, TN. The baby is believed to be with his non-custodial father, 35-year-old Daniel Boland Jr. The baby is considered to be endangered.
State trooper, deputy killed in helicopter crash
Tennessee Highway Patrol Sgt. Lee Russell of the THP Aviation Division and Marion County Sheriff’s Department Det. Matt Blansett were conducting an aerial mission in the Chattanooga area when the helicopter they were operating crashed in a wooded area of Marion County. We are saddened to report that both men lost their lives while serving the people of Tennessee on this mission.
Knoxville police looking for missing Florida man
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department put out an alert Wednesday morning announcing they were looking for a missing Florida man. Harry Lebkuecher, 21, is from Clermont and was last seen at Central Baptist of Bearden on Deane Hill Drive around 7:30 Tuesday morning, KPD officials said. Lebkuecher reportedly does not have his wallet, ID or any other of his belongings and is likely walking on foot west.
Tennessee mother warns of electric shock drowning ahead of Labor Day
Noah Dean Winstead, and Nate Lynam died in 2012 after being electrocuted while swimming at Cherokee Lake.
Man charged after missing Mississippi girl found in his home
A man in Limestone County was arrested after police say a missing girl from Mississippi was found in his home.
After 37 years, remains of ‘Baby Girl’ identified as missing Indiana teen
A nearly 40-year-old cold case has cropped up new information after the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification positively identified the skeletal remains of a young female found in Campbell County, Tenn. whom investigators over the years had known as "Baby Girl."
Truck hits retaining wall, spills gallons of Alfredo sauce on I-55 in Tennessee
A tractor-trailer carrying Alfredo sauce crashed on Tennessee's I-55 highway yesterday The road was partially closed as teams cleaned up the mess. Police said the truck hit a retaining wall and noted one woman was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Counties with the oldest homes in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Counties with the most seniors in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most seniors in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Martin First City in Tennessee To Connect to Fast Charge TN
MARTIN, Tenn. – The Weakley County Municipal Electric System announced today that it is the first local power company in Tennessee to install a fast charger location as part of Fast Charge TN, a partnership between the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), and Seven States Power Corporation.
South American crime syndicate hitting Middle Tennessee
Another crime syndicate from South America has been identified in a series of crimes in Middle Tennessee.
What’s the penalty for illegally catching trout in Tennessee?
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fishing is one of Tennessee’s most popular outdoor activities. However, with the exception of one Free Fishing Day each year, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) requires anglers to be licensed to catch fish in the state. There are a variety of hunting and fishing license packages available through the […]
10 places in Middle Tennessee commonly mispronounced
As Middle Tennessee continues to expand every day, newcomers may have trouble pronouncing certain streets, cities and counties in the area.
Texas Roadhouse to St. Augustine
St. Johns County continues to review development plans for Texas Roadhouse to build a 7,831-square-foot, 322-seat restaurant at the St. Augustine Outlets. The property is a 2.06-acre outparcel at Outlet Mall Boulevard and Outlet Centre Drive. It will be a full-service, sit-down restaurant with 290 inside seats and 32 on...
Tracking Today's First Alert Weather Day
Tennessee authorities are investigating the death of a 17-year-old girl. The scene was certainly electric fifty years ago when UT played its first home game for the first time ever under the lights. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is reportedly looking for the girl’s boyfriend.
New Tennessee law requires hospitals to report fatal overdoses to police
Tennessee hospitals have already had to report deaths from poison or suffocation to law enforcement. The new law, which went into effect in July, adds the words ‘fatal drug overdose’ to the list.
Jehovah’s Witnesses to resume door-to-door ministry
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume door-to-door ministry in Knoxville and other areas in East Tennessee starting on Thursday. The practice was stopped more than two years ago due to the pandemic, during which time Jehovah’s Witnesses ministered solely through letters, phone calls and virtual Bible studies.
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Tennessee
A new report evaluates the most dangerous roadways across America, including this stretch of highway in Tennessee.
Elijah Simmons
