Hagerstown, MD

Lisa Shoemaker
4d ago

It was updated this morning. Unfortunately the 3rd teenager also died. Very sad start to a new school year.

46 Arrests Made In One Week In Hagerstown

The Hagerstown Police Department made 46 arrests during the week of August 23. Frederick, Md. (BW) – 46 arrests in one week were made in Hagerstown. The Hagerstown Police Department also responded to nearly 1600 calls. Some notable arrests include:. Camara Jones arrested for attempted homicide. Izaiah Smothers arrested...
Infant nearly struck by stray bullet unintentionally fired in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. - An infant was almost struck by a bullet Tuesday after police say a man unintentionally discharged his firearm inside his Frederick apartment. The shooting was initially reported as a building explosion, however, when officers from the Frederick City Police Department arrived at the apartment complex in the 1400 block of Key Parkway they learned that a gun had discharged.
Chambersburg standoff ends, one dog dead

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — According to the Chambersburg Police Department, the active incident in the unit block of North 4th Street has come to an end. The incident was a reported standoff following a shooting. The suspect is reportedly in custody. Chambersburg police say Clifton Gatling shot at two dogs...
Frederick man arrested and charged in repeat robberies

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now)–The Frederick Police Department has charged the person responsible for two recent robberies. On August 23, 2022, around 8:40 p.m., officers responded to the A-1 Mart, located at 649 Himes Avenue, in Frederick City, for a commercial robbery. Officers say Stefan Alejandro Gajate entered the business, passed a note to the […]
Major Crash Ties Up Traffic Along Busy Maryland Roadway

Traffic was temporarily tied up in Maryland near the Baltimore and Carroll County line after a major crash on Route 140. The Maryland State Highway Administration issued an alert at approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30 following a crash on Route 140 at Dede Road in Carroll County near the Baltimore line, causing delays.
Chambersburg: Man Identified That Died at Martin’s Potato Rolls Factory

30-year-old man named Steven Garrett Graby has been identified as the man found in the debris at the construction site by the Franklin County coroner’s office. Graby of Washington Borough, Lancaster County has been identified as the 30 year old man unaccounted for after the walls collapsed at the Martin’s Famous Potato Roll Factory yesterday. Steven Garby was a contractor working on the construction for the building. Garby was was unable to be located under the debris. Multiple fire departments were on the scene and searched for hours for him. His remains were located at 9:45pm and Darby was pronounced deceased at the scene. His name was not released until his next of kin was informed.
Employee In Thurmont Arrested For Stealing From His Business

The thefts totaled $19,000. Thurmont, Md. (NS) – An employee at Mick’s Plumbing in Thurmont has been arrested for stealing from his company. According to the Thurmont Police Department, Mick’s Plumbing owner Michael Late reported that various materials and tools were missing form a warehouse on August 3.
Good Samaritan captures suspect after deadly shooting in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A man is dead in Fairfax County but his suspected murderer is in custody, thanks to the efforts of a community member. The Public Relations Director for Fairfax County Police told reporters on Tuesday that officers arrived on the scene quickly to find a good Samaritan holding down the suspected shooter.
Deadly shooting in broad daylight

Fairfax County police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Alexandria in the middle of the day. That scene is contained, thanks to help from the community. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez has all the details from the scene.
3 hurt in Montgomery Co. crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A crash in Montgomery County has sent three people to the hospital. One person has serious and life-threatening injuries according to firefighters on the scene Monday morning. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. in the area of Briggs Chaney Road and Great Oak Lane in...
