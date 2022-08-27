Read full article on original website
Lisa Shoemaker
4d ago
It was updated this morning. Unfortunately the 3rd teenager also died. Very sad start to a new school year.
wfmd.com
46 Arrests Made In One Week In Hagerstown
The Hagerstown Police Department made 46 arrests during the week of August 23. Frederick, Md. (BW) – 46 arrests in one week were made in Hagerstown. The Hagerstown Police Department also responded to nearly 1600 calls. Some notable arrests include:. Camara Jones arrested for attempted homicide. Izaiah Smothers arrested...
fox5dc.com
Infant nearly struck by stray bullet unintentionally fired in Frederick
FREDERICK, Md. - An infant was almost struck by a bullet Tuesday after police say a man unintentionally discharged his firearm inside his Frederick apartment. The shooting was initially reported as a building explosion, however, when officers from the Frederick City Police Department arrived at the apartment complex in the 1400 block of Key Parkway they learned that a gun had discharged.
Reported Building Explosion Leads To Arrest For Man Who Nearly Shot Infant In Frederick: Police
An infant was nearly shot in Maryland after a man accidentally discharged a weapon in a Frederick County building, coming dangerously close to striking the child, according to police. Paul Viera, 25, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment and discharging a firearm in city limits following an investigation into...
Chambersburg standoff ends, one dog dead
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — According to the Chambersburg Police Department, the active incident in the unit block of North 4th Street has come to an end. The incident was a reported standoff following a shooting. The suspect is reportedly in custody. Chambersburg police say Clifton Gatling shot at two dogs...
Police Release Name Of Driver Killed After Driving Into Gaithersburg Townhomes
The 62-year-old driver who died following a fiery crash into a Gaithersburg townhome has been identified, authorities say. Police have confirmed the driver to be Victor Cascella of Gaithersburg. Cascella succumbed to his injuries after crashing into the townhomes in the 400 block of Orchard Ridge Drive, according to a...
Frederick man arrested and charged in repeat robberies
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now)–The Frederick Police Department has charged the person responsible for two recent robberies. On August 23, 2022, around 8:40 p.m., officers responded to the A-1 Mart, located at 649 Himes Avenue, in Frederick City, for a commercial robbery. Officers say Stefan Alejandro Gajate entered the business, passed a note to the […]
local21news.com
Suspect in custody following hours long stand-off in Chambersburg, Franklin Co.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — UPDATE | Police say Clifton Gatling has been arrested after he shot at a woman along with two animals. Around 5:30 PM on Wednesday, gunshots sent police racing to 4th Street in the Borough of Chambersburg. Police Say Clifton Gatling shot at a female...
Man charged with assaulting referee during Chambersburg game
A man has been charged after allegedly punching a referee during a soccer game, according to the Chambersburg Police Department.
Frederick shooting leaves one man in critical condition
Frederick, Maryland- detectives from the Frederick Police Department are conducting an investigation after a shooting...
One Injured, Others Rescued In Maryland After BMW Smashes Through Townhouse In Fiery Crash
An explosive scene played out in Maryland when a driver lost control of his BMW and crashed into a Montgomery County townhouse that went up in flames, authorities announced. The car went through the townhouse and caught fire in the 400 block of Orchard Ridge Drive in Gaithersburg at approximately 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, according to investigators.
Major Crash Ties Up Traffic Along Busy Maryland Roadway
Traffic was temporarily tied up in Maryland near the Baltimore and Carroll County line after a major crash on Route 140. The Maryland State Highway Administration issued an alert at approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30 following a crash on Route 140 at Dede Road in Carroll County near the Baltimore line, causing delays.
Chambersburg: Man Identified That Died at Martin’s Potato Rolls Factory
30-year-old man named Steven Garrett Graby has been identified as the man found in the debris at the construction site by the Franklin County coroner’s office. Graby of Washington Borough, Lancaster County has been identified as the 30 year old man unaccounted for after the walls collapsed at the Martin’s Famous Potato Roll Factory yesterday. Steven Garby was a contractor working on the construction for the building. Garby was was unable to be located under the debris. Multiple fire departments were on the scene and searched for hours for him. His remains were located at 9:45pm and Darby was pronounced deceased at the scene. His name was not released until his next of kin was informed.
wfmd.com
Employee In Thurmont Arrested For Stealing From His Business
The thefts totaled $19,000. Thurmont, Md. (NS) – An employee at Mick’s Plumbing in Thurmont has been arrested for stealing from his company. According to the Thurmont Police Department, Mick’s Plumbing owner Michael Late reported that various materials and tools were missing form a warehouse on August 3.
fox5dc.com
Good Samaritan captures suspect after deadly shooting in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A man is dead in Fairfax County but his suspected murderer is in custody, thanks to the efforts of a community member. The Public Relations Director for Fairfax County Police told reporters on Tuesday that officers arrived on the scene quickly to find a good Samaritan holding down the suspected shooter.
fox5dc.com
Deadly shooting in broad daylight
Fairfax County police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Alexandria in the middle of the day. That scene is contained, thanks to help from the community. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez has all the details from the scene.
Morgan Messenger
Berkeley Springs resident believed to be lone victim in crash & car fire
Virginia police believe that a Berkeley Springs resident was the driver and lone victim in a single vehicle crash on U.S. 522 in Frederick County near Cross Junction on Tuesday, August 23. In a press release, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office reported that the severity of the crash and vehicle...
WGAL
Police: Chambersburg man in custody after firing gun at woman, shooting two dogs
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — UPDATE: A man is in custody after police say he shot two dogs and fired at a woman inside his home. The Chambersburg Police Department along with the Pennsylvania State Police are currently involved in an active incident. The incident occurred along the 100 block of...
Contractor Killed In Martin's Famous Potato Rolls Chambersburg Building Collapse: State Police
A 30-year-old contract worker has died following a building collapse at Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Breads in Franklin County, according to an updated release by Pennsylvania state police. The collapse happened at a construction project on the company's campus at 1000 Garber Road in Guilford Township on Tuesday, August...
3 hurt in Montgomery Co. crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A crash in Montgomery County has sent three people to the hospital. One person has serious and life-threatening injuries according to firefighters on the scene Monday morning. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. in the area of Briggs Chaney Road and Great Oak Lane in...
Suspect At Large After Shooting At Maryland Skate Park Leaves One In Critical Condition: Police
A midday shooting at a Maryland skate park left one hospitalized in critical condition in Frederick County, according to police. Members of the Frederick Police Department responded to the Hill Street Skate Park in Frederick City shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, where there was a reported shooting, investigators said.
