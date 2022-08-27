Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two of Mets' vulnerabilities apparent vs. Dodgers
NEW YORK -- There are inflection points to every game, moments when things can change for better or for worse. In the Mets’ 4-3 loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday night, those moments happened to involve James McCann and Joely Rodríguez -- two players whom the Mets chose to keep central in their plans following the Aug. 2 Trade Deadline.
Calf injury sends Verlander to 15-day IL
ARLINGTON -- Considering the news could have been much worse, Astros ace pitcher Justin Verlander felt a sense of relief by being placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a right calf injury that general manager James Click said would require a “relatively short term” recovery. Verlander,...
Judge hits 51st HR, putting on a show for teammates
ANAHEIM -- Night after night, Aaron Judge’s Yankees teammates have a front-row seat for baseball’s best one-man show. As the slugger continues to belt homers ahead of Roger Maris’ 1961 pace, they’re enjoying the ride as much as anyone. Judge launched his Major League-leading 51st home...
You ready? Astros' No. 1 prospect is coming
This story was excerpted from Brian McTaggart’s Astros Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Are you ready for the Hunter Brown experience? Brown, the Astros’ top-ranked prospect per MLB Pipeline, will be added to the big league roster on Friday, one day after teams can expand rosters from 26 to 28. He joined the Astros on Tuesday in Arlington as part of the team’s taxi squad in advance of being activated.
Murphy's first slam, Garcia's first HR key 'special' win
WASHINGTON -- In their first game played at Nationals Park, the A’s carried a theme of firsts throughout Tuesday night’s 10-6 victory over the Nationals. An impressive 13-hit night by Oakland’s offense was highlighted by a pair of blasts that carried some personal significance, beginning with Dermis Garcia’s first Major League homer, which sparked a five-run third inning that put the A’s ahead. Later on in the fifth, Sean Murphy broke the game open with his first career grand slam.
Sox on repeat as E leads to slam in key 5th
MINNEAPOLIS -- All Alex Verdugo could do was stare at his glove and sulk. After his fifth-inning error enabled Carlos Correa to reach base and eventually led to Nick Gordon’s go-ahead grand slam in a 10-5 loss to the Twins on Tuesday night at Target Field, who could blame him.
Dodgers' Outman hits for 2nd cycle in four games
Triple-A Oklahoma City won't go another 11 years between cycles. In fact, it didn't even go one week. James Outman saw to that ... again. In a season that is shaping up to be magical, the No. 13 Dodgers prospect hit for the cycle for the second time in four games and drove in five runs to power Oklahoma City past Round Rock, 17-8, at Dell Diamond. Outman completed his first cycle last Friday with a walk-off homer against El Paso.
Gallen's scoreless streak now 2nd in D-backs history
PHOENIX -- Zac Gallen said he didn't feel too comfortable during the first few innings of his start Tuesday night. You would have a hard time convincing the Phillies of that. Gallen added another seven innings to his scoreless streak as the D-backs beat the Phillies for their fifth straight win, this one a 12-3 victory at Chase Field. Gallen has not allowed a run over his past 34 1/3 innings, dating back to Aug. 8. It is the second-longest scoreless streak in franchise history behind only Brandon Webb's 42-inning run in 2007.
AL's best team readies for pivotal September
ARLINGTON -- The Astros wrapped up August by sweeping two games from the Rangers, taking Wednesday’s series finale, 5-3, to cap their fifth consecutive winning month. Despite recent injuries to key players Justin Verlander (right calf), Yordan Alvarez (hand) and Aledmys Díaz (left groin), the Astros sit atop the American League and have opened up a 12-game lead over the Mariners in the AL West with 31 games remaining.
Erika Piancastelli, the breakout star of HRDX, wants to help softball grow around the globe
It's what they say about all the great hitters: The ball just sounds different when they connect. And at the first ever FTX MLB HRDX event in London earlier this summer, it was Yankees Superstar Erika Piancastelli who made the fans snap to attention and look up into the sky as she blasted home run after home run into the crowd at Crystal Palace Park.
We've all been there, Mark: Brewers rally for friend-zoned fan
MILWAUKEE -- Christian Yelich paused for a moment and pondered. “I don’t believe so,” Yelich said eventually, breaking into a smile. Yelich and the Brewers were empathizing with a mysterious “Mark,” who found himself very publicly on the business end of a “let’s just be friends” at American Family Field during Monday’s game against the Pirates after a scoreboard message went viral.
McClanahan (shoulder impingement) lands on IL
MIAMI -- The Rays placed ace left-handed starter Shane McClanahan on the 15-day injured list Wednesday afternoon due to left shoulder impingement. The move came after McClanahan was a late scratch from his scheduled start in Miami on Tuesday night against the Marlins. Manager Kevin Cash said before the series...
Ohtani or Judge? Breaking down the MVP race
ANAHEIM -- It was a showdown between American League MVP candidates on Monday night with both Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge homering in front of a sold-out crowd at Angel Stadium. Ohtani, the reigning AL MVP, remains firmly in the mix for the award this year despite Judge reaching 51...
'Flush it': Phillies blow 7-run lead on frustrating night
PHOENIX -- This had the look and feel of those late-season Phillies losses from recent years past. The Phillies blew a seven-run lead in Monday night’s 13-7 loss to the D-backs at Chase Field. After they pummeled Arizona left-hander Madison Bumgarner for 11 hits in 3 2/3 innings, putting nine balls in play at 100 mph or more to take a 7-0 lead, the D-backs sent 22 batters to the plate and scored 12 runs in the fourth and fifth innings as Ranger Suárez, Cristopher Sánchez and Andrew Bellatti could not throw strikes or get anybody out.
Ohtani is 1st player with 30 homers, 10 wins
ANAHEIM -- Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani has been doing things never seen in the history of Major League Baseball, and he created more history against the Yankees on Wednesday. Ohtani launched his 30th homer of the year, which made him the first player in AL/NL history to record 10...
Cruz (118 mph HR) blasts another Bucs mark
MILWAUKEE -- Oneil Cruz loves breaking Pirates records. Cruz’s latest home run in the Bucs’ 7-5 walk-off loss to the Brewers on Monday night at American Family Field broke yet another Pittsburgh record. “Everybody knows what he can do,” starter Bryse Wilson said after allowing three runs across...
'Bad all around': Marlins lose sloppy game
MIAMI -- The Marlins, expecting to face All-Star Shane McClanahan on Tuesday in the first of two games against the Rays, instead faced a collection of Tampa Bay relievers in a bullpen game. McClanahan was pulled minutes before the first pitch due to a left shoulder impingement, and right-hander Shawn Armstrong was given the ball in his place.
White Sox end skid as 'a unit,' thinking of La Russa
CHICAGO -- Win one for Tony. Or how about win a bunch?. That slogan hasn’t yet been officially adopted by the White Sox while manager Tony La Russa is away indefinitely, undergoing medical tests in Arizona as ordered by his personal physicians. But as much as La Russa invests...
Quantrill caps 4-0 month with combined 1-hitter
CLEVELAND -- If the Guardians are able to hold onto their lead in the American League Central and advance to the Wild Card Series, they have no shortage of starters who could take the hill in Game 1 of the postseason’s opening round. There’s Shane Bieber, the 2020 AL...
Witt approaching rare club in Royals history
CHICAGO -- With one swing in the top of the fourth inning Wednesday night, Bobby Witt Jr. ensured White Sox starter Lance Lynn’s perfect game was over. The Royals’ rookie phenom crushed a no-doubt homer 441 feet into the left-center field seats for his 19th long ball of the year, tying Salvador Perez -- who was scratched Wednesday with back tightness -- once again for the team lead.
