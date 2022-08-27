ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Nick Saban said about the Utah State Aggies

This coming Saturday, Utah State will be at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to play the Alabama Crimson Tide, the top-ranked team in the country entering the 2022 college football season. It isn’t often the Aggies play on such a national stage, and they will be facing off against arguably...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
deseret.com

Opinion: The view from the stands at the BYU-Duke volleyball game

It has been a difficult few days trying to thoughtfully and fairly sort out facts, feelings and ethical decision making about what happened at the BYU-Duke volleyball game on Aug. 26. I was there and so were my students. What is clear. I believe the account of Rachel Richardson about...
PROVO, UT

