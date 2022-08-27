ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

KSAT 12

Abbott says raising the age to buy an assault-style rifle is “unconstitutional” based on recent court rulings

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday that it would be unconstitutional to increase the minimum age to buy assault-style rifles from 18 to 21 years old — a key proposal Uvalde parents have called for after an 18-year-old gunned down their children’s school in May.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office calls Gov. Greg Abbott’s migrant busing strategy “racist”

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott announced late Wednesday that Chicago is the latest destination to which Texas will bus migrants as part of a strategy to bring attention to the influx of people arriving from the southern border. Abbott began busing thousands of migrants from Texas border communities to Washington, D.C., and New York City earlier this year.
CHICAGO, IL
KSAT 12

New York to restrict gun carrying after Supreme Court ruling

NEW YORK – Amid the bright lights and electronic billboards of New York's Times Square, city authorities are posting signs proclaiming the bustling crossroads a “Gun Free Zone.”. The sprawling Manhattan tourist attraction is one of scores of “sensitive” places — including parks, churches and theaters — that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KSAT 12

Uvalde residents question the school district’s new safety plans for first school year since mass shooting

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Uvalde school board at a Monday town hall discussed fixing crucial security issues exposed during the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary that left 21 people dead. But every resident who spoke said their plans were still not enough — and many had questions about whether some of the new security measures would be stained with the legacy of failures that contributed to Texas’ deadliest school shooting and the delayed law enforcement response to it.
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

Recent crash has TxDOT asking drivers to steer clear of highway HERO crews

SAN ANTONIO – A member of a crew known to help drivers who are in need on our local highways is recovering from injuries he suffered while doing that job. Chris Rose, an operator for the HERO program, was hit by a car August 21 on Loop 410 near Marbach Road as he worked to block off the scene of an earlier crash there.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Pizza Hut donates over 1,400 pizzas to Uvalde elementary school students

UVALDE – Uvalde’s very own Pizza Hut is donating over 1,400 pizzas during the month of September for elementary students. The donation will be made to students attending Flores Elementary, Uvalde Elementary, and Dalton Elementary Schools, the company announced in a news release Wednesday. Students from the school...
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

‘A little more nervous than normal’: Parents, students prepare for first day of school in Uvalde

UVALDE – In just one week, Uvalde students will return to the classroom for the first time since their last school year ended in tragedy. For months, parents have called for safety and security changes after 19 students and two teachers were killed in the shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24. The work has started, but it won’t be ready in time for school to begin on Sept. 6.
UVALDE, TX
