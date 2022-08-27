Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Uvalde Community Not Impressed with Security ChangesLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Parents of the Uvalde Shooting Protest Outside of the Governor's HomeTom HandyUvalde, TX
Mayor Turner: "Our children deserve better", after federal judge blocks law prohibiting handguns for young adultshoustonstringer_comUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Chief Pete Arredondo Fired by School BoardLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Beto says, "12 weeks and no real action from the governor to prevent another mass shooting"Ash JurbergUvalde, TX
Related
KSAT 12
Abbott says raising the age to buy an assault-style rifle is “unconstitutional” based on recent court rulings
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday that it would be unconstitutional to increase the minimum age to buy assault-style rifles from 18 to 21 years old — a key proposal Uvalde parents have called for after an 18-year-old gunned down their children’s school in May.
KSAT 12
A conservative school district and Texas lawmaker try to outmaneuver efforts to subvert “In God We Trust” law
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. When news broke two weeks ago that Texas had a new law on the books requiring public schools to display donated “In God We Trust” signs, protesters quickly schemed about how to subvert the law’s intent.
KSAT 12
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office calls Gov. Greg Abbott’s migrant busing strategy “racist”
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott announced late Wednesday that Chicago is the latest destination to which Texas will bus migrants as part of a strategy to bring attention to the influx of people arriving from the southern border. Abbott began busing thousands of migrants from Texas border communities to Washington, D.C., and New York City earlier this year.
KSAT 12
Texas education board moves to delay updates to social studies curriculum after conservative pushback
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. After facing pressure from conservatives over proposed updates to the state’s social studies curriculum scheduled for this year, the State Board of Education on Tuesday took a step to delay the revision until 2025.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
Texas’ housing market shows signs of cooling down after the pandemic drove it to new heights
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. After years of sharp rises in home prices and stiff competition to buy a home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas housing market is starting to cool off. Until recently,...
KSAT 12
Texas’ cotton industry is facing its worst harvest in years — costing the state more than $2 billion
LUBBOCK — Cotton production has been decimated by drought and extreme heat this year, costing Texas High Plains farmers and other agricultural industries at least $2 billion, according to one estimate. “There’s just not much crop out there,” said Brad Heffington, a cotton farmer in Littlefield. “A lot of...
KSAT 12
Texas’ heat index could reach 125 degrees over the next 30 years, study finds
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texans can expect a greater annual number of dangerous days of heat — when the heat index crosses 100 degrees — according to a study predicting the ramifications of climate change.
KSAT 12
Pregnant Texas woman who claimed unborn child as second passenger had ticket dismissed, gets another
PLANO, Texas – A pregnant Texas woman who received a traffic ticket for driving alone on the HOV lane in Dallas recently had her ticket dismissed, but then got cited a second time for the same reason. Brandy Bottone was cited earlier this summer for driving alone in the...
RELATED PEOPLE
KSAT 12
KSAT, other outlets sue City of Uvalde, sheriff, school district for Robb Elementary school massacre records
UVALDE, Texas – KSAT 12 and more than a dozen media organizations have once again filed a lawsuit seeking access to records related to the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School. The new lawsuit was filed Monday against the City of Uvalde, the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office and...
KSAT 12
New York to restrict gun carrying after Supreme Court ruling
NEW YORK – Amid the bright lights and electronic billboards of New York's Times Square, city authorities are posting signs proclaiming the bustling crossroads a “Gun Free Zone.”. The sprawling Manhattan tourist attraction is one of scores of “sensitive” places — including parks, churches and theaters — that...
KSAT 12
Uvalde residents question the school district’s new safety plans for first school year since mass shooting
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Uvalde school board at a Monday town hall discussed fixing crucial security issues exposed during the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary that left 21 people dead. But every resident who spoke said their plans were still not enough — and many had questions about whether some of the new security measures would be stained with the legacy of failures that contributed to Texas’ deadliest school shooting and the delayed law enforcement response to it.
KSAT 12
Sabinal ISD ramping up security to protect students, staff this school year
SABINAL – Sabinal ISD is taking lessons learned from the Robb Elementary tragedy and implementing new safety changes for this school year. The Robb Elementary shooting has inspired schools across the state to make serious security changes. Just over 20 miles east of Uvalde in Sabinal, it’s no different.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
Recent crash has TxDOT asking drivers to steer clear of highway HERO crews
SAN ANTONIO – A member of a crew known to help drivers who are in need on our local highways is recovering from injuries he suffered while doing that job. Chris Rose, an operator for the HERO program, was hit by a car August 21 on Loop 410 near Marbach Road as he worked to block off the scene of an earlier crash there.
KSAT 12
GMSA to provide live coverage of Uvalde CISD’s first day back to school since Robb Elementary tragedy
Months after the tragedy at Robb Elementary School, the people of Uvalde are marking a new school year. KSAT anchor Mark Austin and reporter Sarah Acosta will be live from Uvalde on Tuesday to cover the first day of school for the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District. GMSA airs from...
KSAT 12
Pizza Hut donates over 1,400 pizzas to Uvalde elementary school students
UVALDE – Uvalde’s very own Pizza Hut is donating over 1,400 pizzas during the month of September for elementary students. The donation will be made to students attending Flores Elementary, Uvalde Elementary, and Dalton Elementary Schools, the company announced in a news release Wednesday. Students from the school...
KSAT 12
‘A little more nervous than normal’: Parents, students prepare for first day of school in Uvalde
UVALDE – In just one week, Uvalde students will return to the classroom for the first time since their last school year ended in tragedy. For months, parents have called for safety and security changes after 19 students and two teachers were killed in the shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24. The work has started, but it won’t be ready in time for school to begin on Sept. 6.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
Send your messages of hope to the Uvalde community ahead of the first day of school for UCISD
The first day of school is typically a time of excitement, nerves and maybe a little bit of anxiety for students, parents and teachers. But for the community of Uvalde, this back-to-school season is likely bringing on much more intensified emotions. On Tuesday, the school bells at Uvalde Consolidated Independent...
Comments / 0