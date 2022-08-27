Video shows out of control driver barely miss ambulance in Duluth

DULUTH, Ga. — Duluth police are releasing traffic camera video of a driver losing control and narrowly missing an ambulance.

Police say the driver was going north on Peachtree Industrial Blvd. earlier this week when they lost control.

The driver can be seen attempting to make a right turn, but instead goes over a median and almost hits an ambulance waiting at the traffic light.

The car eventually came to a stop without hitting another vehicle.

Police say the driver was not hurt and was issued several traffic citations.

Investigators haven’t confirmed if the driving was speeding when they went to make the turn.

