CPD issues warning on illegal drifting as police crackdown on street takeovers

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department has issued a warning after a series of street takeovers featuring illegal drifting have broken out across Chicago.

City Council approved an ordinance last month that allowed for CPD to impound vehicles that are identified being used in illegal drifting or drag racing activities.

“If you have solid evidence that a vehicle has been used in drag racing or drifting incidents that’s well documented,” said Alderman Brendan Reilly. “The owner of that car does not have to be present when the vehicle is towed.”

After an illegal drifting incident near King Drive and East Gate Place early Saturday morning, police said they arrested two 18 year olds, Juan Venegas and and Jose Castillo.

According to police, Venegas—a driver—was charged with multiple traffic citations, disorderly conduct and having a replica firearm. Castillo—a passenger—was charged with reckless conduct.

