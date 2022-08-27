ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CPD issues warning on illegal drifting as police crackdown on street takeovers

By Judy Wang, Jewell Hillery
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department has issued a warning after a series of street takeovers featuring illegal drifting have broken out across Chicago.

City Council approved an ordinance last month that allowed for CPD to impound vehicles that are identified being used in illegal drifting or drag racing activities.

“If you have solid evidence that a vehicle has been used in drag racing or drifting incidents that’s well documented,” said Alderman Brendan Reilly. “The owner of that car does not have to be present when the vehicle is towed.”

After an illegal drifting incident near King Drive and East Gate Place early Saturday morning, police said they arrested two 18 year olds, Juan Venegas and and Jose Castillo.

According to police, Venegas—a driver—was charged with multiple traffic citations, disorderly conduct and having a replica firearm. Castillo—a passenger—was charged with reckless conduct.

Comments / 9

Daniel
4d ago

Sure, it only takes the CPD to get to the drift site in 2 or so hours. Surely they have more severe problems to deal with that they so far fail to arrive on time for. The city's a joke.

Reply(1)
5
Ben Chavez
4d ago

well depends on what part of the city , because o er by Ford city to 83 n Cicero police don't do anything because lack of police that's what was told to its citizens.

Reply(2)
3
 

