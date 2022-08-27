Read full article on original website
Photos: Meet The Woman With Tiger Woods Watching Serena Williams
Tiger Woods is watching Serena Williams at the U.S. Open on Wednesday night. Williams, arguably the greatest tennis player ever, is in the second round of the U.S. Open. She's currently playing at Arthur Ashe, with the match airing on ESPN. Woods is one of several celebrities in attendance. Woods...
Look: Tiger Woods, Girlfriend Go Viral At U.S. Open
Serena Williams has a special guest in her player box at the U.S. Open on Wednesday night. The legendary tennis star is being watched by Tiger Woods and his girlfriend, Erica Herman, at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday evening. Woods has been spotted at the U.S. Open a lot over...
Look: Tiger Woods' Reaction To Serena Shot Goes Viral
Serena Williams is moving on. The legendary tennis player won her second round match on Wednesday night at the U.S. Open. Williams had some big-time celebrities in attendance on Wednesday, including Tiger Woods. Woods had a great reaction to one of Williams' winning shots on Wednesday night. That was pretty...
Look: Gymnast Olivia Dunne Goes Viral At The VMAs
LSU gymnast and social media star Olivia "Livvy" Dunne has transcended the world of sports, getting an invite to the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards over the weekend. Dunne, one of the most-followed student athletes in college sports, shared a photo of her VMA outfit with an Instagram post on Tuesday.
Look: Sister Of Aidan Hutchinson Shares New Beach Photo
On Tuesday nights, the football world has been watching as the Detroit Lions are featured on HBO's Hard Knocks. The first few episodes of the show have focused on several players, including former No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson. The former Michigan star's rookie performance had social media talking. He's...
Look: Serena Williams' U.S. Open Outfit Is Going Viral
Serena Williams is preparing to wrap up her legendary career in style. The 23-time Grand Slam champion is expected to step away from tennis following the US Open. Per ESPN's Nick DePaula, Williams has worked with Nike to create an elaborate outfit to wear at Arthur Ashe Stadium. According to...
Throwback: Alex Morgan's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover
There were three women featured as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover models in 2019. USWNT star Alex Morgan was one of them, along with Camille Kostek and Tyra Banks. The 2019 edition marked Morgan's third SI Swim appearance (2012, 2014) and her first time on the cover. A cover appearance is...
Gisele Had Some Telling Comments Before Tom Brady's Leave
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's recent absence sparked a plethora of rumors about his life on and off the field. Brady addressed his absence following the Buccaneers' preseason finale. "Everyone has different situations they're dealing with, and we all have unique challenges to our lives," Brady told reporters. "I'm...
Look: Max Scherzer, Wife Announce Big Personal News
Max Scherzer is hoping to add a World Series ring in 2022. He already knows he will be adding another baby in 2023. Scherzer and his wife Erica announced that they are awaiting the birth of their fourth child, a baby girl, scheduled for February 2023. The Scherzers already have two daughters and a son.
Reds Star Joey Votto Announces Decision On 2023 Season
Joey Votto is under contract for the 2023 season, but there have been some wondering if he still intended to play next year. The Cincinnati Reds star, who turns 39 next month, made it clear today that he won't be retiring. Votto told reporters he is currently focusing on getting healthy for 2023.
Look: Instagram Post From Serena Williams' Opponent Goes Viral
The world watched Serena Williams extend her career with a thrilling U.S. Open victory over Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday night. While Williams' triumph was an unforgettable moment for many sports fans, it also had to be a surreal experience for Kontaveit. A packed Arthur Ashe Stadium, including Tiger Woods and...
Tired mom turns camera on herself in funny back-to-school photo
A North Carolina mom shared a funny twist on the back-to-school photo trend with a selfie and her own personal sign.
Look: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Parenting Photo Is Going Viral Today
On Thursday night, Dale Earnhardt Jr. competed in his first late model stock car race since 1997. He finished in third place at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Earnhardt was emotional in his post-race interview, saying, "When I was standing here before the race started, I almost wanted to cry." Roughly 12...
Bubba Watson Sounds Off On Augusta: Golf World Reacts
Earlier this summer, two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson made the decision to leave the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf series. His decision to leave the PGA Tour could impact his status in the major tournaments next season. As of right now, Augusta National will allow past champions to compete.
Radio Host Getting Crushed For What He Said About Serena Williams
Serena Williams had a vintage performance on Wednesday night, defeating Anett Kontaveit in a three-set thriller. Following Williams' victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Eric Bickel of 106.7 The Fan fired off a controversial tweet about the 23-time Grand Slam champion. "Serena was often a sore sport and a very ungracious...
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Interview
Dale Earnhardt Jr. left the sports world in awe on Thursday night, finishing in third place in the CARS Tour's Window World 125 at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Last night's event was the first time Earnhardt competed in a late model stock car race since 1997. Unsurprisingly, Earnhardt received an awesome...
Serena Williams Credits Tiger Woods: Sports World Reacts
International golf icon Tiger Woods was one of the many celebrities in the house for Serena Williams' incredible U.S. Open win over No. 2-seed Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday night. After her second-round victory, Williams gave Woods some serious credit for her continued success. "He's one of the reasons I'm here,...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Awkward Chris Berman Moment
ESPN started its Thursday coverage of the US Open by bringing on Chris Berman as a special guest. Let's just say that wasn't a very smart decision. Berman started off by admitting he hasn't been to the US Open in a "long time." John McEnroe then asked Berman when was...
Sports World Reacts To Disturbing ESPN Sideline Reporter News
During the 2021-22 NHL season, ESPN's Leah Hextall became the first woman to serve as a play-by-play announcer for the nationally-televised NHL games. Unfortunately, Hextall's first year in this role was filled with criticism and abuse. In an interview with Sean Fitz-Gerald of The Athletic, Hextall revealed just how much...
Look: College Football World Reacts To Cool C.J. Stroud News
With the new NIL era of college football, star players are making far more money than most of their teammates. Instead of letting this disparity divide the team, some college football stars are looking at it as an opportunity to strengthen bonds within the program. On Thursday, the Ohio State...
