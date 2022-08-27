Read full article on original website
LGBTQ group contacting GI Northwest
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Another advocacy group wants to get involved in a controversy at Grand Island Northwest High School. In a press release, the LGBTQ support group OUTWest Nebraska said it wants a meeting with Northwest Superintendent Jeff Edwards. Earlier this summer, the district dropped the school’s student newspaper and journalism program after an edition which included content about LGBTQ issues and PRIDE month.
'Viewpoint discrimination': ACLU Nebraska addresses Grand Island Northwest newspaper elimination
ACLU Nebraska submitted a letter to Northwest Public Schools on Monday, addressing the cancellation of Northwest High School’s student newspaper, the Saga. The letter, which was emailed to Northwest Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Edwards and members of the district’s Board of Education, outlines assertions the district “blatantly violated” the First and 14th Amendments of the U.S. and Nebraska constitutions.
Dying central Nebraska veteran honored with a ceremony
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A local war veteran who may be in his finals days is honored with a bedside ceremony. Friends and love ones gathered to celebrate the life of Layton Schlotfeld. He served in the United States Army for eight years (1961-1969), finishing his final two years fighting in the Vietnam War.
Neb. village clerk referred for possible prosecution after allegations
LINCOLN — Allegations that a former village clerk in central Nebraska used village funds to purchase home canning supplies, Christmas-type lights and liver cleanse pills have been forwarded for possible criminal prosecution. The Nebraska State Auditor’s Office issued a report Monday noting that the former village clerk in Rockville,...
Missing inmate arrested in Grand Island
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln last month, has been arrested in Grand Island. Torrien Harris was taken into custody by the Grand Island Police Department on Tuesday. She failed to return to CCC-L on July 18 from her job assignment in the community.
$10,000 reward offered as search for Nebraska homicide suspect intensifies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The search for a fugitive is intensifying in Nebraska following a major announcement from the U.S. Marshals Service. Its Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is now offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Romeo Chambers. The 25-year-old is wanted...
Nebraska High School Shuts Down 54-Year-Old School Newspaper After Students Publish LGBT Pieces
You don't have to read very far between the lines to figure out why the journalism program at Northwest High School in Grand Island, Nebraska, was shut down in June. Before school administrators went mum as the press started investigating what had happened, students and school board staff had been made well aware that the administrators did not like what the newspaper was publishing. The Grand Island Independent—which also printed the school's newspaper, Viking Saga—reports that the school's year-end newspaper had a number of LGBT-related stories and discussed the origins of Pride Month in June. The issue also included several stories that weren't about LGBT issues, but it seems it was all the nonheterosexual content that did them in:
Woman arrested for GI theft after escaping from Lincoln correctional facility in July
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A woman who escaped the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln last month has been arrested in Grand Island. In July, the Nebraska Department of Corrections said Torrien Harris, 20, failed to return to the facility from job assignment and removed her electronic monitoring device, which was later found.
Hastings rodeo pickup man works Oregon Trail Rodeo for the last time
Hastings, Neb. – After nine years, Tucker Stocklin made his last annual trip to Hastings, Neb. The Isabel, S.D. man, a pickup man for the Oregon Trail Rodeo, is retiring at the end of the year. He’s been working the Hastings rodeo since 2014, along with other rodeos across...
Nebraska State Patrol news
Troopers, Deputies Arrest Subject of Threat Investigation. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested a St. Paul man following an investigation into reported threats. At approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday, NSP received information that a male subject, identified as Robert Jaeger,...
Nebraska State Fair features top name entertainment
GRAND ISLAND — Fair goers to the Nebraska State Fair will see a few changes this year. “We’re trying to be more hospitable to our guests,” said Bill Ogg, executive director of the fair. “We’re going to move them around the grounds more efficiently. A simple example is the interior trams. We basically had two courses last year. If you wanted to go from the west side of the grounds to the east side of the grounds, you’d ride one tram, and then you’d get off of it and get on another tram.”
Kearney man sentenced in stabbing case
KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney man convicted in a stabbing case will spend several years behind bars. Buffalo County District Court records say Brandon Jacobs, 39, was sentenced to eight to 15 years in prison for use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Kearney Police said officers...
GI woman facing charges, accused of leaving children alone for 5 days
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Grand Island woman is facing child abuse charges after police said she left her two children alone for several days. Officers said 31-year-old Akier Walouk was arrested Sunday. Police said they responded to a home after learning that two boys, ages 14 and eight, had...
Diane K. Jones, 65, Hastings, Neb.
HASTINGS, NE – Diane Kay Jones was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world on Friday, August 26, 2022, at age 65, surrounded by loved ones. Diane was born to Harold and Betty Sibley on June 28th, 1957 in Beloit, KS. She met the...
Lincoln woman killed in head-on crash with semi near Osceola
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln woman was killed Thursday in a head-on crash with a semi-truck near Osceola, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 11:20 a.m. near mile marker 395 on State Highway 92, which is west of Osceola. A Chevy Suburban was...
Hall County commissioner aims to educate others after dog bite
Hall County Commissioner Gary Quandt was bitten by a unknown dog mid-August. He informed the other commissioners of the encounter and invited an animal control officer to speak during the board’s Tuesday meeting.
York man gets time served in drug case
YORK – Michael Fortner, 46, of York, has pleaded no contest in a case that involved delivery of an exceptionally hazardous drug, a Class 2 felony, and possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. He appeared this past week in York County District Court. Fortner was arrested...
