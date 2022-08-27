ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

KSNB Local4

LGBTQ group contacting GI Northwest

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Another advocacy group wants to get involved in a controversy at Grand Island Northwest High School. In a press release, the LGBTQ support group OUTWest Nebraska said it wants a meeting with Northwest Superintendent Jeff Edwards. Earlier this summer, the district dropped the school’s student newspaper and journalism program after an edition which included content about LGBTQ issues and PRIDE month.
'Viewpoint discrimination': ACLU Nebraska addresses Grand Island Northwest newspaper elimination

ACLU Nebraska submitted a letter to Northwest Public Schools on Monday, addressing the cancellation of Northwest High School’s student newspaper, the Saga. The letter, which was emailed to Northwest Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Edwards and members of the district’s Board of Education, outlines assertions the district “blatantly violated” the First and 14th Amendments of the U.S. and Nebraska constitutions.
Nebraska High School Shuts Down 54-Year-Old School Newspaper After Students Publish LGBT Pieces

You don't have to read very far between the lines to figure out why the journalism program at Northwest High School in Grand Island, Nebraska, was shut down in June. Before school administrators went mum as the press started investigating what had happened, students and school board staff had been made well aware that the administrators did not like what the newspaper was publishing. The Grand Island Independent—which also printed the school's newspaper, Viking Saga—reports that the school's year-end newspaper had a number of LGBT-related stories and discussed the origins of Pride Month in June. The issue also included several stories that weren't about LGBT issues, but it seems it was all the nonheterosexual content that did them in:
