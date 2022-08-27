Read full article on original website
Look: MLB World Is Praying For Tony La Russa
Tony La Russa has faced his fair share of criticism this year, but everyone is currently wishing for the best for the Chicago White Sox manager. The longtime MLB manager is stepping away from the ballclub as he undergoes testing for health issues. It's unclear when La Russa will be...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Parents Admission
Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac often faces criticism from people online for her racy golf outfits. Spiranac had a message for the haters on Sunday night. Watching the VMAs, the former professional golfer pointed out some hypocrisy. "I think it’s hilarious parents get mad at me...
Reds Star Joey Votto Announces Decision On 2023 Season
Joey Votto is under contract for the 2023 season, but there have been some wondering if he still intended to play next year. The Cincinnati Reds star, who turns 39 next month, made it clear today that he won't be retiring. Votto told reporters he is currently focusing on getting healthy for 2023.
Former MLB All-Star Arrested After Crashing Into House
Over the weekend a former Major League Baseball All-Star player found himself in trouble with the law. Police arrested former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning in Ohio over the weekend. According to multiple reports, Browning was operating a vehicle under the influence and reportedly crashed into a residential home. Here's...
Look: Max Scherzer, Wife Announce Big Personal News
Max Scherzer is hoping to add a World Series ring in 2022. He already knows he will be adding another baby in 2023. Scherzer and his wife Erica announced that they are awaiting the birth of their fourth child, a baby girl, scheduled for February 2023. The Scherzers already have two daughters and a son.
Look: Tiger Woods, Girlfriend Go Viral At U.S. Open
Serena Williams has a special guest in her player box at the U.S. Open on Wednesday night. The legendary tennis star is being watched by Tiger Woods and his girlfriend, Erica Herman, at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday evening. Woods has been spotted at the U.S. Open a lot over...
Troy Aikman Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Coach
Troy Aikman is mourning on Monday afternoon. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback lost one of his former assistant coaches on Monday. Ernie Zampese, a longtime NFL assistant coach known for his innovative offensive strategy, died at the age of 86 on Monday morning. Aikman paid tribute to his former coach...
Browns Reportedly Claim Notable Quarterback Off Waivers
The Cleveland Browns are reportedly kicking the tires on a former star QB out of the SEC. According to ESPN's Field Yates, "The Browns have claimed QB Kellen Mond." Mond was a third-round draft pick of the Vikings last year but only appeared in one game during time in Minnesota. In his lone regular season action, the 23-year-old completed 2 of his 3 attempts for five yards.
Look: Serena Williams' U.S. Open Outfit Is Going Viral
Serena Williams is preparing to wrap up her legendary career in style. The 23-time Grand Slam champion is expected to step away from tennis following the US Open. Per ESPN's Nick DePaula, Williams has worked with Nike to create an elaborate outfit to wear at Arthur Ashe Stadium. According to...
Look: Tiger Woods' Reaction To Serena Shot Goes Viral
Serena Williams is moving on. The legendary tennis player won her second round match on Wednesday night at the U.S. Open. Williams had some big-time celebrities in attendance on Wednesday, including Tiger Woods. Woods had a great reaction to one of Williams' winning shots on Wednesday night. That was pretty...
Herschel Walker Poll Results Out: NFL World Reacts
Former NFL running back turned political candidate Herschel Walker has been in the headlines a lot this week. One of those headlines was NFL-related, as former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson revealed he nearly traded Walker to the Cleveland Browns. Walker, of course, was traded to the Vikings in one of...
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Joe Biden Drama
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was called out by U.S. president Joe Biden last season for his vaccination status. This weekend, Rodgers appeared to mock Biden during an appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast. “Joe Biden is the most popular president in history,” Rodgers said sarcastically. “Yeah, he’s the...
Gisele Had Some Telling Comments Before Tom Brady's Leave
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's recent absence sparked a plethora of rumors about his life on and off the field. Brady addressed his absence following the Buccaneers' preseason finale. "Everyone has different situations they're dealing with, and we all have unique challenges to our lives," Brady told reporters. "I'm...
Joe Rogan Calls Out Brittney Griner Hypocrisy: Fans React
Earlier this week, Joe Rogan had special guest Aaron Rodgers on his "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast. The duo talked about ha plethora of topics, one of which was the Brittney Griner situation. She's currently serving a nine-year sentence after she was found with hash oil in her bag at a Russian airport.
Longtime NFL Veteran Quarterback Released On Tuesday
The Denver Broncos have released a longtime backup quarterback. According to Mike Klis, the team has released Josh Johnson. Johnson threw for 349 yards and two touchdowns in three Broncos preseason games. Johnson has bounced around a lot as a backup quarterback. He's spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers,...
Alex Rodriguez's $1.5billion deal to buy the NBA's Timberwolves by 2023 'is in jeopardy because the ex-Yankees star is struggling to raise capital since breaking up with Jennifer Lopez, who helped validate him as a businessman'
Alex Rodriguez's $1.5 billion deal to buy the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves is reportedly in jeopardy because the baseball legend is struggling to fund his second payment without his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez by his side. 'His ability to raise capital went from strong to meaningfully weaker,' one source, who is...
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agency News
With Tyron Smith out for an extended period of time with an injury, the Dallas Cowboys are exploring every option at left tackle. Well, it turns out one of those options is signing Jason Peters. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys are scheduled to visit with Peters this week.
Steelers, Vikings Have Agreed To A Trade
The Pittsburgh Steelers have added to their offensive line depth with a trade on Tuesday afternoon. Pittsburgh sent a conditional 2025 seventh-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for veteran offensive lineman Jesse Davis. Davis had signed with the Vikings this offseason after spending five years with the Miami Dolphins.
Longtime Packers Veteran Player Announces He's Retiring
Former Green Bay Packers safety Morgan Burnett is retiring. Burnett, who spent his first eight of 10 NFL seasons in Green Bay, will sign a one-day contract to conclude his career with the Packers. Selected in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft, Burnett recorded 698 tackles, nine interceptions,...
Look: Buckeye Fans Not Happy With Former Notre Dame Star
There's already been a lot of smack talk between Ohio State and Notre Dame fans in advance of Saturday night's matchup. This is a matchup that's been years in the making and it's taking place between two top five teams in the country. Former players are now starting to join...
