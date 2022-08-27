Read full article on original website
Bryant Ray
3d ago
Different story when it's in regulation lol😂 Kick that field goal to win a real game and you'll have all the respect in the world from everyone...!
Reply
4
Matthew McKemy
4d ago
Warmups are not the same. Do it under pressure and I’ll be impressed.
Reply(4)
18
Frank Gutierrez
3d ago
Very impressive 👏👍, but there's no rush. Let's see York do that a couple of times during a season game
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: No. 2 Ohio State has ‘a lot to prove’ against No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
Related
Twin Brothers Reportedly Cut By NFL Team On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a move that NFL fans don't see very often. The front office released twin brothers Carlos and Khalil Davis from their roster. Carlos Davis has appeared in 11 games for the Steelers since 2020, racking up 11 combined tackles and two tackles for loss.
Bengals Releasing Standout Wide Receiver Following Stellar Preseason
Cincinnati has to trim their roster down to 53 by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
Browns Reportedly Cutting Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday
The Cleveland Browns are making a change in their wide receiver room. According to Ari Meirov, the Browns have cut Javon Wims. He had six receptions for 80 yards during the preseason. Wims played for the Chicago Bears from 2018-20 before he wasn't brought back for last season. In those...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Troy Aikman Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Coach
Troy Aikman is mourning on Monday afternoon. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback lost one of his former assistant coaches on Monday. Ernie Zampese, a longtime NFL assistant coach known for his innovative offensive strategy, died at the age of 86 on Monday morning. Aikman paid tribute to his former coach...
Tom Brady is now veering into laughingstock territory with plastic surgery speculation
The speculation about why Tom Brady was absent from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp continues to swirl, with the latest rumors involving plastic surgery.
Steelers Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Tight End
The Pittsburgh Steelers are parting ways with a veteran tight end on Monday afternoon. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Steelers are cutting Jace Sternberger. Sternberger played in all three of the Steelers preseason games and finished with two receptions for 20 yards. Before he originally signed with the...
Lions cut former 1st-round pick
Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Browns Reportedly Claim Notable Quarterback Off Waivers
The Cleveland Browns are reportedly kicking the tires on a former star QB out of the SEC. According to ESPN's Field Yates, "The Browns have claimed QB Kellen Mond." Mond was a third-round draft pick of the Vikings last year but only appeared in one game during time in Minnesota. In his lone regular season action, the 23-year-old completed 2 of his 3 attempts for five yards.
Chiefs Reportedly Sign Former Steelers Quarterback
The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly signed a depth quarterback. According to Doug Kyed, the team has added former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun to their practice squad. Oladokun was a seven-round pick in this year's NFL Draft. Oladokun was cut last week after he wasn't given many reps in...
Packers Released Quarterback On Tuesday Morning
The Green Bay Packers are releasing dual-threat quarterback Danny Etling, per ESPN insider Adam Schefter. Etling, a former seventh-round pick from the 2018 NFL Draft, has bounced around the league over the past few years. He has played for the New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos among others.
Herschel Walker Poll Results Out: NFL World Reacts
Former NFL running back turned political candidate Herschel Walker has been in the headlines a lot this week. One of those headlines was NFL-related, as former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson revealed he nearly traded Walker to the Cleveland Browns. Walker, of course, was traded to the Vikings in one of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tom Brady Gives the Real Reason for Missing 11 Days From the Buccaneers
Tom Brady reveals the real reason why he missed 11 days for the Tampa Bay Bucs.
Lamar Jackson sparks frenzy by hinting at interest in 1 rival team
Lamar Jackson is turning up the heat on the Baltimore Ravens. The former NFL MVP caused some pandemonium on Monday by “liking” a tweet linking him to the Miami Dolphins. The tweet, which was posted by a fan, showed Jackson in a Dolphins jersey and suggested that he was the missing piece to help lead Miami to the Super Bowl.
Eagles Are Reportedly Cutting Notable Wide Receiver
United States track star and former Oregon wide receiver Devon Allen left a strong impression on the Philadelphia Eagles this summer. Ultimately though, it wasn't enough for Allen to crack Philly's initial 53-man roster. The Eagles are releasing the speedster, according to Heavy.com's Matt Lombardo. Allen, who last played football...
Look: Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Eagles Trade News
The Philadelphia Eagles made a big trade with the Minnesota Vikings earlier today, sending wide receiver Jalen Reagor to Minnesota in exchange for a pair of Day 3 draft picks. But Dallas Cowboys fans are understandably frustrated by this deal. RJ Ochoa of Blogging The Boys pointed out that the Eagles stand to get more compensation for Reagor than Dallas got for former Cowboys Pro Bowler Amari Cooper.
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agency News
With Tyron Smith out for an extended period of time with an injury, the Dallas Cowboys are exploring every option at left tackle. Well, it turns out one of those options is signing Jason Peters. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys are scheduled to visit with Peters this week.
fantasypros.com
Jimmy Garoppolo signs new deal with 49ers
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, QB Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers agreed on a new one-year contract worth $6 million guaranteed and up to $16 million that would make him the highest-paid backup in the league. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This will keep Garoppolo...
Deion Sanders Reveals He's Considered At Least 3 Big Jobs
Deion Sanders has dominated the football world at every possible level of the game. He's in the Hall of Fame at both the college football and the NFL level. Now, he's taking over the coaching ranks as well - as the head coach at Jackson State. In a recent profile...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
606K+
Followers
73K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 48