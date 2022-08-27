ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 48

Bryant Ray
3d ago

Different story when it's in regulation lol😂 Kick that field goal to win a real game and you'll have all the respect in the world from everyone...!

Reply
4
Matthew McKemy
4d ago

Warmups are not the same. Do it under pressure and I’ll be impressed.

Reply(4)
18
Frank Gutierrez
3d ago

Very impressive 👏👍, but there's no rush. Let's see York do that a couple of times during a season game

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Twin Brothers Reportedly Cut By NFL Team On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a move that NFL fans don't see very often. The front office released twin brothers Carlos and Khalil Davis from their roster. Carlos Davis has appeared in 11 games for the Steelers since 2020, racking up 11 combined tackles and two tackles for loss.
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
The Spun

Troy Aikman Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Coach

Troy Aikman is mourning on Monday afternoon. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback lost one of his former assistant coaches on Monday. Ernie Zampese, a longtime NFL assistant coach known for his innovative offensive strategy, died at the age of 86 on Monday morning. Aikman paid tribute to his former coach...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Steelers Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Tight End

The Pittsburgh Steelers are parting ways with a veteran tight end on Monday afternoon. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Steelers are cutting Jace Sternberger. Sternberger played in all three of the Steelers preseason games and finished with two receptions for 20 yards. Before he originally signed with the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Lions cut former 1st-round pick

Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Preseason Games#American Football#The Chicago Bears#Lsu#Tigers
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Claim Notable Quarterback Off Waivers

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly kicking the tires on a former star QB out of the SEC. According to ESPN's Field Yates, "The Browns have claimed QB Kellen Mond." Mond was a third-round draft pick of the Vikings last year but only appeared in one game during time in Minnesota. In his lone regular season action, the 23-year-old completed 2 of his 3 attempts for five yards.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Sign Former Steelers Quarterback

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly signed a depth quarterback. According to Doug Kyed, the team has added former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun to their practice squad. Oladokun was a seven-round pick in this year's NFL Draft. Oladokun was cut last week after he wasn't given many reps in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Packers Released Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Green Bay Packers are releasing dual-threat quarterback Danny Etling, per ESPN insider Adam Schefter. Etling, a former seventh-round pick from the 2018 NFL Draft, has bounced around the league over the past few years. He has played for the New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos among others.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Herschel Walker Poll Results Out: NFL World Reacts

Former NFL running back turned political candidate Herschel Walker has been in the headlines a lot this week. One of those headlines was NFL-related, as former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson revealed he nearly traded Walker to the Cleveland Browns. Walker, of course, was traded to the Vikings in one of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Eagles Are Reportedly Cutting Notable Wide Receiver

United States track star and former Oregon wide receiver Devon Allen left a strong impression on the Philadelphia Eagles this summer. Ultimately though, it wasn't enough for Allen to crack Philly's initial 53-man roster. The Eagles are releasing the speedster, according to Heavy.com's Matt Lombardo. Allen, who last played football...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Eagles Trade News

The Philadelphia Eagles made a big trade with the Minnesota Vikings earlier today, sending wide receiver Jalen Reagor to Minnesota in exchange for a pair of Day 3 draft picks. But Dallas Cowboys fans are understandably frustrated by this deal. RJ Ochoa of Blogging The Boys pointed out that the Eagles stand to get more compensation for Reagor than Dallas got for former Cowboys Pro Bowler Amari Cooper.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agency News

With Tyron Smith out for an extended period of time with an injury, the Dallas Cowboys are exploring every option at left tackle. Well, it turns out one of those options is signing Jason Peters. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys are scheduled to visit with Peters this week.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Jimmy Garoppolo signs new deal with 49ers

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, QB Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers agreed on a new one-year contract worth $6 million guaranteed and up to $16 million that would make him the highest-paid backup in the league. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This will keep Garoppolo...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Deion Sanders Reveals He's Considered At Least 3 Big Jobs

Deion Sanders has dominated the football world at every possible level of the game. He's in the Hall of Fame at both the college football and the NFL level. Now, he's taking over the coaching ranks as well - as the head coach at Jackson State. In a recent profile...
NFL
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
606K+
Followers
73K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy