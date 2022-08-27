Read full article on original website
Look: Nebraska Addresses Scott Frost Job Rumors
If you ask those on social media (or simply those who root for the program or follow college football) Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is at severe risk of losing his job. Nebraska's athletic director, Trev Alberts, addressed the rumors swirling about Frost's status this week. The former Huskers football...
Urban Meyer Mentioned For Nebraska: Football World Reacts
Urban Meyer hasn't said if he'll ever coach college football again. Nonetheless, he's being linked to a notable program this week. Radio host Dan Patrick said a source told him to keep an eye on Arizona State and Nebraska as far Meyer's coaching future is concerned. "Let’s just say this...
Scott Frost’s curious answer about possible Nebraska football gameday role change after blunder vs. Northwestern
Scott Frost came under fire for a controversial onside kick decision- which backfired- during Nebraska football’s surprising upset loss to Northwestern in the season opener in Dublin on Saturday. Frost took responsibility for the decision after the game, saying that he “made the call’ and it’s “on him.” Still, after seven straight losses by single […] The post Scott Frost’s curious answer about possible Nebraska football gameday role change after blunder vs. Northwestern appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pat Fitzgerald Makes His Opinion On Nebraska Very Clear
Northwestern opened the season by defeating Nebraska as a double-digit underdog in Dublin. The Wildcats rallied from a 28-17 deficit to score two straight touchdowns en route to a 31-28 win. Despite emerging victorious, head coach Pat Fitzgerald praised his "Week Zero" opponent during Tuesday's appearance on The Dan Patrick Show (h/t 247 Sports).
Scott Frost Reveals If There's Tension With Mark Whipple
Nebraska Scott Frost wasn't too pleased with his coaching staff following Saturday's 31-28 loss to Northwestern. Per Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, the Cornhuskers head coach said the "offensive staff has to learn you've got to be a little more creative in this league." While those remarks aren't a glowing endorsement of Mark Whipple, Frost clarified Tuesday that he still supports his offensive coordinator.
Look: Nebraska Placed On Unfortunate ESPN List
As if losing to Northwestern to start the season wasn't enough of a gut punch, the Nebraska Cornhuskers now find themselves plummeting in the national rankings - and right onto a list they'd really rather not be in. On Wednesday, ESPN's Ryan McGee placed Nebraska on his dreaded "College football...
ESPN Computer's Prediction For Nebraska's Week 1 Game
After suffering the slings and arrows of losing to Northwestern, Nebraska have regrouped and are ready to take on North Dakota. But how do the computers like their odds given what they just went through?. Last weekend Nebraska showed life on offense that they failed to show in more than...
Look: Casey Thompson Has Message For Nebraska Fans
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson is ready to move on from the team's Week 0 loss to Northwestern. The Cornhuskers blew an 11-point second-half lead to the Wildcats on Saturday and lost another one-score game under Scott Frost. Frost is now 5-21 overall in his career in one-score games as the...
klkntv.com
$10,000 reward offered as search for Nebraska homicide suspect intensifies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The search for a fugitive is intensifying in Nebraska following a major announcement from the U.S. Marshals Service. Its Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is now offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Romeo Chambers. The 25-year-old is wanted...
UPDATE: Student protest at Bellevue West after teacher uses racial slur
Bellevue Public Schools (BPS) sent a message to families about what the district described as "a group of students peacefully gathered" following the use of a racial slur in a classroom last week.
klin.com
Beatrice Woman Beaten, Robbed of $10,000 On Trip To Lincoln
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says a 33 year old Beatrice woman was robbed and beaten on a ride from Beatrice to Lincoln to purchase a vehicle Saturday afternoon. Sheriff Terry Wagner says the woman asked a man she had known for a few weeks for a ride. Wagner...
KETV.com
'He didn't come to this country for this': Boy beaten on school bus, parents want action taken
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha dad says his son was attacked on the school bus and now he's pulling his son out of Nathan Hale Middle School. The 11-year old's family provided this video of the incident. You can see another student repeatedly punching the boy. The family said...
