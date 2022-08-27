Read full article on original website
Look: MLB World Is Praying For Tony La Russa
Tony La Russa has faced his fair share of criticism this year, but everyone is currently wishing for the best for the Chicago White Sox manager. The longtime MLB manager is stepping away from the ballclub as he undergoes testing for health issues. It's unclear when La Russa will be...
Veteran MLB Pitcher Has Been Suspended For 85 Games
Right-hander Carlos Martinez has officially accepted an 85-game unpaid suspension from the MLB. This suspension for Martinez is so harsh because he apparently violated the league's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. Martinez's suspension is retroactive to June 19. Earlier this year, Martinez received an 80-game suspension...
Reds Star Joey Votto Announces Decision On 2023 Season
Joey Votto is under contract for the 2023 season, but there have been some wondering if he still intended to play next year. The Cincinnati Reds star, who turns 39 next month, made it clear today that he won't be retiring. Votto told reporters he is currently focusing on getting healthy for 2023.
Look: Max Scherzer, Wife Announce Big Personal News
Max Scherzer is hoping to add a World Series ring in 2022. He already knows he will be adding another baby in 2023. Scherzer and his wife Erica announced that they are awaiting the birth of their fourth child, a baby girl, scheduled for February 2023. The Scherzers already have two daughters and a son.
MLB World Reacts To Veteran Pitcher Suspension News
MLB has suspended Carlos Martinez 85 games for violating the league's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, and Child Abuse Policy. Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the suspension is retroactive to June 19. However, the former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher has not played in a game this season. Martinez, who remains...
Mookie Betts Names The Best Pitcher He's Ever Faced
Following the Los Angeles Dodgers' loss to the New York Mets on Wednesday night, All-Star outfielder Mookie Betts named the best pitcher in the league. Betts gave his vote to Mets ace Jacob deGrom, who held the Dodgers to just one run at Citi Field. "He's pretty much the best,...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Manning Brothers Announcement
Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli was a massive success in its inaugural year this past season. So much so that ESPN has re-upped the alternate broadcast for another year in 2022. ESPN announced the decision in the style of Michael Jordan's iconic return-to-the-NBA announcement. "We're back." The NFL...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Awkward Chris Berman Moment
ESPN started its Thursday coverage of the US Open by bringing on Chris Berman as a special guest. Let's just say that wasn't a very smart decision. Berman started off by admitting he hasn't been to the US Open in a "long time." John McEnroe then asked Berman when was...
Joe Buck Reveals Message From Tony Romo: NFL World Reacts
Tony Romo landed one of the richest contracts in television history when he re-upped with CBS Sports, making close to $20 million per season. Troy Aikman and Joe Buck probably have Romo to thank, in part, for their giant contracts at ESPN. They know that, too. Buck revealed that Romo...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Amazon Rating News
Amazon Prime kicked off a new age of NFL streaming by hosting last Thursday's preseason game between the Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers. Per Sports Journal's John Ourand, the game drew 1.03 million viewers with a median age of 51 years old. He said that number "lags" behind expectations for preseason games on traditional TV and cautioned that the game "was not heavily marketed beforehand."
