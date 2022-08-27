Prescott Valley influent, effluent also tests positive for PFAS chemicals. After the City of Prescott announced in July that it had shut down two of its wells near the Prescott airport because of positive tests for Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), Prescott Valley immediately tested all but two of its 27 wells (the two were offline). Of the 25 wells tested, four were found to have measurable amounts of the chemicals in the water pumped. The Town subsequently also tested its influent and effluent flows at the Water Treatment Plant, with positive results.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO