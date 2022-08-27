Read full article on original website
Volleyball Set To Host Tournament Now
Volleyball season is underway at YC and it’s time for the Roughriders to host their annual Dalton Overstreet Invitational Tournament. Five teams will compete in the tournament: the Roughriders, No. 2-ranked New Mexico Military Institute, No. 3-ranked Snow, Lee and Arizona Western. All games will take place in Walraven Gymnasium in Prescott, Arizona.
YC Foundation Honors “a Decade of Dedication”
Yavapai College names its tenth class of Community Healthcare Scholars. Students, teachers, community benefactors and proud families came together at the YC Community Room Thursday afternoon; celebrating personal accomplishment and historic achievement, as Yavapai College named its tenth class of Community Healthcare Scholars. Ten new Nursing students – Ryan Allred,...
Prescott, AZ News – Today’s Weather Forecast 9/1/2022
Sunshine and a few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tumbledown House Breaks All the Rules
Speakeasy jazz, on-stage dancing featured at YCPAC’s Sept. 17 Concert. Clever stories told in song. A six-piece band, with an up-tempo feel that can carry you to the Jazz Age on the trill of a clarinet, bounce you back to folk-rock with a twanging guitar, and conjure a Big Band feel on a singer’s purr.
Speed Humps Coming to Prescott East Highway
Town Of Prescott Valley to Install Speed Humps on Prescott East Highway this week. The Town of Prescott Valley, as part of a speed mitigation effort, will install temporary speed humps on Prescott East Highway. beginning Thursday, Sept. 1. The speed humps are part of the plan to slow traffic...
New Update: Heartbreaking News From YCSO
UPDATE ON FATAL YARNELL PEDESTRIAN INCIDENT: YCSO HOSTING COMMUNITY MEETING PRESCOTT, ARIZONA. The Department of Public Safety is still investigating the fatal pedestrian vehicle incident in Yarnell this past Friday evening. YCSO Sergeant Dakota Brinkley, who patrols the area around Yarnell, was driving home in his work vehicle at the...
Prescott Valley also tests positive for PFAS chemicals
Prescott Valley influent, effluent also tests positive for PFAS chemicals. After the City of Prescott announced in July that it had shut down two of its wells near the Prescott airport because of positive tests for Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), Prescott Valley immediately tested all but two of its 27 wells (the two were offline). Of the 25 wells tested, four were found to have measurable amounts of the chemicals in the water pumped. The Town subsequently also tested its influent and effluent flows at the Water Treatment Plant, with positive results.
Come Celebrate Territorial Days Now
Come celebrate Territorial Days and view the Hometown Heroes Parade on Sept 3, 2022. Town of Chino Valley Recreation Dept invites you to Territorial Days. Come and enjoy the spectacular fireworks display, dancing, pancake breakfast, carnival rides and games, corn dinner, beer garden, and a Parade for the Hometown Heros.
Mayor Phil Goode Letter for September 1
August was an important month for the City of Prescott, as Council took several steps to ensure a prosperous future for our citizens, while looking back on a half century of partnership with one of our Sister Cities. Prescott City Council approved purchase of over 300 acres of property, for...
JUST IN NOW REPORT OF SCHOOL SHOOTING THREAT
YCSO, PVPD Respond to Report of School Shooting Threat in Prescott Valley. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office received a report, Saturday, Aug. 27, from the parent of a seventh grader at Prescott Valley Charter School stating that his son had a video recording of another 12-year-old student making threats to “shoot-up” the school.
Have you Seen This Man? Nationwide Warrant Issued
Wanted on several crimes committed to local residents and or family members. Nationwide Warrant Issued. FTA; STLK FEAR DTH; AGG DV; AGG HARSMNT X5 – Failing To Appear, Stalking Fear of Death, Aggravated Domestic Violence, and Aggravated Harassment x 5. Yavapai County Warrant Issued info——–> Info.
