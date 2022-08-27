JOB DUTIES: This is a hybrid position and offers the opportunity to work 50% of time remotely and 50% of time in the office. Create and maintain management or department-level schedules, such as calendar management, meetings, travel, conferences, and department activities. Manage incoming and outgoing mail, faxes, and deliveries, as well as photocopying and filing of documents. Work independently and on a team on department projects and serve as a project manager on unique projects as needed. Create and revise department systems and procedures. Create accurate and clear business correspondence. Serve as liaison to Church Mutual departments and customers. Ensure operation of office equipment by meeting preventive maintenance requirements and maintain department office supply inventory. Support the underwriting and risk control departments for maintenance of relevant file information, including, but not limited to document scanning, follow up, and generally ensuring that files are up to date. Work independently and within a team on department projects. Create and revise process and procedures by review of operating practices, recordkeeping systems. Serve as a liaison to other departments and customers. Interact with all levels of the organization personnel. Create accurate and clear business correspondences such as: letters, charts, tables, graphs, meeting minutes, or other business-related items. Establish and maintain departmental vendor relationships as needed. Maintain departmental supplies inventory by checking stock to determine inventory level, anticipating needed supplies, placing, and expediting orders for supplies, and verification of receipt of supplies. Ensure operation of office equipment by completing preventive maintenance requirements, calling for repairs, maintaining equipment inventories, evaluating new equipment and techniques. Responsible for sorting incoming mail, faxes, and deliveries for distribution in the department. Prepare and send outgoing faxes, mail, and packages, and photocopy and file documents as needed.

RHINELANDER, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO