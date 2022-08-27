Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJFW-TV
New bus facility will appear in Park Falls in 2023
PARK FALLS, Wis. (WJFW) - "It's been a few years in the works but with our growth down here we needed a place to get our buses out of the weather," said Pat Daoust. BART is a public transportation service that operates in Ashland, Mayfield, Price and Oneida County. Even though the bus system is running smoothly there is an issue in finding a place to store their buses in the winter time. "Right now three of the four buses are stored outside and we are unable to find adequate storage for them," said Pat.
Paranormal YouTuber Shares Story Of Scary Encounter In Northern Wisconsin
I stumbled on a video from YouTuber Base Camp Chris. He likes to hike in the woods and share scary stories around the campfire. (Well in this case a lantern.) He's a solid storyteller and I might just believe in the story he shared about a frightening encounter in Northern Wisconsin.
WJFW-TV
Golden Harvest now selling livestock
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Back in June, Golden Harvest of Rhinelander introduced a Chicken coop to their store. But they didn’t initially start it as a way of selling livestock. Instead, it was meant as a way for the owners’ kids to get some life experiences. "It was really...
WJFW-TV
10 baby snapping turtles brought in to the Northwoods Wildlife Center
MINOCQUA (WJFW) - 10 baby snapping turtles were recently brought in to the Northwoods Wildlife Center in Minocqua. As well as the turtles, 41 unhatched eggs were brought to them as well. On the Northwoods Wildlife Center's Facebook page, they said that an excavator accidentally dug them up, before bringing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJFW-TV
Wildlife rehab center prepares for more outreach with new expansion
RHINELANDER- After 30 years in wildlife rehabilitation, you’d almost think the animals like being treated by Mark Naniot. From mice to bears, to hummingbirds to eagles, Naniot does it all. “Just a ton of different things that we can do," said Naniot. At Wild Instincts in Rhinelander, Naniot cares...
FOX 21 Online
Iowa Man Died After Boat Capsized On Lake Superior
IRON COUNTY, Wis. — A boat capsized on Lake Superior Thursday morning and an Iowa man is dead. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Department it happened just before 9 a.m. The Iron County Emergency Dispatch received a report of a capsized boat on the shores of Lake...
WJFW-TV
Meals on Wheels volunteer celebrates birthday
RHINELANDER- Vern Lowther started his day with a piece of cake to celebrate his 90th birthday. Then, he set off for a day at work. “I have a lot of experience so I can take any route," said Lowther. "I’m scheduled two days a week but I work mostly four days a week.”
tomahawkleader.com
More than nine months since disappearance, search for David Lee Strahota continues
LINCOLN COUNTY – More than nine months since a Tomahawk-area man was last seen, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation into his disappearance and is asking for the public’s help in locating him. David Lee Strahota, age 61, described as being 5’4” tall and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wwisradio.com
Farmland Rent Increases in Wisconsin
The average farmland rent in Wisconsin is now 145-dollars-an-acre. The U-S-D-A’s National Agricultural Statistics Service says this is 12-dollars higher than last year. The highest cash rents are in the southwestern part of the state, with the average in Lafayette County at 235-dollars-an-acre. The lowest average is in Forest County, at 19-dollars-and-50-cents ($19.50) per acre.
WJFW-TV
Corrections Officer - Sheriff's Office - 3284555
JOB DUTIES: Oneida County is accepting applications to fill vacancies for full-time Corrections Officers with the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Position includes an excellent benefit package including enrollment in the Wisconsin Retirement System, health, dental and vision insurance, short-term disability coverage and generous PTO (Paid Time Off) with the ability to carry over unused PTO hours into future years.
WJFW-TV
Production Supervisor - 3282072
JOB DUTIES: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of production and operating workers, such as inspectors, precision workers, machine setters and operators, assemblers, fabricators, and plant and system operators. Supervise others and instruct them. Inspect manufactured parts, schedule, and assign work to meet production requirements, coordinated and assist in troubleshooting, maintain employee work records, monitor process capabilities through the use of SPC & manual charts. Train employee's, maintain scrap, production and labor reports. Calculate labor and equipment requirements and production specifications, using standard formulas. Conduct employee training in equipment operations or work and safety procedures or assign employee training to experienced workers. Confer with management or subordinates to resolve worker problems, complaints, or grievances. Determine standards, budgets, production goals, and rates, based on company policies, equipment and labor availability, and workloads. Direct and coordinate the activities.
WJFW-TV
Major road project to be completed before fall ride
TOMAHAWK - The city of Tomahawk is one step closer to completing a major road construction project before its annual fall ride. Tomahawk is planning on paving West Somo Avenue on Friday. Over the summer the city replaced water main and storm drains from South Tomahawk Avenue to West Somo...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
947jackfm.com
Lincoln County Sheriff Investigating Shots Fired at Town of Russell Home
TOWN OF RUSSELL, WI (WSAU) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident of shots fired at a home along Town Hall Road. Officers say a 50-year-old Gleason woman reported that someone fired four shots from what appeared to be a .22 caliber handgun in the direction of her home as they were passing by. Neighbors also said they heard four “bangs” coming from the vehicle as well.
WJFW-TV
Administrative Support Specialist - 3283151
JOB DUTIES: This is a hybrid position and offers the opportunity to work 50% of time remotely and 50% of time in the office. Create and maintain management or department-level schedules, such as calendar management, meetings, travel, conferences, and department activities. Manage incoming and outgoing mail, faxes, and deliveries, as well as photocopying and filing of documents. Work independently and on a team on department projects and serve as a project manager on unique projects as needed. Create and revise department systems and procedures. Create accurate and clear business correspondence. Serve as liaison to Church Mutual departments and customers. Ensure operation of office equipment by meeting preventive maintenance requirements and maintain department office supply inventory. Support the underwriting and risk control departments for maintenance of relevant file information, including, but not limited to document scanning, follow up, and generally ensuring that files are up to date. Work independently and within a team on department projects. Create and revise process and procedures by review of operating practices, recordkeeping systems. Serve as a liaison to other departments and customers. Interact with all levels of the organization personnel. Create accurate and clear business correspondences such as: letters, charts, tables, graphs, meeting minutes, or other business-related items. Establish and maintain departmental vendor relationships as needed. Maintain departmental supplies inventory by checking stock to determine inventory level, anticipating needed supplies, placing, and expediting orders for supplies, and verification of receipt of supplies. Ensure operation of office equipment by completing preventive maintenance requirements, calling for repairs, maintaining equipment inventories, evaluating new equipment and techniques. Responsible for sorting incoming mail, faxes, and deliveries for distribution in the department. Prepare and send outgoing faxes, mail, and packages, and photocopy and file documents as needed.
WJFW-TV
Tomahawk Homecoming Game in Jeopardy
TOMAHAWK, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Tomahawk high school homecoming game might be in jeopardy after their opponent, Menominee Indian, dropped out. Menominee Indian high school canceled the majority of their games last week, but left two available: Tomahawk and Northland Pines. They kept those games because their matchup against Tomahawk was the Hatchets' homecoming game and Northland Pines was Menominee Indian's homecoming game.
WJFW-TV
Health expert gives tips on how to deal with mental health
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - I would definitely say we are in a mental health pandemic," said Heidi Pritzl. MHA also known as Mental Health America says nearly 1 in 5 American adults have a diagnosable mental health condition. "Mental Health is about our brain and the way we think about things. so really the practice that we do in therapy are cogitate behavioral or dialectical behavioral therapy," said Heidi.
Five fishing spots in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from PlanetWare and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great fishing spots in Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.
WJFW-TV
Human Resource Manager - 3283979
JOB DUTIES: Provide professional expertise in Human Resources in order to provide, personnel administration and employee relations, compliance with Head Start Program Performance Standards and Federal and State Law. QUALIFICATIONS: Bachelor's Degree Required. Requires thorough knowledge of general office/administrative practices, strong computer skills as well as communication skills both written...
Comments / 0