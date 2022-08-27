Read full article on original website
Related
villages-news.com
Lady Lake man with marijuana arrested despite having valid medical use card
A Lady Lake man with marijuana was arrested despite having a valid medical use card. Cydrick Akeem Brockington, 37, was at the wheel of a beige Hyundai Azera shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 301 at Huey Street when an officer noticed the license plate on the vehicle was expired, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
villages-news.com
Apparently intoxicated brothers arrested after alleged attack on pregnant woman
Two apparently intoxicated brothers were arrested after Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded to an attack on a pregnant woman in Wildwood. The woman said that on Tuesday night her boyfriend, 31-year-old Hector Lopez-Hernandez, attacked her and threatened to kill her in front of their children at their home, according to an arrest report from the sheriff’s office. Lopez-Hernandez was “attempting to grab knives that were in the kitchen.”
villages-news.com
Driver who hit bicyclist near Fenney jailed after caught back behind wheel
A woman who lost her driver’s license in 2020 after hitting a bicyclist near the Village of Fenney was arrested when she was caught back behind the wheel of a car. Constance Marie Perkins, 36, of Ocala, was driving a brown GMC Sierra pickup at about 3 p.m. Tuesday on East Warm Springs Avenue near Mulberry Street in Coleman when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered it had expired. During a traffic stop, Perkins presented the deputy with a Florida identification card and admitted she did not have a valid driver’s license. A check revealed Perkins’ driver’s license had been canceled indefinitely as of 2020.
villages-news.com
Man convicted of ripping off dementia patients jailed in wine heist at Publix
A man previously convicted of ripping off dementia patients was arrested Monday after allegedly stealing wine at a Publix grocery store in The Villages. Brian Stanley Pacific, 64, of Deerfield, went into the store at La Plaza Grande at about 3:30 p.m. Monday and used the restroom, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. When he emerged from the restroom, he went to a cash register and grabbed a plastic bag. He was caught on surveillance putting two four-packs of Sutter Home wine into the bag. He left the store without paying for the merchandise. Police found him on a bench outside the store. His shorts were covered in urine.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
villages-news.com
Man riding on lawnmower on roadway arrested by Lady Lake police
A man riding on a lawnmower on a roadway was arrested by Lady Lake police. Kenneth John Tracy, 40, was riding on the lawnmower at 9:35 p.m. Friday on Summit Avenue in the area of Mark Avenue when a Lady Lake police officer spotted him and conducted a traffic stop.
villages-news.com
Villager who admitted to sipping champagne arrested after suspected of driving impaired
A Villager who admitted to sipping champagne was arrested after she was suspected of driving impaired. Elena Dhabuwala, 63, of the Village of Osceola Hills, was driving a white Acura SUV at 9:43 p.m. Monday in the area of County Road 466 and Rolling Acres Road when she was caught on radar traveling at 60 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She turned onto Rolling Acres Road and nearly hit “numerous mailboxes,” the report said.
villages-news.com
Oxford man with previous DUI convictions arrested after near head-on collision
An Oxford man with previous drunk driving convictions was arrested after a near head-on collision. John C. McGlynn, 63, was driving a silver 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck at about 11 p.m. Saturday on County Road 229 when he nearly collided head-on with a squad car from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy had to drive onto the shoulder of the road to avoid a crash.
villages-news.com
Massachusetts man jailed after creating commotion at Margarita Republic
A Massachusetts man was jailed after creating a commotion at Margarita Republic in downtown Spanish Springs. Robert Cory Watkins, 31, who was identified by his Massachusetts driver’s license, was “screaming and dumping an alcoholic beverage on himself in the middle of the roadway,” at about 2 a.m. Saturday at the nightspot, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. There was also a “loud commotion” with people “yelling from the bar area.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
villages-news.com
Summerfield man arrested after failing to move over for FHP trooper
A Summerfield man was arrested after failing to move over for a Florida Highway Patrol trooper on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. The trooper was conducting a traffic stop at 3:03 p.m. Monday on the right shoulder of I-75 near Mile Marker 316 when a silver Toyota Tacoma failed to move over for the squad car, which had its lights activated and flashing.
villages-news.com
Nervous pair with drugs and cash nabbed at 7-Eleven in Wildwood
Two noticeably nervous men with drugs and cash were nabbed at the 7-Eleven in downtown Wildwood. Michael Garza, 33, of Wildwood, and Ian Sebastian Fuchs, 29, of Oxford were both passengers in a green car driven by an individual who did not have a valid driver’s license, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The car was traveling at about 5:35 p.m. Friday in the area of State Road 44 and U.S. 301 when a traffic stop was initiated at the nearby 7-Eleven.
villages-news.com
Sleeping driver arrested after backing up traffic at busy CVS intersection
A sleeping driver was arrested after backing up traffic at a busy intersection where a CVS Pharmacy is located. Jimmy Ryan Lain, 40, of Summerfield, was sleeping at the wheel of a silver Ford Flex at 1:45 p.m. Monday at the intersection of State Road 44 and U.S. 301 in Wildwood, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. His vehicle was at a green light and not moving. The light cycled back to red, apparently angering the drivers behind them who were “beeping their horn at him,” the report said. A trooper roused Lain and instructed him to pull into the parking lot of the nearby CVS.
villages-news.com
Man from Mexico who overstayed visa apprehended on Florida Turnpike
A man from Mexico who overstayed his visa was apprehended on the Florida Turnpike in Sumter County. Juan Agustin Mexicano Prieto, 30, of Ocala, was driving a white 2016 Nissan work van with an expired license plate Monday morning when he was pulled over at the exit for U.S. 301 by the Florida Highway Patrol.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
villages-news.com
Two cars involved in crash on Morse Boulevard
Two cars were involved in a crash Wednesday evening on Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466. Witnesses said a red Hyundai at 5:45 p.m. was northbound on Morse Boulevard when a copper-colored four-door sedan attempted a left turn into the Village of Hacienda West. After the cars collided, the red Hyundai was forced onto San Fernando Drive, which also serves as the exit for the Village of Hacienda West. It caused a disruption in the flow out of Hacienda West.
villages-news.com
Some seats still available for Sumter Sheriff’s Office Citizens Academy
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office still has about 20 seats available for the upcoming Citizens Academy. The academy will begin on Sept. 6 and meet weekly at the Ezell Recreation Center in The Villages. The sessions will be from 1 to 3:30 p.m. The academy will conclude with a...
villages-news.com
District Office releases information on trash pick over Labor Day holiday
The District Office has released information about trash pick over the Labor Day holiday. Community Development Districts 1 – 11 — If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be normal residential sanitation collection on Monday, Sept. 5.
villages-news.com
Motorcyclist was traveling at 80 mph before crashing into Villager’s SUV
A motorcyclist was traveling at an estimated speed of 80 miles per hour before crashing into a Villager’s sport utility vehicle Sunday morning at Rolling Acres Road and County Road 466. The critically injured motorcyclist has been identified as 20-year-old Caleb Turner Collinsworth of Weirsdale. He was airlifted to...
villages-news.com
Sharon Eileen Hazzis
Sharon Eileen Hazzis, age 67, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022. She was born June 12, 1955 in Portsmouth, Virginia to the late Robert and Derlie James. Sharon had an infectious smile and a genuine love for people and animals. She never met a stranger...
villages-news.com
Fifth wheel travel trailer burns in wee hours at home in Summerfield
A fifth wheel travel trailer caught fire and burned in the wee hours Sunday morning at a home in Summerfield. Marion County Fire Rescue units were dispatched at 12:55 a.m. to a residential structure fire in the 5000 block of SE 140th St. in Summerfield. The 911 caller reported that a mobile home at the back of their property was on fire, it was unknown if everyone was able to get out.
villages-news.com
Villager jailed on felony charge after battle with another golfer over golf balls
A Villager was jailed on a felony charge after a battle with another golfer over golf balls. John Francis Stinnett, 61, of the Village of St. Johns, was arrested a charge of battery on a person over the age of 65 on Saturday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. Stinnett...
villages-news.com
Carol H. Ingle
Carol H. Ingle of The Villages, FL. Passed away peacefully on August 26, 2022. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and a cherished friend to many. Carol was born on January 15,1935 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of the late John and Lenore Hanley. She graduated from Illinois College where she also earned her teaching certificate. It was in Missouri that she began teaching special education children. After marrying her husband, William in 1957, she became a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. The couple would be married 65 years, prior to passing. Carol’s life and giving heart were reflections of her Christian values. She was a tireless volunteer – for Cub/Boy Scout programs and the Republican Party. At home she loved to compile scrapbooks, play games and host neighborhood get-togethers. She would find time for these pleasures when she was not training for 5K races and table tennis competitions. Activities that saw her shine during the National Senior Olympics. An avid baseball fan, Carol could often be found cheering on her childhood heroes the Chicago Cubs. A lifetime of rooting was rewarded when she attended the 2016 World Series won by the Cubs.
Comments / 0