Carol H. Ingle of The Villages, FL. Passed away peacefully on August 26, 2022. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and a cherished friend to many. Carol was born on January 15,1935 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of the late John and Lenore Hanley. She graduated from Illinois College where she also earned her teaching certificate. It was in Missouri that she began teaching special education children. After marrying her husband, William in 1957, she became a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. The couple would be married 65 years, prior to passing. Carol’s life and giving heart were reflections of her Christian values. She was a tireless volunteer – for Cub/Boy Scout programs and the Republican Party. At home she loved to compile scrapbooks, play games and host neighborhood get-togethers. She would find time for these pleasures when she was not training for 5K races and table tennis competitions. Activities that saw her shine during the National Senior Olympics. An avid baseball fan, Carol could often be found cheering on her childhood heroes the Chicago Cubs. A lifetime of rooting was rewarded when she attended the 2016 World Series won by the Cubs.

