Maize n Brew

Recruiting Roundup: New DT target hoping to officially visit Michigan this fall

It may be Week 1 for the Michigan Wolverines, but recruiting is a 24/7/365 business. Recruiting is always happening, even in the midst of a tight quarterback battle. On today’s edition of the Recruiting Roundup, we will talk about a key target at wideout in the 2024 class, but we begin with an emerging 2023 target along the defensive line.
Maize n Brew

Kody Jones’ path to Michigan, outlook for 2022

Kody Jones comes to Michigan from Memphis, Tennessee where he played high school football at Germantown High School. However, Jones didn’t spend all his time there, as he transferred from Fairley High to follow his coach to Germantown. Due to Covid, Jones lost one season of high school football,...
