Lake Worth, TX

fox4news.com

Dallas man carjacked, murderered someone before bizarre arrest on I-35, police say

Dallas man carjacked, murderered someone before bizarre arrest on I-35, police say. Dallas police say a man murdered someone in his apartment, crashed into a car on I-35 E, carjacked another driver at gunpoint, crashed that vehicle and climbed into a big rig before nearby security guards took him down. Cell phone video caught the end of the one-man crimewave.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

VIDEO: Fort Worth Police shoot suspect holding woman at gunpoint

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police released body camera footage depicting the end of a multi-county chase that ended with a woman dead and police killing the driver. The chase started Sunday night in Troy, located in Bell County near Temple. It went on for about 130 miles with state troopers and other law enforcement agencies following.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Pool cleaners are a new target for thieves, according to police

SOUTHLAKE, Texas - Southlake Police arrested a man who they believe stole at least 5 pool cleaners. Around 3:30 Wednesday morning officers pulled over a white Nissan Sentra for having an expired temporary tag. Officers say the driver claimed he had just gotten the two soaking wet pool cleaners he...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
fox4news.com

Suspect shoots at Fort Worth officers during chase, 2 arrested

FORT WORTH, Texas - Two people are in custody after Fort Worth police chased a stolen vehicle into Haltom City on Tuesday morning. Police said they received an alert from their Flock license plate cameras that they detected the stolen car. Officers found the car and attempted to pull over...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Traffic stop in Southlake leads to recovery of stolen pool pumps

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A traffic stop for an expired temporary tag in Southlake led to the recovery of possibly up to $10,000 worth of property.Police said that at around 3:30 a.m., an officer pulled over Kemp Clopton for having an expired temporary tag. The responding officer said Clopton seemed nervous and his hands were noticeably shaky. The officer also noticed two wet pool pumps on the rear seat. Clopton told the officer that he picked up the pool pumps early the previous morning to repair them. He said he worked for a pool company and gave a few business names but kept changing his story, police said. When he was searched, his shoes and pants were soaking wet, but not his shirt. Clopton said it was because he was hanging out in a wet field.Officers checked the trunk of Clopton's car and found three more pool pumps and recent pawn shop receipts. He was arrested for a warrant out of Arlington.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
WFAA

1 killed, 1 hospitalized in rollover Granbury crash, police say

GRANBURY, Texas — A woman died in a single vehicle crash over the weekend along U.S. Hwy. 337 in Granbury, police confirmed to WFAA on Tuesday. The Granbury Police Department (GPD) said officers were dispatched on Aug. 28 to the 5800 block of U.S. Hwy. 377E for a major accident. Police said a 2016 Jeep Wrangler driven by a 25-year-old woman was headed westbound on the highway when the Jeep left the roadway and flipped.
GRANBURY, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall police seek help identifying theft suspect

ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 31, 2022) Detectives with the Rockwall Police Department are requesting your help to identify a suspect who committed thefts in a residential neighborhood on August 15, 2022 . The suspect was driving a white 4 door vehicle that appears to be an early 2000’s model Mitsubishi Lancer.
ROCKWALL, TX
azlenews.net

Car crash injures AHS student

An Azle High School student suffered severe head trauma when the car in which she was a passenger struck a gate, which went through the vehicle’s windshield, on Aug. 25. The gate is located on the high school property. Maddison York, 17, was the passenger in the vehicle. Bryson...
AZLE, TX
fox4news.com

Trackdown: Help find Lynetta Washington's killer

DALLAS - Dallas police have persons of interest in the murder of a woman more than a year ago who was shot and killed during a street takeover. There are two men caught on tape that detectives are trying to identify. Lynetta Washington, 54, was walking in the 4600 block...
DALLAS, TX
ValleyCentral

Drive-by shooting in Texas kills 5-year-old child, teen

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A 5-year-old child and a teenager were killed and a toddler was injured in a drive-by shooting in a residential area of Fort Worth and authorities searched Monday for suspects, police said. The shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday when a vehicle pulled up outside the home where a […]
FORT WORTH, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Denton County deputies investigating shooting death

On Sunday, August 28, 2022, at approximately 2 a.m., the Denton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the intersection of Elk Point Drive and Cove Meadow Drive (Hilltown Addition), Little Elm, unincorporated Denton County, Texas. When deputies arrived, a 17-year-old was being treated for a gunshot wound. Alvarez was...
DENTON COUNTY, TX

