Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Plano Teacher Arrested For The Second Time On Charges Of Molesting A Minor In His Carejustpene50Plano, TX
DFW Megachurch Pastor Resigns Over Online RelationshipLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Parents Concerned with Fort-Worth ISD Lone Superintendent FinalistLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
WARNING: The TERRIFYING night in the Cullen Davis MansionRooted ExpeditionsFort Worth, TX
American Airlines Picket at Headquarters over Scheduling MattersLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Related
fox4news.com
Man arrested in bizarre highway incident charged with murder
A Dallas man accused in a murder, carjacking and assault was arrested with the help of security guards. They say he wasn't wearing pants when they took him down with pepper spray and a stun gun on I-35E at Royal Lane.
Car theft suspect leads Haltom City police on chase that results in gunshots and crash
A chase - and crash in Fort Worth today. Police were chasing someone who stole a car when they led them on a chase before crashing at 820 and 377 at the bridge.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Who Was Shot and Crashed Car into Fort Worth House Was Lyft Driver: Police
A man who was shot and crashed his car into a Fort Worth house in July and later died was a Lyft driver who was giving a ride to two people who tried to rob him, according to court documents. Ibrahim Alkhateeb, 65, was shot in his head a little...
fox4news.com
Dallas man carjacked, murderered someone before bizarre arrest on I-35, police say
Dallas man carjacked, murderered someone before bizarre arrest on I-35, police say. Dallas police say a man murdered someone in his apartment, crashed into a car on I-35 E, carjacked another driver at gunpoint, crashed that vehicle and climbed into a big rig before nearby security guards took him down. Cell phone video caught the end of the one-man crimewave.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Fort Worth Police shoot suspect holding woman at gunpoint
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police released body camera footage depicting the end of a multi-county chase that ended with a woman dead and police killing the driver. The chase started Sunday night in Troy, located in Bell County near Temple. It went on for about 130 miles with state troopers and other law enforcement agencies following.
fox4news.com
Pool cleaners are a new target for thieves, according to police
SOUTHLAKE, Texas - Southlake Police arrested a man who they believe stole at least 5 pool cleaners. Around 3:30 Wednesday morning officers pulled over a white Nissan Sentra for having an expired temporary tag. Officers say the driver claimed he had just gotten the two soaking wet pool cleaners he...
fox4news.com
Suspect shoots at Fort Worth officers during chase, 2 arrested
FORT WORTH, Texas - Two people are in custody after Fort Worth police chased a stolen vehicle into Haltom City on Tuesday morning. Police said they received an alert from their Flock license plate cameras that they detected the stolen car. Officers found the car and attempted to pull over...
Traffic stop in Southlake leads to recovery of stolen pool pumps
SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A traffic stop for an expired temporary tag in Southlake led to the recovery of possibly up to $10,000 worth of property.Police said that at around 3:30 a.m., an officer pulled over Kemp Clopton for having an expired temporary tag. The responding officer said Clopton seemed nervous and his hands were noticeably shaky. The officer also noticed two wet pool pumps on the rear seat. Clopton told the officer that he picked up the pool pumps early the previous morning to repair them. He said he worked for a pool company and gave a few business names but kept changing his story, police said. When he was searched, his shoes and pants were soaking wet, but not his shirt. Clopton said it was because he was hanging out in a wet field.Officers checked the trunk of Clopton's car and found three more pool pumps and recent pawn shop receipts. He was arrested for a warrant out of Arlington.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFAA
Police chase ends with hostage, suspect dead in Fort Worth: Latest update
Police are still working to piece together what happened. An officer killed the suspect.
fox4news.com
College student helping stranded friend killed by suspected drunk driver in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - A North Texas college student was killed trying to help his friend stranded on the side of a Fort Worth highway. Charles Trammell III was a defensive tackle for Texas Wesleyan University. He was struck and killed Saturday by a man police say was driving drunk.
fox4news.com
East Dallas family's home riddled with bullets in drive-by shooting
Angie Robles and her husband were asleep when a bullet struck her. Thankfully, the injuries were minor. Nobody else was hurt. The family says they have no idea why their home was targeted by a drive-by shooter.
1 killed, 1 hospitalized in rollover Granbury crash, police say
GRANBURY, Texas — A woman died in a single vehicle crash over the weekend along U.S. Hwy. 337 in Granbury, police confirmed to WFAA on Tuesday. The Granbury Police Department (GPD) said officers were dispatched on Aug. 28 to the 5800 block of U.S. Hwy. 377E for a major accident. Police said a 2016 Jeep Wrangler driven by a 25-year-old woman was headed westbound on the highway when the Jeep left the roadway and flipped.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Texas officer acquitted of killing a woman while shooting at her dog
The officer had just graduated police academy.
Rockwall police seek help identifying theft suspect
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 31, 2022) Detectives with the Rockwall Police Department are requesting your help to identify a suspect who committed thefts in a residential neighborhood on August 15, 2022 . The suspect was driving a white 4 door vehicle that appears to be an early 2000’s model Mitsubishi Lancer.
azlenews.net
Car crash injures AHS student
An Azle High School student suffered severe head trauma when the car in which she was a passenger struck a gate, which went through the vehicle’s windshield, on Aug. 25. The gate is located on the high school property. Maddison York, 17, was the passenger in the vehicle. Bryson...
foxsanantonio.com
O'Connor graduate was helping students change tire before being hit, killed by car
The O’Connor Panther family is mourning the loss of one of their former football players, Charles Trammell III. Police in Fort Worth say Trammell was helping stranded students change a tire Saturday night when he was hit by a car. The impact sent him over an interstate bridge. Police...
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Help find Lynetta Washington's killer
DALLAS - Dallas police have persons of interest in the murder of a woman more than a year ago who was shot and killed during a street takeover. There are two men caught on tape that detectives are trying to identify. Lynetta Washington, 54, was walking in the 4600 block...
Drive-by shooting in Texas kills 5-year-old child, teen
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A 5-year-old child and a teenager were killed and a toddler was injured in a drive-by shooting in a residential area of Fort Worth and authorities searched Monday for suspects, police said. The shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday when a vehicle pulled up outside the home where a […]
msn.com
Man dies after being knocked from highway ramp by drunken driver, Fort Worth police say
A Fort Worth motorist remained in jail Monday after police say he crashed on an elevated U.S. 287 ramp near downtown Fort Worth, causing a man to fall off the ramp to his death. The man who died had been standing near his vehicle, which had been involved in a...
starlocalmedia.com
Denton County deputies investigating shooting death
On Sunday, August 28, 2022, at approximately 2 a.m., the Denton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the intersection of Elk Point Drive and Cove Meadow Drive (Hilltown Addition), Little Elm, unincorporated Denton County, Texas. When deputies arrived, a 17-year-old was being treated for a gunshot wound. Alvarez was...
Comments / 10