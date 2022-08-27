Read full article on original website
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
Bluegrass, Gospel Singers Darin and Brooke Aldridge to Sing at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 18Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
Laurie Berkner to Perform at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 27Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
crawfordcountynow.com
Buckeye Central sweeps Colonel Crawford to stay unbeaten
NORTH ROBINSON — Another hot season of Northern 10 Athletic Conference volleyball got under way Tuesday night. Ohio 602 rivals Buckeye Central (3-0, 1-0) and Colonel Crawford (3-1, 0-1) were both undefeated entering their league opener at Mac Morrison Gymnasium. Missy McDougal’s squad raced out to an early lead...
ashlandsource.com
Community rallies around Lucas football program after field vandalized
LUCAS — Lucas athletic director Taylor Iceman is more concerned about the future of Bob Wine Field than he is about what happened there last weekend. The Cubs' football field was vandalized early Saturday morning and a 21-year-old Lucas man was taken into custody later in the day in connection with the incident.
Ryan Day Makes His Opinion On Jim Tressel Very Clear
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has the utmost respect for Jim Tressel. Tressel coached the Buckeyes from 2001-10 and led them to a national championship in 2002. Day spoke to the media on Tuesday and said that Tressel has been a great resource to him and that he's stoked that the 2002 national championship team will be honored on Saturday.
Lima News
Three Lima Senior football players suspended
LIMA — Three Lima Senior football players have been suspended for allegedly taking part in an altercation outside the high school Friday evening, district administrators confirmed Wednesday. The altercation occurred as players were returning from a football game in Toledo late Friday evening. Two adults and several students were...
crawfordcountynow.com
Kooper McCabe
Koop McCabe was a charming, charismatic, outgoing funny person who touched more lives than he even knew. Kooper “Koop” McCabe, 17, of Galion passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. He was born April 29, 2005 in Columbus and was the son of Herbert D....
Golf Digest
At the 'Dye Original' golf course in Ohio, there are vivid and poignant memories at every turn
URBANA, Ohio — P.B. Dye has a home in the Dominican Republic along the renowned Teeth of the Dog golf course that his late parents, Pete and Alice Dye, designed in the early 1970s. And yet he finds paradise on the outskirts of this modest-sized rural town about 50 miles west of Columbus.
crawfordcountynow.com
Edgar “Eddie” N. Drew
Edgar “Eddie” N. Drew, 43, of Bucyrus passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his home August 27, 2022. Eddie was born September 3, 1978 to Michael E. Sr. and Patricia J. (Guisinger) Drew in Tiffin. In 1980 the family moved to Bucyrus where he would attend Bucyrus High School.
allaccess.com
WRKZ (99.7 The Blitz)/Columbus, OH Morning Show Loper & Randi Exit
NORTH AMERICAN BROADCASTING Active Rock WRKZ (99.7 THE BLITZ)/COLUMBUS, OH's LOPER & RANDI IN THE MORNING, aka JEREMY LOPER and RANDI RASAR were let go on MONDAY, AUGUST 29th after a 10 year run in mornings. LOPER said, "We were let go yesterday, details soon. In the mean time, we...
crawfordcountynow.com
OVI Checkpoint on State Route 39
SHELBY—The Ohio State Highway Patrol, with assistance from the Shelby Police Department, and the Ohio Department of Transportation, has completed an OVI checkpoint that occurred on August 27, on State Route 39, near Taylortown Road. The checkpoint was held from 8 PM to 10 PM. During the operational hours,...
crawfordcountynow.com
Arlene Mae (Kent) Henkel
Arlene Mae (Kent) Henkel, 87, of Galion passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Avita Galion Hospital. She was born May 5, 1935 in Upper Sandusky, Ohio and was the daughter of Ralph and Eleanor (Roth) Kent. Arlene married Kenneth Henkel on July 19, 1959 and they enjoyed 33 years of marriage until his passing on May 30, 1992.
7 kids injured after two school buses crash on Ohio Interstate; Names revealed
On August 29, 2022, at approximately 2:22pm, The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a report of a crash involving a passenger vehicle, two school buses, and two vans on Interstate 70 near Saint Clairsville. A 2017 Subaru and a 2019 Freightliner school bus were traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 and stopped due to an […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Area school mourning by loss of student
GALION—With a heavy heart CCN is getting information that a student at Galion City Schools passed away unexpectedly this morning. The following letter was sent out to Galion City School parents by Superintendent Jen Allerding:. Dear Galion Families,. I want to make sure that you all receive the same...
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
ODOT finds no structural damage to west Columbus bridge after highway trailer fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation did not find any structural damage done to a west Columbus after a trailer caught fire underneath it on Sunday. Police said a trailer was on fire around 2 p.m. in the westbound lanes where Interstate 670 and I-70 come together.
crawfordcountynow.com
Local author Heather Stover signing books in Crestline Thursday
CRESTLINE—Crestline resident and author Heather Stover, who recently published a new book titled “The Change in Us”, will be available to sign copies of her latest work from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Local Tracks in Crestline on Thursday, September 1. Local Tracks is located at 228 North Seltzer Street.
crawfordcountynow.com
Mary Lou Scheerer
Mary Lou Scheerer, age 94, passed away at the Carlisle House August 27, 2022 surrounded by family. Mary Lou was born to the late Nelson and Ruth (Nueman) Steele October 19, 1927 in Bucyrus Ohio. Mary Lou first married Warren B. Naufzinger, who preceded her in death. She went on to marry Donald Scheerer, whom she will be laid to rest next to. Mary Lou is preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, and brothers, Jack Steel, Neuman Steele, and Nelson Steele; beloved friend Herman Seibert.
Mount Vernon News
Mount Vernon OVI checkpoint results
MOUNT VERNON – The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Mount Vernon Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Department of Transportation, conducted an OVI checkpoint on Friday, Aug. 26. The location was on State Route 13/South Main Street from 8-9:45 p.m.
4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in Greater Cleveland. Located in Parma, Dionne's is known for their fresh high-quality meat. If you want great burgers, consider getting some of their pre-made patties; customers particularly recommend the jalapeno cheddar. They're also known for their signature pinwheels with thinly sliced top round steak, hot Hungarian peppers stuffed with flavored pork, and homemade sausages.
Head to This Hole-In-The-Wall Seafood Joint in Ohio for the Best Fried Fish
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Ohio. From elegant restaurants to mom-and-pop joints, the Buckeye State is known for its diverse range of options.
crawfordcountynow.com
Cedar Point now hiring more than 250 positions for HalloWeekends®
SANDUSKY—Spooky season is just around the corner and Cedar Point is looking to fill more than 250 positions inside and outside the park when the 25th HalloWeekends fall family event begins on Thursday, Sept. 15. A variety of positions are available with pay starting at $17 per hour. Available...
