Evanston, IL

ESPN's FPI predicts winner of South Dakota State-Iowa game in Week 1

ESPN’s FPI rankings are out, which means the system has predicted the outcomes of all the B1G games. Iowa opens the 2022 season with South Dakota State. The Hawkeyes won the B1G West in 2021, but couldn’t handle Michigan in the B1G Championship Game. Iowa finished with a 10-4 record last season. Iowa will have to deal with some changes on offense, primarily the loss of Tyler Goodson.
BROOKINGS, SD
Kirk Ferentz sets Iowa's starting QB entering 2022

Kirk Ferentz has his starting quarterback for Iowa as the team heads into the 2022 season. Coming out of 10 wins and a B1G West title in 2021, the Hawkeyes put the QB position up for grabs throughout the offseason. That QB battle included Spencer Petras – the starter for much of last season – and Alex Padilla.
IOWA CITY, IA
Detroit Lions including former Purdue QB in final roster cuts, per report

The Detroit Lions are reportedly moving on from a former Purdue star right around the corner from the NFL season opener. According to Adam Johnson with ESPN, the Lions are going to cut former Boilermaker David Blough in the final round of preseason roster cuts. Fellow backup quarterback Tim Boyle is also reportedly on the cutting block.
DETROIT, MI
ESPN's FPI predicts winner of Colorado State-Michigan showdown in Week 1

ESPN’s FPI is leaning towards Michigan in its 1st game of the season. The Wolverines are taking on Colorado State. Michigan will be defending its B1G title in 2022 after finishing 12-2 the previous year. Cade McNamara will be leading the Wolverines against the Rams, but will not be starting against Hawaii in Week 2.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Purdue football: 5 reasons the Boilermakers will upset Penn State

Even though Purdue is a fashionable pick for a run at the Big Ten West this season, the Boilermakers will start the season an an underdog. Purdue is a 3.5-point dog to Penn State on Thursday night in Ross-Ade Stadium, meaning it’ll have to score an upset, even if it’s a mild one, to get the season started on a strong note. The Boilermakers can get it done, although a lot will need to go right for them to score the W.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Report: Detroit Lions releasing former Michigan wideout

The Detroit Lions made some roster moves on Monday in order to meet the NFL’s requirements. Unfortunately, a former Michigan WR reportedly got cut by the team per NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Sources told Schultz that Devin Funchess was 1 of the players cut by the Lions on Monday....
DETROIT, MI
Former Minnesota WR reportedly claimed by new NFL team

One former Minnesota receiver did not have to wait long after getting waived on Tuesday. That player is Tyler Johnson who was a surprising cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday. Despite impressing in training camp, Tampa Bay made the cut from a position of depth for the team.
HOUSTON, TX
Ryan Day confirms Ohio State's RB rotation for Notre Dame matchup

Ryan Day will have some quality talent at running back to chose from against Notre Dame. He confirmed who will be in the Ohio State backfield per Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors. To no one’s surprise TreVeyon Henderson will be getting some touches in the backfield after the season he...
COLUMBUS, OH
Conference realignment rumors: B1G has met another with Pac-12 school, targeting 5 others to join conference, per report

Conference realignment rumors are back. The B1G has reportedly also met with another Pac-12 school and is targeting 5 other schools per Brett McMurphy of Action Network. The Washington Huskies have now met with the B1G about joining the conference. Sources told McMurphy that the B1G is also looking to add at least 4 more Pac-12 teams and Notre Dame as well. This comes after Oregon met with the B1G on Aug. 22.
SEATTLE, WA
Urban Meyer's next coaching stop? Dan Patrick says 'keep an eye on' Nebraska

Urban Meyer has been one of the best college coaches since his debut with Bowling Green in 2011. The 58-year-old’s resume includes three national championships: two with the University of Florida (2006/2008) and one with Ohio State (2014). Overall, Meyer owns a career college coaching record of 187-32 (.854)....
LINCOLN, NE
Malachi Coleman, top 2023 prospect out of Nebraska, addresses rumor of suspension

Malachi Coleman is the top overall recruit out of Nebraska for the class of 2023. He also addressed a wild message board rumor that began circulating over the weekend. In a screenshot shared by Craig Coleman, two posters on an “Inside Nebraska” message board are seen speculating about a potential suspension for Coleman who is in his senior high school season. One poster even speculated about “attitude-character problems.”
LINCOLN, NE

