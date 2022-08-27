A couple sought in a Florida double homicide were found after a police pursuit and car crash: She was dead of a gunshot wound, and he was alive with a stolen firearm in his waistband, officials said Monday. Samantha H. Butler, 29, and Roger M. Gilbert, 35, both of Alabama, were persons of interest in Thursday’s fatal shooting of Shane Clements, 41, and David Mikell, 34, in Altoona. On Friday, cops got a call about a car with a bullet hole in it and pulled it over, but Gilbert and Butler sped off and eventually crashed in Ormond Beach. That’s when officers found Butler dead inside—but not from crash injuries—and they nabbed Gilbert inside a Dollar Tree. “Detectives still don’t know if the co-defendant who was found shot was on her own hands or his hands,” an investigator said in court, according to WESH.Read it at WESH

LAKE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO